The Indiana Hoosiers completed an undefeated regular season on Saturday, Dec. 6, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game 13-10. Fernando Mendoza was not his usual self with 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but he did enough to give the Hoosiers a win and the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. Mendoza's moxie and production has vaulted him to the top of the board for the 2026 NFL Draft, though he and Indiana still have work to do in the playoff. Oregon passer Dante Moore joins Mendoza at the top of the odds table, overtaking Alabama's Ty Simpson after the Crimson Tide faltered against Georgia in the SEC title game.

Here's a look at the latest odds to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft via DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

It's stunning to see Mendoza here, largely because Manning, Sellers, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier were considered the top quarterback prospects in what seemed to be a loaded class. The Hoosiers quarterback has been good, but is he a franchise player worth moving up to No. 1 for? Plenty of teams in the NFL who are in contention for the top pick seemingly have their quarterback in place, which means they could either trade the pick or go elsewhere. Bain Jr. is the best defensive prospect in the draft and even with Reese gaining ground in the second half of the season, the defensive end from Miami has the slight edge in most draft rankings.