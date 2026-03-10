The NFL calendar doesn't officially flip to 2026 until Wednesday, but teams are already deep into shaping their rosters for the upcoming season after the first day of the two-day negotiating period. This negotiating period, implemented back in 2012, allows team to agree to deals before the players officially sign them, making it a bonanza of activity that represents one of the peak times of the NFL offseason.

The first day was no exception. With several teams -- rebuilding ones and contending ones alike -- having plenty of money to spend and other teams trying to stretch their dollars as efficiently as possible, there was a whirlwind of activity across the league.

We track every single deal, team by team -- and our live blog has it all, too -- but obviously some faces in new places stick out from the others, whether it's the money, the name, the position or any number of other factors. Those deals deserve a deeper look and some analysis. So while it's early in the offseason and there's still a long way to go, we graded the biggest deals from Day 1 of free agency:

Tyler Linderbaum to Raiders: A

Tyler Linderbaum, 25, was regarded as head and shoulders above every other offensive lineman available, and the Raiders felt the same way. No center ever signed for more than $18 million per year before Linderbaum landed $27 million annually from Las Vegas. Yes, it's a monumental jump regardless of position, and yes, it's a lot of money to pay for a center. But the Raiders entered this offseason with the most cap space in the NFL, a desperate need to upgrade presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza's surroundings and a gaping hole at center. Linderbaum is a stud who moves well, excels in both the run and the pass, has missed just two games in four seasons. He will be an integral part of Klint Kubiak's offense. The skill, stability and experience Linderbaum will provide Mendoza is priceless.

Jaylen Watson to Rams: A

The Rams were terrific many places and good in almost every other spot in 2025. The one exception? Cornerback. Now, before free agency has even "officially" begun, they have traded for and extended Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson, too. Add in Quentin Lake, who got extended last season, and Kamren Curl, whom LA retained, and this has the makings of a talented, versatile secondary. Watson provides excellent size -- something Los Angeles sorely missed last year -- and a willingness to tackle in the run game.

Mike Evans to 49ers: A-

I projected this match in a recent mock free agency exercise, and it came together just days later. At 32, Mike Evans isn't the supercharged, borderline unfair size/speed combination he once was, but the size is still considerable, he can still eat man coverage alive, he is outstanding in the end zone, and he still wins downfield. Health is the big factor here, but this feels like a great fit; Brock Purdy loves to give his receivers shots at 50-50 balls, and Kyle Shanahan will love scheming up opportunities for Evans downfield.

Devin Lloyd to Panthers: A-

Three years, $45 million

The Panthers made a major splash early (Jaelan Phillips - more on him in a bit) and another one late (Devin Lloyd). Lloyd was outstanding in 2025, racking up five interceptions and playing well against the run, against the pass and even as a pass rusher; his 10 quarterback hits were double his previous career high. This was a player who was so inconsistent that the Jaguars didn't even pick up his fifth-year option. Now, he is the latest addition to what is quietly becoming a solid Panthers defense with some real talent at every level.

Coby Bryant to Bears: A-

Three years, $40 million

The Bears' breakthrough 2025 came on the back of a much-improved offense and a defense that thrived on creating turnovers. Turnover luck is often unpredictable, though, and Chicago knew it needed more versatility and consistency down-to-down. Enter Coby Bryant. A former slot cornerback who thrived when moved to safety, Bryant is aggressive attacking things in front of him, able to cover deep and active all over the place. He adds some major physicality, too.

Bryan Cook to Bengals: B+

Three years, $42.5 million

Of the two defensive additions the Bengals made Monday, I favor Bryan Cook in these grades. Cook is a dependable safety who is willing and able to fit the run and cover. For a Bengals team that knows blown assignments in both facets all too well, he is an ideal addition, especially at this reasonable price tag. Cook makes the entire defense better, and if he can add some ball production to his profile, it will be a boon for the Bengals.

John Franklin-Myers to Titans: B+

Three years, $63 million

I'm generally a fan of interior defensive linemen who come with some disruptive abilities, and now the Titans have two of them: a star in Jeffery Simmons and a very good running mate in John Franklin-Myers. Franklin-Myers had 14.5 sacks in two seasons in Denver while showing off some inside/outside versatility. Add in Jermaine Johnson II and, potentially, a top EDGE or linebacker in the draft, and Robert Saleh's defense has a strong front.

David Edwards to Saints: B+

4 years, $61 million

David Edwards hasn't missed a game due to injury in two seasons and has been among the league's best guards for a Bills team that prided itself on its offensive line. Edwards comes off a strong 2025, and he's only 28 years old, meaning there should be some runway here as the Saints continue to build around Tyler Shough. New Orleans adds to what already looked like a promising, talented offensive line.

Jamel Dean to Steelers: B

Three years, $36.5 million

Many stats -- both surface-level and advanced -- liked Jamel Dean in 2025. He logged three interceptions, and he allowed just a 34.7 passer rating as the primary defender, the best number of any cornerback (min. 30 attempts). PFF had him as its No. 5 cornerback. But coverage stats are notoriously finicky, and Dean is 29 and has had some injury issues. For now, I like it but am proceeding with caution.

Jaelan Phillips to Panthers: B

Four years, $120 million

The Panthers went above and beyond to secure Jaelan Phillips, reportedly outbidding a host of suitors, including his former team, the Eagles. I am a big fan of Phillips, who finished in the top 10 in pressures and pressure rate last year, but this seems a hair rich to me. Phillips tore his ACL and Achilles in consecutive seasons; 2025 was the first year of his career he started all 17 games. Still, when he's on the field, he is outstanding, and Carolina very much needed some an edge rush threat to complement standout Derrick Brown inside.

Odafe Oweh to Commanders: B

Washington coach Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters both emphasized getting younger, faster and more athletic after fielding the oldest roster in the NFL in 2025. Consider Odafe Oweh, 27, a major step in that regard. After an up-and-down stint in Baltimore, Oweh erupted for 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Chargers this season (plus three sacks and two forced fumbles in a wild-card loss to the Patriots). Oweh has tremendous length and burst, and he holds up decently against the run. Still, it will be interesting to see if Oweh's massive upturn in production is the rule or the exception; he had a 12.4% career pressure rate in Baltimore before a 15.9% rate in Los Angeles.

Kenneth Walker III to Chiefs: B

In 2025, Chiefs running backs ranked dead last in explosive rush rate. In 2024? Also last. Enter Kenneth Walker III, whose explosive rush rate was second in the NFL (behind only De'Von Achane) and whose tackle avoidance rate was also second (behind only Bijan Robinson). Walker is the first Super Bowl MVP to change teams the following season in over two decades. He's patient, elusive and explosive, and the Chiefs desperately needed a talent like him in the backfield.

Alec Pierce to Colts: B-

Alec Pierce is a very good football player. He wins deep downfield, and in 2025, he really added some nuance in the intermediate game, too. He has led the NFL in yards per catch in consecutive seasons. Going for 1,000+ yards on over 20 yards per catch is no small feat. But this is a hefty price tag, one that cost the Colts Michael Pittman Jr. (traded to the Steelers). Pittman was willing to do the dirty work, and by keeping Pierce (of which I generally approve), the Colts created another hole in their wide receiver ranks. Both factor into this grade.

Boye Mafe to Bengals: B-

Three years, $60 million

Boye Mafe was a rotational player for the Super Bowl-champion Seahawks this season, but he still flashed. The Bengals will count on him to do much more than flash, though. He is basically going to be their No. 1 pass rusher. Is that a role he can still thrive in, especially considering the Bengals' dearth of proven pass rushers around him? Cincinnati is taking a significant swing here, and they need to connect.

Travis Kelce to Chiefs: B-

This one's pretty straightforward: Would the Chiefs be better with or without Travis Kelce in 2026? The clear answer is with him. No, he's not what he once was. Yes, the Chiefs' receiving options largely disappointed around Kelce, casting him in a much larger role than a 36-year-old should be for a team looking to contend. But he's still a steady contributor who has great synergy with Patrick Mahomes.

Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks: B-

Three years, $51 million

Rashid Shaheed is one of the game's best returners, an elite deep threat and a Super Bowl champion. So why only a B-? It has more to do with the price tag. There is uncertainty about exactly what he brings going forward. There's a school of thought that says Shaheed was always going to be pressed to find his footing offensively after coming over midseason. There's another school of thought that says 15 catches in nine games is incongruous with such a big deal. Both are probably valid to some extent; we'll see if Shaheed becomes more integrated into the offense in 2026.

Travis Etienne Jr. to Saints: B-

Travis Etienne Jr. recorded at least 1,399 yards from scrimmage in three of his four seasons. He provides some pop as a receiver, and he has 32 career touchdowns, a very solid number. He is not necessarily the most dynamic runner in terms of make-you-miss ability, but he can take advantage when given a crease, and he can finish physically at times. Most importantly, though, the Saints badly needed an upgrade here as Alvin Kamara is past his peak. Etienne's been a workhorse, and the explosiveness hasn't been quite there, but this will be a big help in the Big Easy.

Isaiah Likely to Giants: C+

Three years, $40 million

I waffled between a B- and a C+ here. I ultimately ended up with the latter. Isaiah Likely's highlights are as good as it gets: a big, rangy, speedy downfield tight end. But he can disappear for stretches, and for all the good moments, he has never had more than 42 catches or 477 yards in a season. Big-money free agent tight end signees have historically disappointed, too. Likely has the talent to be an exception. Will he put it all together?

Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean to Raiders: C+

Walker: 3 years, $40.5 million | Dean: three years, $36 million

In Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, the Raiders overhauled their linebackers in one day. Walker can really run and come up and tackle well, but it can be an adventure in coverage -- and not in a good way. Dean, I am a touch higher on, because of his blitzing. He's arguably the best blitzing linebacker in the NFL, and he absolutely annihilates up running backs unfortunate enough to try to get in his way. But Dean has had trouble staying healthy, and he's not a star in coverage, either.

Wan'Dale Robinson to Titans: C+

Four years, $70 million

Wan'Dale Robinson's agents deserve an A+ here. This is huge money for a player who has one career 1,000-yard season (and he just barely got there, with 1,014) and nine touchdown catches in four years. Over the last two seasons, 68 players have at least 100 catches. Robinson ranks 67th(!) in success rate, only ahead of Alvin Kamara. Robinson is more than a gadget player, and he actually showed some improved downfield ability last year. But this is an overpay that leans more toward a preference for familiarity over talent upgrade.

Malik Willis to Dolphins: C

When former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley took the Dolphins' top gig and former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan became the GM, this was a likely landing spot for Malik Willis. I'm not sure it's the best one. The Dolphins are very much in the early stages of a rebuild -- or at least they ought to be. Willis, for as good as he was in a few appearances in place of Jordan Love, has six career starts. He was in a great spot in terms of surrounding talent and coaching in Green Bay. He won't be afforded those in Miami. Even if it is better than expected, where does that leave the Dolphins, who are years from competing? It's easier said than done, but it feels like the Dolphins opted for familiarity rather than a true rebuild, and they still might end up with the latter.

Tua Tagovailoa to Falcons: C

One year, $1.3 million

It's hard to swing too hard one way or another here. On one hand, there's a small chance Tua Tagovailoa can discover something in Kevin Stefanski's system, where Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and a solid offensive line surround him. On the other hand, does he really raise the ceiling enough to give up on Michael Penix Jr.? Penix has made just 12 starts since being taken eighth overall. But Stefanski, Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan have no connections to him. This is a new regime, one interested in seeing if it can pull off a Tagovailoa reclamation project. The odds are low, though, and what would another "meh" quarterback season really do for Atlanta?

Zion Johnson to Browns: D+

Three years, $49.5 million

This is a lot of money for a player who, at best, has just been OK. Last year, Zion Johnson ranked 54th out of 79 PFF-graded offensive linemen. He gave up five sacks and was "beaten" 22 times, both near the top among guards. The offensive line was a disaster for the Chargers, and now the Browns -- who are replacing their entire offensive line -- are spending significant money on one of its members. There were better options available for less money.