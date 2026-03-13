The NFL free agency wheels continue to turn heading into the first weekend of the new league year. While less than a quarter of Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents remain available, immense quality is still out there on the market. For instance, Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker remains in search of a new contract, and so too does San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Not only do those two rank as the best available players at their position, but they are Nos. 1 and 2 overall.

Position scarcity struck at spots including quarterback and running back, where the players who sign from here on out are mostly unlikely to find themselves in starting lineups with much regularity in 2026. There are, however, standouts still on the board at deeper positions like wide receiver and edge rusher.

Teams are far from finished adding new talent, so the hierarchy of best available players will continue to churn as general managers determine who to re-sign and who to bring in from the outside.

Here are the top available free agents at each position.

Quarterback

While Aaron Rodgers has not declared whether or not he will play in 2026, it seems like a certainty that he would re-sign with the Steelers if he does decide to suit back up. It could be a while before he puts pen to paper.

"There's been no deadline that's been put in front of me," Rodgers said earlier this month on "The Pat McAfee Show." "There's no contract offer or anything. So there's nothing that I'm having to debate between. I'm a free agent, and I'm enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven't been any progressive conversations."

Running Back

Last season marked the first time in Brian Robinson Jr.'s career that he did not log a single start. He played backup to Christian McCaffery in his first and potentially only year with the 49ers and, in turn, handled his smallest workload to date, taking 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns. His role diminished further in the postseason. Robinson is not far removed from stringing together three consecutive 700-yard campaigns to open his career, though, and could be a nice addition to a committee outside of San Francisco.

Wide Receiver

The 49ers seemingly found their Jauan Jennings replacement when they added Mike Evans. Unless he is willing to take on the role of No. 2 receiver, the former looks destined to play elsewhere. Jennings' nine touchdowns last season led the team, so he has proven that he can be a premier receiver for a playoff team -- albeit one that favors its running back as the top target. Even though he remains on the board, he figures to command a competitive market.

Tight End

Dallas Goedert's contract with the Eagles voids on Friday, so the clock is ticking for the two sides to reach an agreement. If they cannot work something out, Goedert will hit free agency and deliver a $20.5 million dead cap hit to the Eagles. Teams in need of tight end help would have a new top option if he hits the market, but having spent his entire eight-year career in Philadelphia, he may be inclined to re-sign even if it comes at a discounted rate.

Offensive Tackle

Most of the Packers' top free agents found new homes in short order, but one surprise is that Rasheed Walker remains available on the eve of the weekend. As a two-year starter at left tackle, Walker projects to be in for a payday with a team in need of an offensive line overhaul. Green Bay will be monitoring this situation as it could receive an early-round compensatory pick in the 2027 draft as a result of his departure.

Interior Offensive Line

Joel Bitonio's contract was voided at the start of the new league year, leaving the Browns with a $23.5 million dead cap hit. While a return to Cleveland is not off the table, the Browns already picked up multiple interior offensive linemen to protect themselves if he retires or signs elsewhere. Retirement is very much on the table for the 34-year-old. The Bears still need pass rush help, as do the 49ers, who could pair him with his brother.

Defensive Line

The Titans completely reconstructed their defense with Robert Saleh disciples, and that Sebastian Joseph-Day has not re-signed with the team indicates he is probably as good as gone. Joseph-Day's versatility as someone who can line up on the edge or at nose tackle, coupled with his experience as a seven-year starter, should earn him a decent landing spot. He has been a model of consistency throughout his career as a run-stopper who can also pressure the quarterback from the interior.

Edge

Joey Bosa is not the same pass-rushing animal that he once was, and injuries are to blame. He was still quite productive in his first season with the Bills, though, and set a personal best with five forced fumbles. There is a team out there that will bring him in with the hopes that he stays healthy, but it will do so at a lower price than what Bosa is accustomed to.

Linebacker

Future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner still has some good football left. The 162 tackles he racked up last season with the Commanders are evidence of that. Even though he is no longer a beast in coverage, he still pulled in a pair of interceptions at age 35. The Commanders would benefit from bringing that kind of veteran back if they can come to terms. If not, he will slot right into another lineup and offer a lot on and off the field.

Cornerback

The Dolphins brought Douglas in late last preseason to shore up a secondary that injuries was obliterated, and he was everything they could have asked for as a reliable starter who led the team with 13 passes defended. That might earn him another contract in Miami. If not, he will be off to his fourth team in four years. He sat on the market for much of last offseason after a down year with the Bills but seems to have rejuvenated his career and could find a landing spot in much quicker fashion this time around.

Safety

Donovan Wilson is a hard-hitting strong safety, but the Cowboys deployed him as more of a coverage weapon last season. It worked out as he led the team with two interceptions, but if they bring him back to work with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, it should be in his more natural role. There are other teams out there who could help return him to the best version of himself.