Fernando Mendoza was clinical in Indiana's 56-22 beatdown of Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, tossing five touchdown passes to ensure the Hoosiers would play in the national championship game against Miami. The Hurricanes will get a de facto home game since the contest is at Hard Rock Stadium but Indiana looks like a well-oiled machine and Mendoza is almost a lock to be the first player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, even if Miami did pull off an upset. The Hoosiers are early 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings for the national title game on Jan. 19.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings.

Chambliss has been denied his additional year of eligibility, so he'll head to the draft. Moore and Mendoza are both ahead of him right now but I can see the Ole Miss quarterback getting some buzz given his moxie in the playoff. It's hard to pick against Mendoza, who has been a huge part of Indiana's rise. The Raiders have the No. 1 pick and they do need a quarterback, further strengthening Mendoza's case. Bain Jr. would need a monster national title game not only to give Miami a chance to win but also to climb to the top of draft boards. Still, the defensive end has left too much to do too late in the season to overtake Mendoza, even if the Hurricanes pull off a stunning win.