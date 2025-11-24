The Alabama Crimson Tide had no issues running up the score on Eastern Illinois in Week 13 of the 2025 college football season but this team's true tests are yet to come. Alabama heads to The Plains to face Auburn in the always intriguing Iron Bowl before potentially playing in the SEC title game in Atlanta and the College Football Playoff. All those contests can elevate Ty Simpson's chances to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft but Indiana's Fernando Mendoza will have something to say as well. Mendoza should get a shot at winning the Big Ten title against Ohio State and the Hoosiers are also likely to be in the playoff, so the battle to be the top pick could come down to a potential CFP game between Alabama and Indiana.

Here's a look at the latest odds to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

Simpson did get a slight boost despite throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns, likely because the schedule coming up for him has a slightly higher profile than Mendoza's. It's surprising to see Bain Jr. continue rising as the Hurricanes defensive end hasn't been putting up big numbers after a great start to the season. Bain Jr. has just six tackles and one sack over his last five games.

One name to watch outside the top three is Moore. The Oregon quarterback isn't going to have a shot at the Big Ten title barring some Week 14 chaos, but the Ducks should make the playoff and will have a chance to make a run at a national championship. If Moore makes big plays in the biggest moments, he could overtake Simpson or Mendoza, especially if Oregon meets Alabama or gets a rematch with Indiana in the playoff.