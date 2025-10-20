Nine of the top 10 players in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook are quarterbacks, which means their odds are likely to fluctuate substantially from week to week. However, there were some surprising risers after Week 8 of the college football season, including two players who saw their betting odds go up despite losing on the gridiron.

Here's a look at the latest odds to be the top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

The favorite

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, +200

Mendoza put up good numbers in Indiana's Week 8 win over Michigan State, throwing for 332 yards and four touchdowns in a comfortable 38-13 win. The Cal transfer is the Heisman Trophy favorite this season with the Hoosiers rising to their highest ranking ever in program history. He has a good chance to parlay that into being the top pick in the NFL draft as long as he doesn't get hurt.

Big risers

Oregon QB Dante Moore, +650

The Ducks leader saw his stock drop after a loss to Indiana in Week 7. However, Moore rebounded with 290 yards and four touchdowns through the air in a 56-10 win over Rutgers. Oregon doesn't have many big tests left outside of a home game against USC, so Moore is unlikely to get a chance to add a signature win to his resume until the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, +1500

Even though the Tigers lost to Vanderbilt, Nussmeier saw his stock climb a bit from +1900 to +1500. There's expected to be a lot of quarterback-needy teams in the upcoming draft and Nussmeier has a connection to the Saints, who are surely looking for a passer. Given his LSU ties, it's an easy sell for the fans too. He's got two big games against Texas A&M and Alabama coming up where he can elevate his draft stock further.

USC QB Jayden Maiava, +2500

Maiava threw a couple of costly interceptions in USC's 34-24 loss to Notre Dame in Week 8 but he remains an athletic, accurate quarterback on the season as a whole. The Trojans could still be in play for the College Football Playoff and if Maiava shows out against Oregon, he'll see his stock rise significantly.

Notable slides

Miami QB Carson Beck and DE Rueben Bain Jr

Though Beck and Bain Jr. didn't see their betting odds change much despite a loss, the perception for both players did not get better thanks to the setback at home against Louisville. The Hurricanes were 13.5-point favorites and never quite looked comfortable despite mounting a comeback late. Beck threw four interceptions, including one to seal the loss. Bain Jr. finished with one tackle and made no impact on Louisville's offense.