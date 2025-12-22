Fernando Mendoza will get a chance to continue building his case to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft when the Indiana Hoosiers battle the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round. Alabama's Ty Simpson, who was also in line to be the top pick at one point this season, could boost his stock with a victory over the Hoosiers.

However, there might be more value on looking at a defensive player in this market, especially if a team that already has a quarterback in place secures the No. 1 pick. The Raiders, Cardinals, Giants, Browns, Saints, Jets, Rams (via Falcons) and Titans are all in the mix for the top selection, and some of those teams have promising quarterback prospects in place already. See the current draft order here.

The Chicago Bears famously took Caleb Williams at No. 1 despite having Justin Fields on the roster, so there's precedent for a team taking a quarterback despite already having a prospect on the roster. That mostly applies to the Saints and Browns, who took quarterbacks last year, but Mendoza could represent a clear upgrade. The Giants are probably happy with Jaxson Dart and the Titans are likely to give Cam Ward more time. That means a player like Bain could offer value in this market, especially if the Hurricanes continue to make a run in the CFP. Bain was quiet for much of the stretch run this season but erupted with three sacks against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the playoff. The Falcons don't control their first-round pick but probably wouldn't move on from Michael Penix Jr. The Rams, who own Atlanta's 2026 first-round selection, aren't in the mix for a quarterback as long as Matthew Stafford says he wants to keep playing.

The Giants and Browns wouldn't be likely to take Bain Jr. given their current defensive line but New Orleans, Tennessee and potentially even Arizona could go that route. The Cardinals are probably going to be in the quarterback market even though Kyler Murray has two years remaining on his deal, as they're expected to deal the former No. 1 overall pick in the offseason.