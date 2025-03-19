The 2025 NFL league year is only a week old, but the vast majority of the big moves have already been made. Among CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents, only 19 remain available as of this writing.

Let's go through just some of the major moves that did go down:

Despite the early flurry of activity, many teams with multiple and/or major needs like the New England Patriots ($73.8 million in effective cap space, most in the NFL) and the Arizona Cardinals ($63.99 million in effective cap space, second most in the NFL) still have plenty of holes to fill. Yes, there's still the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's also never too early to look ahead at what could be in free agency next NFL offseason.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents; Cam Robinson, Amari Cooper among best available Cody Benjamin

Let's take at some of the notable, potential NFL free agents next offseason, but keep in mind that some of these guys who are still on the rookie contracts could have their fifth-year option picked up or could be extended well before next offseason.

Quarterbacks

It would seem like new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith would get an extension in the near future this offseason since a disagreement on financials is why Smith became available in the first place. New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll certainly doesn't want to enter his first season with his quarterback already disgruntled.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and his second contract is a polarizing topic. On the one hand, he has the highest yards per pass attempt (8.9) and passer rating (104.9) in NFL history among those with at least 1,000 career pass attempts. On the other hand, San Francisco is 10-11 including the playoffs in Purdy's starts when even one of running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (now on the Washington Commanders), wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight George Kittle don't play.

Purdy also has nine career touchdown passes to 15 career interceptions including the postseason when tied or trailing in the second half of a game. Will he hit the open market? Unlikely, but after the 49ers signed former first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract, they at least banked themselves some Purdy insurance.

Running backs

This potential running back class could be incredible given the high-end depth. Derrick Henry just totaled the most rushing yards ever in a season (1,921) by a player aged 30 or older in 2024. James Cook co-led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs last season. Kyren WIlliams is tied with Gibbs for the most touchdowns from scrimmage the last two seasons with 31. The 2025 NFL Draft has one of the deeper running back draft classes in recent memory, and the 2026 offseason could have one of the deepest free agency running back classes in recent memory.

Wide receivers

Many of the guys here -- Garrett Wilson, Drake London and Chris Olave -- could have their fifth-year options picked up and not come close to sniffing free agency. With George Pickens being a second-round draft choice, he doesn't have an option preventing him from entering his contract year. One would think that both the Commanders and Buccaneers will be loyal to their respective long-time guys in Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans, barring a significant injury.

Tight ends

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is fresh off a 111-catch season in 2024, which is the fourth-most catches by a tight end in a single season in NFL history. It's likely he'll get extended by Arizona prior to the offseason. The rest of the big names seen here all have a shot at hitting the open market for various reasons except for Travis Kelce, who will almost certainly re-sign with the Chiefs for another year or retire after the 2025 season.

Offensive linemen

The Dallas Cowboys have the luxury of using the fifth-year option to kick the can down the road contractually with two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith, but Joe Thuney, Kolton Miller and Trey Smith could all hit free agency next year. One would think Trey Smith most likely won't after being franchise-tagged this offseason, but you never know.

Defensive linemen

Aidan Hutchinson, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis could have their fifth-year options picked up, but the rest don't have a team option preventing them from hitting the open market next year. With the Dallas Cowboys in extension negotiations with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons right now, it's likely those two sides will come together on a deal this offseason. If the Bengals keep playing hard ball with Trey Hendrickson, the NFL's 2024 sacks leader could hit the open market in 2026.

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David and Matt Milano have all been first-team All-Pros throughout their careers, but they're now all on the other side of 30, which means they're candidates to become free agents. Wagner and David are at a point in their respective careers where mulling over retirement becomes an offseason tradition.

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner and Trent McDuffie, two first-team All-Pro corners who were first-round picks in 2022, will likely see their fifth-year options picked up. A couple of high football IQ vets in Darius Slay and Amik Robertson could become available after playing critical football for NFC contenders in 2024.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton, arguably the best safety in the NFL, will certainly get his fifth-year option picked up, but a former All-Pro in Kevin Byard and a still-in-his prime Kamren Curl (will be 27 years old in 2026) could become available.

Special Teams

Special teamers typically aren't incredibly expensive to retain, which is why it would be suprising to see All-Pros like Daniel Carlson and Michael Dickson hit the market. However, some teams are philosophically against paying kickers and punters relatively big money, so more of these guys than one would think could become available.