The one thing about the NFL is that the wheels are always moving, particularly when it comes to roster construction. Even after the NFL Draft, there are moves to make for an array of front offices, and there are plenty of notable names still lingering on the free agent market.

After the initial waves of free agency, the veteran free agent pool eventually falls into a sort of hibernation as teams prepare for the draft and look to fill their remaining needs there with younger and more cost-effective options. Then, when the draft concludes, the market heats back up as clubs look to address holes they were unable to fill over the three-day event. That's where we find ourselves now.

So, with the draft behind us and some high-profile veterans still looking for homes, let's play matchmaker. Below, we'll highlight the best fit for the top remaining free agents post-draft.

Prisco's NFL Draft 2026 grades for every team, including best and worst picks for all 32 franchises Pete Prisco

Jauan Jennings: Las Vegas Raiders

Age: 28 | Previous team: 49ers

The Raiders have already gone through a seismic offseason thanks to the selection of Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. While Las Vegas has done a strong job building up the offensive line to protect their new quarterback (namely inking center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency), they need to give him some more weapons, particularly at receiver. That's where Jennings comes in. At the moment, second-year receiver Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, and Jalen Nailor headline the Raiders receiver unit. Jennings' ceiling isn't incredibly high, but he's a solid option to add to a receiver room that is looking for some veteran stability. His production slipped a bit in 2025 compared to his breakout season in 2024, but the 6-foot-3 pass catcher did haul in a career-high nine touchdowns.

Taylor Decker: Chicago Bears

Age: 32 | Previous team: Lions

Decker requested his release from the Lions earlier this offseason after 10 seasons with the franchise. Now, he's looking for a new opportunity, and it'll be interesting to see if he sticks within the NFC North and joins his old friend Ben Johnson in Chicago. Of course, Johnson was with the Lions for five seasons up until he was hired as the Bears head coach last offseason. Given that prior relationship, Decker could be an insurance option at left tackle for Johnson's Bears, with the status of Ozzy Trapilo still uncertain after he injured his patellar tendon in Chicago's wild card win over the Packers. The Bears did sign Jedrick Wills Jr. earlier this offseason, but that shouldn't preclude them from possibly adding Decker to compete for the job.

Stefon Diggs: Los Angeles Rams

Age: 32 | Previous team: Patriots

The Rams had been hunting for a wide receiver to add alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams all offseason. So far, they haven't come away with one, opting to take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall instead of addressing that need. Diggs is coming off a strong 2025 campaign with the Patriots, topping 1,000 yards while helping the franchise reach Super Bowl LX. The veteran's production slowed down the stretch run, but there is still fuel in his tank, especially if he's playing a complementary role like he would in Los Angeles.

Tyreek Hill: Kansas City Chiefs

Age: 32 | Previous team: Dolphins

Hill was released by the Dolphins back in February as Miami is in the process of a total teardown and rebuild. What makes Hill's free agent outlook murky, however, isn't that the Dolphins cut bait, but instead the fact that he's coming off a gruesome knee injury, which included a torn ACL. For a receiver who relies so heavily on winning with speed, there's concern that he may not be nearly as impactful as he once was, now that he's 32 and coming off this injury. If there was one team to roll the dice and see what Hill has left, it could be his old club, the Kansas City Chiefs. The club made minimal moves at the receiver position this offseason, recently drafting Cincinnati wideout Cyrus Allen in the fifth round, so there is room to bring Hill aboard. He already has a built-in rapport with Patrick Mahomes and knows the offense, so Hill could focus more on his rehab rather than immerse himself in also trying to learn a new offense.

Joey Bosa: Tennessee Titans

Age: 30 | Previous team: Bills

Tennessee did trade into the back end of the first round to select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk, but I don't think that move blocks any sort of pursuit of Bosa. The Titans could still stand to add another body to help pressure the quarterback, and Bosa is at a stage of his career where he is best served as a rotational piece. There's also an obvious link here between Bosa and the Titans thanks to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached Bosa for four seasons with the Chargers.

Deebo Samuel: Miami Dolphins

Age: 30 | Previous team: Commanders

The Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive hole at receiver. While they did come away with three wideouts over the course of the weekend, they came in the third (Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell) and fifth (Kevin Coleman Jr.) rounds, so it's hardly a guarantee they'll make an immediate impact. With that in mind, they need a veteran to enter that room, and Samuel could fit the bill. While he does have a lot of mileage on his body and is entering his age-30 season, Samuel continues to be a solid receiver. His 72 receptions in 2025 were the second-highest of his career.

David Njoku: Carolina Panthers

Age: 29 | Previous team: Browns

One of the popular pairings in mock drafts was the Panthers taking Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. However, he was snatched up by the New York Jets three picks before they were on the clock at No. 19 overall and then pivoted to offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. While that mocked selection didn't come to fruition, the logic behind it was sound and still stands. At the moment, Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders make up the top of the Panthers tight end depth chart. Carolina could use a pass-catching tight end for Bryce Young, and Njoku makes a lot of sense as the answer to that need. Knee injuries limited Njoku's final season with the Browns in 2025, but, so long as he's healthy, he is still talented enough to help keep Carolina's moving on hits upward trajectory.

Joel Bitonio: Los Angeles Chargers

Age: 34 | Previous team: Browns

L.A. took Florida interior lineman Jake Slaughter in the second round over the weekend, and while that selection helps bolster the interior of the offensive line. It comes with questions. Namely, Slaughter was a center in college and didn't play guard, so the Chargers are projecting a bit with this pick, with Tyler Biadasz already installed at center. As insurance, it'd make sense to target a veteran like Bitonio, who only allowed two sacks at guard last season. He's long in the tooth as he'll turn 35 in the midst of the 2026 season, but could be a solid stopgap option as Slaughter develops.

Aaron Rodgers: Pittsburgh Steelers

Age: 42 | Previous team: Steelers

We're past the NFL Draft, and it's still crickets from Aaron Rodgers. Technically, he's a free agent, which is why we'll feature him on this list. That said, the only landing spot for him appears to be a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Reports indicate that the team has remained in contact with Rodgers as he mulls his future, and while there is optimism that he'll return, it's no guarantee. That's a scary position to be in if you're Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie third-rounder Drew Allar currently making up the QB room.

Bobby Wagner: Cincinnati Bengals

Age: 35 | Previous team: Commanders

The Bengals are coming off a 2025 season where their defense was abysmal. To their credit, they've tried to rectify that this offseason by signing defensive end Boye Mafe, trading for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and selecting pass rusher Cashius Howell in the second round, a selection that has drawn rave reviews. One area they could still stand to add, however, is at linebacker after both Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight struggled last season. After the Commanders selected Sonny Styles in the first round, a return to Washington may not be in the cards for Bobby Wagner, and it'd make sense for the Bengals to pounce. For Wagner, this pairing would make sense not only from a need standpoint, but the linebacker would also give himself a good shot at a deep playoff run with Joe Burrow as his quarterback, giving him possibly one last kick at the can for another Super Bowl title.