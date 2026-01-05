The Indiana Hoosiers left little doubt about their championship mettle, demolishing the Alabama Crimson Tide 38-3 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl to advance to the semifinals. The Hoosiers will now face the Oregon Ducks in a rematch of a 30-20 Indiana win in Eugene during the regular season, and it'll pit Fernando Mendoza against Dante Moore in a matchup of the two quarterbacks angling to be the No. 1 overall pick. Mendoza is a huge favorite to be taken first overall after his performance against the Tide. Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders have secured the No. 1 pick in the draft and they'll need a quarterback of the future after Geno Smith's disastrous 2025 campaign.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

Mendoza was not among the top quarterback prospects when the season began, but Indiana's meteoric rise has elevated his stock. He won the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers are favored to win the national championship, which would give him some great accolades to go along with his stellar numbers. Of course, Moore will have something to say about that as another draft-eligible prospect. The Oregon quarterback did not have gaudy numbers against Texas Tech, throwing for 234 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in a 23-0 win. Moore would likely need Mendoza to struggle mightily, put up amazing numbers himself and will his team to a win over Indiana to leapfrog the Hoosiers quarterback in this market.

There's a possibility the Raiders move the top pick for a proven passer given Pete Carroll is the head coach, but Las Vegas would probably not need to part with that selection to acquire a player like Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Justin Fields or Mac Jones. Las Vegas could also go with Bain Jr. if it decides to trade star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Miami edge rusher could potentially match up against Mendoza or Moore in the national title game should the Hurricanes get past Ole Miss.

Speaking of Ole Miss, the Rebels upset Georgia in the CFP quarterfinal and that has put Chambliss in the odds table. He's a dynamic player who can make things happen with his arm and legs but he's also seeking a waiver for another year of college eligibility. Until that's sorted out, he's not worth making a wager on in this market. However, if he does declare, he's an intriguing talent who might offer more upside than Mendoza or Moore at the position.