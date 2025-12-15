Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, becoming the first player from Indiana to win the award. Mendoza emerged as the top quarterback in the country for the undefeated Big Ten champions, who also have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff. Mendoza was already the favorite to be taken first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the regular season, and he gained slightly more ground with the Heisman Trophy officially secured.

The New York Giants (2-12) currently hold the top pick, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12), Tennessee Titans (2-12) Cleveland Browns (3-11) and New York Jets (3-11). Check out the full current draft order here.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

There hasn't been much movement in the top 10, as the first quarterback taken off the board will likely come down to Mendoza and Moore. The Ducks signal-caller has a chance to improve his stock in the playoff and pre-draft process, but it's going to be hard to overtake the Heisman winner. There's a possibility Oregon and Indiana meet in the CFP semifinal, which would be a second head-to-head game for Mendoza and Moore.

One player considered a sneaky No. 1 pick at one point was LaNorris Sellers, but South Carolina did not build on its nine-win campaign from 2024. Sellers is set to go back to school, so he's no longer in the running to be the top pick.