The free-agency deals were flying fast and furious. It felt like as soon as the league's two-day negotiating period kicked off, Alec Pierce agreed to the most lucrative wide receiver contract in free agency history, while the Tennessee Titans chased every available New York Giants player.

A couple of these moves were predictable. We knew that Malik Willis had some Green Bay ties in Miami, and that the Kansas City Chiefs sought to make a splash at running back. But there were definitely some surprises. The Los Angeles Rams stole yet another Chiefs cornerback in Jaylen Watson after trading for Trent McDuffie, and the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for a new starting wideout in Michael Pittman Jr., but those weren't the only unexpected moves.

Below, we will break down the 10 biggest surprises of free agency so far.

10. Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to a division rival

Right after the Miami Dolphins announced a parting of the ways with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the rival New York Jets. With this move, Fitzpatrick also receives a new three-year, $40 million contract.

This marks the second offseason in a row that Fitzpatrick joined a new team via trade. The Dolphins sending him to a team that they play twice a year is interesting. Fitzpatrick was one of the first additions of the Jets' defensive spending spree, as they also traded for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, then agreed to terms with several notable players such as linebacker Demario Davis, pass rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, defensive lineman David Onyemata, cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Dane Belton.

9. Jaelan Phillips rewarded with massive deal

If you're curious about the largest contract in free agency so far, it is Jaelan Phillips' four-year, $120 million agreement with the Carolina Panthers. Phillips' $30 million AAV ranks No. 8 among pass rushers.

The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to retain their trade-deadline addition, but the Panthers clearly outbid them. The Eagles had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL after trading for Phillips (15.6 points allowed per game). He also registered the fourth-highest pressure rate (18.8%) in the league last season (min. 300 pass rush snaps).

This is a cool story. Phillips suffered season-ending knee and Achilles injuries in the NFL, and even medically retired at one point due to injuries sustained at UCLA. However, Phillips overcame all of that to become one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL.

8. Devin Lloyd's contract

Linebacker Devin Lloyd was one player for whom the Panthers did not have to overpay. The former Jacksonville Jaguars star agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with Carolina following a career year in which he recorded 81 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and five interceptions. Those five picks were tied for second-most in the NFL, and Lloyd averages 109 tackles per year through four seasons.

Lloyd projected to hit the $20 million AAV mark and become maybe the No. 2 highest-paid linebacker in the NFL behind Fred Warner. He settled for $15 million, which feels like a win for Carolina.

7. Tua Tagovailoa finds a landing spot very quickly

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2660 TD 20 INT 15 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

The Dolphins finally announced their decision to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That was expected. Although it was an expensive decision, as Miami must eat a record $99 million in dead cap over the next two years. What was not expected was for Tagovailoa to find his new NFL home so quickly.

Shortly after the Dolphins announced Tagovailoa's release, it was reported that the Atlanta Falcons were in pursuit. By the end of the day, it was reported that Tagovailoa would join the Falcons on a one-year deal.

The most interesting quarterbacks looking for new contracts this offseason were probably Malik Willis and Kyler Murray. How did Tagovailoa find a new team before both of them? This sets up a weird left-handed quarterback battle, as Tagovailoa will challenge Michael Penix Jr.'s spot as QB1. Penix is coming off the third torn ACL of his football career. He has some work to do to prove himself to a new regime, as the former No. 8 overall pick is 4-8 as a starter.

6. Raiders spend $76.5 million on linebackers

Who saw the Las Vegas Raiders spending a whopping $77 million on two linebackers during the first day of free agency?

Quay Walker received a three-year, $40.5 million deal. He was considered to be one of the top linebackers on the open market, having registered 100 tackles in all four of his NFL seasons. The former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers is also one of just six NFL players to record 100 tackles and five tackles for loss in each of the last four seasons.

Nakobe Dean got a three-year, $36 million deal. He spent his first four seasons with the Eagles and registered the sixth-highest pressure rate (27%) among all linebackers over the past two seasons. He won Super Bowl LIX with Philly, and recorded 128 tackles, three sacks and one interception during that magical 2024 season.

Not many expected a team to pursue Walker AND Dean on the same day. At least two University of Georgia buddies are reunited.

5. Tyler Linderbaum shatters financial records

Not only did the Raiders splurge on linebackers, but they made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they agreed to historic terms with former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. It was expected that Linderbaum would become the highest-paid center, but not many expected him to surpass Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs by a whopping NINE million dollars!

Vegas gave Linderbaum a three-year, $81 million deal that pays $27 million per year. This massive, massive deal makes him the No. 5 highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, which you don't usually hear about with centers.

4. Mike Evans leaves Tampa for the 49ers

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 62 REC 30 REC YDs 368 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Mike Evans will not be a Buc for life, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend agreed to a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers that carries a max value of $60.4 million. It was surprising that Evans elected to leave the franchise that selected him No. 7 overall back in 2014, but also that he agreed to a deal that pays him less than players like Michael Pittman Jr. and Jerry Jeudy.

Evans snapped his streak of 11 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards due to injury, but there's still some gas left in the tank. Now, we get to see how he fares in this timing-based Kyle Shanahan passing attack led by Brock Purdy.

3. Nahshon Wright's contract

Usually, a player that makes the Pro Bowl and leads the NFL with eight takeaways in a contract year cashes in when free agency rolls around. It is not usually on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Former Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright ranked as CBS Sports' No. 62 free agent after his remarkable 2025. He and Bears teammate Kevin Byard were the only two players to record five interceptions and three tackles for loss this past season. Spotrac's market value tool saw Wright signing a three-year deal worth $50 million, but the Jets got a steal in Wright at one year, $5.5 million.

It's true that 2025 marked Wright's first season in which he saw extensive action as a starter, but don't be surprised if the Jets are quick to extend him in 2026 if he somehow finds a way to maintain this level of production.

2. Saints grab RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne JAC • RB • #1 Att 260 Yds 1107 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

One of the biggest surprises was the New Orleans Saints recruiting running back Travis Etienne back to his home state of Louisiana with a four-year, $52 million deal. Not only did this tie Etienne with Josh Jacobs in being the No. 8 highest-paid running back at $12 million per year, but what in the world does it mean for five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara?

The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year has been one of the faces of the Saints franchise for nine years now. Is it possible he could be moved? The Saints also restructured Kamara's contract this offseason, providing them some flexibility if they wanted to move on from him.

Kamara turns 31 this summer, and the Saints are getting younger. They already allowed Demario Davis to walk this offseason, and Cameron Jordan's future is also uncertain. There is another facet of this situation to consider. Would Kamara even want to play for another team?

"If Mickey (Loomis) comes down and says that (I was traded), I'm going to drink a piña colada somewhere," Kamara said in October.

Between Etienne's contract and the looming questions about Kamara's future, this was a pretty surprising move.

1. The Maxx Crosby blockbuster falls through

Without a doubt, the most surprising surprise of free agency is the Maxx Crosby trade falling through. And if you think this has nothing to do with free agency, consider that it alters the Ravens' plans and potentially Trey Hendrickson's future as well.

Just days ago, the Ravens agreed to send two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for their superstar pass rusher. However, the Ravens' medical staff apparently did not like what they saw during Crosby's in-person physical. The five-time Pro Bowler underwent surgery on the meniscus in his left knee in January, but this change of plans likely has to do with how the Ravens view his recovery. Or ... the organization had second thoughts. The entire NFL world is speculating about this saga.

"It doesn't smell right," one team executive told CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

"How can a team ever trust the Ravens again?," asked one agent.

This story is not over, but it also remains to be seen if we will get any more details about why the Ravens ended up passing on Crosby. We haven't seen a trade of this magnitude ever called off because of a physical, and questions remain about Baltimore's motives, Crosby's health, and what his market now is.