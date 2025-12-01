Rivalry Week came and went in college football without many surprises, although Texas did use a strong second half to end Texas A&M's undefeated season and push the Aggies out of the SEC title game. Arch Manning, who was considered the top quarterback prospect in the class, had two total touchdowns in the win and finished the year strong with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions over the last five games. However, Manning has not seen his stock improve at all when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. In fact, Week 14 of the college football season did nothing to alter the No. 1 pick odds.

Here's a look at the latest odds to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

The Iron Bowl could've been disastrous for Simpson, but the quarterback made enough plays late for Alabama to overcome Auburn. Mendoza had modest numbers in an easy win over Purdue. Those two will likely see meaningful movement following their conference championship games against Georgia and Ohio State, respectively. Bain Jr. and Reese maintained their standing as the top defensive players in consideration for the No. 1 pick.

There's a fair chance Sellers, Maiava and Manning all return to school. Sellers could potentially enter the portal but Maiava and Manning are unlikely to depart their respective programs. They would be contenders to be selected first overall in the 2027 draft.