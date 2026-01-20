The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots will be playing for a spot in the Super Bowl this upcoming weekend, and a former player who knows something about playing in AFC Championship games will be instrumental in helping the Las Vegas Raiders make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Minority owner Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls with New England, is watching two teams built around young quarterbacks ascend to the top of the conference and will likely get a quarterback for his franchise in this upcoming draft. The obvious choice is Indiana Hoosiers star Fernando Mendoza, who capped off his Heisman Trophy campaign with an undefeated season and Indiana's first national title in football.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

If the Raiders didn't have the first overall selection, there might actually be a conversation about who goes with the top pick. Bain Jr. had an awesome championship game for Miami and if Las Vegas does move on from Maxx Crosby, Bain Jr. does become a viable option. Mendoza's stock is the highest it'll be right now but there are questions about his potential as a franchise quarterback. After all, the Hoosiers had one of the most loaded rosters in football and one of the country's top coaches. The Raiders might not have the infrastructure for Mendoza to succeed but there's also a sense of desperation with this franchise. Brady's influence is enough to seal the deal for Mendoza to be taken first overall.

There's almost no value in making this wager but it's an extremely safe bet given the circumstances.