The 2025 NFL Draft has finally completed, with a flurry of action between the 32 teams that put a majority in position for draft capital for what is expected to be a stacked 2026 class. This year's draft class was deeper in the later rounds, but with players getting paid more in college through NIL and the last of the six-year seniors through the COVID era, 2025 didn't feature the top-end talent as a typical draft year would have.

That will all change in 2026, with the six-year seniors essentially coming to an end and the first wave of NIL players going through four years of college, the draft class is expected to be loaded with top-end talent and as deep as it's ever been.

Plenty of teams stocked the cupboard with draft picks for this scenario, and this isn't counting the compensatory picks some teams have in place for free agents lost in 2025. How many picks each team has for 2026 isn't concrete yet, but here is a list of all the picks each team has in 2026.

Number of picks calculated via Pro Sports Transactions.

Most draft picks 2026 -- by team

*Not including potential compensatory picks

Team Number of picks 49ers 7 Bears 8 Bengals 7 Bills 8 Broncos 6 Browns 9 Buccaneers 7 Cardinals 7 Chargers 6 Chiefs 5 Colts 7 Commanders 5 Cowboys 5 Dolphins 9 Eagles 9 Falcons 5 Giants 6 Jaguars 8 Jets 7 Lions 7 Packers 7 Panthers 7 Patriots 10 Raiders 7 Rams 9 Ravens 6 Saints 6 Seahawks 5 Steelers 7 Texans 7 Titans 7 Vikings 6

Why aren't these numbers concrete? There are a few deals that are contingent on playing time, most notably the Cam Robinson deal. The Vikings received a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick from the Jaguars, which could disappear based on playing time, while the Jaguars either received a 2026 fifth-round choice that could become a fourth-round pick based on playing time.

Neither the Jaguars nor the Vikings have announced their 2026 picks yet, making this deal more complex as the playing time qualifications have not been revealed. Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason, so the deal should be completed.

There are some other trades involving late-round picks that have been unconfirmed involving the Bills, Browns, Jets and Seahawks.