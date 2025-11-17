The Alabama Crimson Tide saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday, Nov. 15 in a 23-21 loss to Oklahoma, a result which will have SEC and College Football Playoff implications. The setback will also have an impact on Ty Simpson's chances to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson has long been the favorite in a battle with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, but Saturday's results have narrowed that gap. And there's a player on the other side of the ball who has skyrocketed up the odds board over the last few weeks.

Here's a look at the latest No. 1 pick odds for the 2026 NFL Draft from DraftKings.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

Simpson threw a pick-6 and also failed to convert on a fourth down to keep a potential game-winning drive alive. Couple those moments with Mendoza throwing for 299 yards and four touchdowns and you can see why the gap has narrowed. Simpson is now a slight favorite at +230 over Mendoza (+250) but there's a good chance things shift as the games get more important. Moore is hanging around as the third quarterback on the odds board and Sellers had a strong start in South Carolina's game against Texas A&M, but the battle to be the quarterback off the board seems to be all about Simpson and Mendoza.

The biggest surprise in recent weeks has been the rise of Reese, the linebacker from Ohio State. Reese has quietly racked up 6.5 sacks and 58 total tackles, though he has only managed four tackles over the last few weeks. It's possible the teams at the top of the draft already have a quarterback of the future locked in or don't feel confident enough in Simpson and Mendoza. In that case, Reese and Bain Jr. are intriguing options on defense. Bain Jr.'s Hurricanes are back in the CFP mix, which will help his stock.