The 2026 NFL offseason is about to go from zero to 100 miles per hour in the blink of an eye.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for the league's 32 teams to decide whether or not to utilize the franchise tag and/or transition tag. Pending free agents are allowed to talk to other teams in the NFL's legal tampering period beginning at noon ET on March 9 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET on March 11. That's also when players can enter contract negotiations and begin to hammer out terms on a new contract. At 4 p.m. ET on March 11, the 2026 league will officially begin. That means contracts for 2025 will be completed, so teams can officially sign free agents to new pacts.

So where do all 32 teams stand ahead of the start of free agency and the new league year? Here is a look at every squad's unrestricted free agents, projected cap space and team needs entering the start of the 2026 offseason's excitement period.

NOTE: Projected effective cap space is via OverTheCap.com, and it's defined as the cap space a team will have after signing a minimum of 51 players and its projected rookie draft class to its roster.

Arizona Cardinals

Unrestricted free agents: S Jalen Thompson, OT Kelvin Beachhum, OT Jonah Williams, DL Calais Campbell, OG Will Hernandez, RB Michael Carter, LS Aaron Brewer, WR Greg Dortch, WR Zay Jones, CB Darren Hall, P Matt Haack, K Blake Gillikin, DE L.J. Collier, TE Josiah Deguara, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Simi Fehoko, LB Channing Tindall, LB J.J. Russell

Projected effective cap space: $20,162,033

Team needs: QB, EDGE, T, G, S

The Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray appeared destined for a divorce this offseason, so finding a new franchise quarterback will be a massive priority for new head coach Mike LaFleur. It wouldn't be surprising for Arizona to take a long look at pending free agent Malik Willis. With Calais Campbell hitting free agency ahead of his age 40 season, the Cardinals need to find a younger replacement at his spot along the defensive line. Kelvin Beachum and Jonah Williams, the top two players on the Cardinals' depth chart at right tackle in 2025, both hitting free agency creates a need. Ditto for the safety spot with Jalen Thompson entering the open market as well.

Atlanta Falcons

Unrestricted free agents: OG Elijah Wilkinson, LB Kaden Elliss, DT David Onyemata, CB Dee Alford, DE Leonard Floyd, P Bradley Pinion, DE Arnold Ebiketie, RB Tyler Allgeier, S Ronnie Harrison, DE Kentavius Street, K Zane Gonzalez, TE Teagan Quitoriano, DE Khalid Kareem, DE DeAngelo Malone, LB Josh Woods, TE Feleipe Franks, QB Easton Stick

Projected effective cap space: $7,155,551

Team needs: QB, LB, DL, RB

Two years ago, the Atlanta Falcons' plan at the quarterback position involved Kirk Cousins starting before a transition to 2024 eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr. Fast forward to today, and there's a chance neither will be the team's Week 1 starter in 2026. Atlanta is expected to cut Cousins before the start of the new league year on March 11, and Penix suffered his third ACL tear, his first in the NFL, in a Week 11 loss against the Carolina Panthers last season. That makes the quarterback the biggest question mark on the Falcons' roster in the first year of head coach Kevin Stefanski's tenure. Linebacker and defensive line are now needs with productive contributors in Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata, both pending free agents, and the same goes for the Falcons' RB2 spot with Tyler Allgeier entering the open market.

New president of football operations Matt Ryan and new general manager Ian Cunningham will need to get creative this offseason, thanks to these needs and long-term contract negotiations with franchise-tagged tight end Kyle Pitts, who is fresh off a second-team All-Pro campaign in 2025.

Baltimore Ravens

Unrestricted free agents: OG Daniel Faalele, C Tyler Linderbaum, S Alohi Gilman, DT Dre'Mont Jones, CB Chidobe Awuzie, TE Isaiah Likely, DE Kyle Van Noy, TE Charlie Kolar, WR DeAndre Hopkins, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Brent Urban, QB Tyler Huntley, WR Tylan Wallace, DE David Ojabo, LT Joseph Noteboom, DT Taven Bryan, S Ar'Darius Washington, LB Jake Hummel

Projected effective cap space: $10,863,416

Team needs: C, G, DL, S, TE, WR, P

The Baltimore Ravens are at risk of losing one of the NFL's top centers in three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum. Pro Football Focus gave him a 79.8 offensive grade, the fifth-best in the league among centers. His ability to accelerate to the second level of the defense because of his balance, speed and quickness flashes on his film. Linderbaum also excels at pile driving non-linemen in space as a blocker on screen passes. They also need to find an upgrade at right guard with the underwhelming Daniel Faalele hitting free agency. There's also some uncertainty around two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike's future after a season-ending neck injury, so a defensive line overhaul might be necessary.

Strong safeties Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington are both free agents, so there's a hole at that spot. Plus, all the depth -- Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar -- behind Mark Andrews at the tight end spot could walk right out the door. Depth chart filler wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, in his current form and Tylan Wallace are also set to be free agents. Jordan Stout, the 2025 first team All-Pro punter, is also headed toward the open market. General manager Eric DeCosta has a busy offseason ahead of him.

Buffalo Bills

Unrestricted free agents: C Connor McGovern, G David Edwards, CB Tre'Davious White, DE Joey Bosa, LB Matt Milano, WR Brandin Cooks, DE A.J. Epenesa, S Jordan Poyer, DT DaQuan Jones, LB Shaq Thompson, CB Cameron Lewis, CB Darius Slay, K Matt Prater, S Darnell Save Jr., P Mitch Wishnowski, WR Gabriel Davis, FB Reggie Gilliam, DT Jordan Phillips, QB Mitchell Trubisky, S Damar Hamlin, S Sam Franklin

Projected effective cap space: -$10,384,394

Team needs: C, G, DL, WR, CB, LB

Two key components of Josh Allen's offensive line, center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards, are free agents, so the status of the interior of the offensive line is up in the air. Edge rusher Joey Bosa, who led the NFL with five forced fumbles in 2025, is a free agent as well, and it would make sense for Buffalo to pursue another contract with him. Wide receiver is also a revolving door that needs to be fixed: they had an NFL-most eight wide receivers with 100-plus snaps in 23025. The Bills also may have a hole at corner with Tre'Davious White headed for free agency. Linebacker is another spot that needs reinforcements, with both Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson entering unrestricted free agency.

Buffalo also doesn't have a lot of cap flexibility to fix their needs after spending a league-most $626 million on extensions last offseason for Allen, edge rusher Greg Rousseau, cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, running back James Cook and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Carolina Panthers

Unrestricted free agents: S Nick Scott, LB Christian Rozeboom, C Cade Mays, DE D.J. Wonnum, G Austin Corbett, RB Rico Dowdle, P Sam Martin, G Brady Christensen, OT Yosh Nijman, DE Trevis Gipson, OT Jake Curhan, LB Krys Barnes, WR David Moore, CB Akayleb Evans, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Damarri Mathis, CB Robert Rochell

Projected effective cap space: $5,389,610

Team needs: C, LB, DE, S, P

Center Cade Mays is set to hit unrestricted free agency, as are linebackers Christian Rozeboom and D.J. Wonnum. Safety Nick Scott could also walk out the door in March. Adding at the edge rusher position is also critical for a Panthers defense that registered just 30 sacks, tied for the third fewest in the league last season. Punter Sam Martin's pending free agency also creates another hole.

Chicago Bears

Unrestricted free agents: S Jaquan Brisker, S Kevin Byard, CB Nahshon Wright, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, DT Andrew Billings, CB Nick McCloud, LS Scott Daly, TE Durham Smythe, LB D'Marco Jackson, DT Chris Williams, DE Dominique Robinson, OT Braxton Jones, Elijah Hicks, S Jonathan Owens, Jaylon Jones, WR Devin Duvernay, RB Travis Homer, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, QB Case Keenum

Projected effective cap space: -$10,676,769

Team needs: S, CB, WR

The Bears are strapped for the right amount of cash to maintain continuity in their defensive backfield. Safety Kevin Byard, a 2025 first-team All-Pro who led the NFL with seven interceptions, is set to become a free agent, as is fellow starting safety Jaquan Brisker, nickel/safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and outside cornerback Nahshon Wright, who led the league with eight takeaways (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries). The potential losses of both Byard and Wright, who combined to represent 15 of Chicago's league-leading 33 takeaways (45.4%), could certainly cause a defensive regression in Chicago.

Cutting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could open $15 million in cap space, but then that creates another roster hole. General manager Ryan Poles has his work cut out for him. He'll also need to find some cheap depth pieces at wide receiver, with Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay headed toward free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals

Unrestricted free agents: S Geno Stone, G Dalton Risner, QB Joe Flacco, DE Joseph Ossai, TE Noah Fant, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, DE Trey Hendrickson, DE Cameron Sample, S Tycen Anderson, OG Lucas Patrick, CB Marco Wilson, LB Brian Asamoah, OG Cordell Volson

Projected effective cap space: $43,307,105

Team needs: DE, S, G

Could the Cincinnati Bengals re-sign four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson? Sure, they have the cap space to do so. However, a divorce feels more likely after the two sides had failed contract extension negotiations after he registered 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024 (led the league in 2024). Surgery for a core muscle injury ended his 2025 campaign after just seven games, but his production otherwise has been fantastic. Hendrickson is only the fifth player since sacks became an official, individually tracked statistic in 1982 to produce 17-plus sacks in consecutive seasons. Both he and fellow edge rusher Joseph Ossai are free agents, so Cincy will need to make crucial decisions at that spot one way or the other.

Safety Geno Stone is also set to hit the open market, as is right guard Dalton Risner. Much of the Bengals' spending will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Cleveland Browns

Unrestricted free agents: OG Joel Bitonio, LB Devin Bush, C Ethan Pocic, OG Wyatt Teller, LT Cam Robinson, DT Shelby Harris, TE David Njoku, OT Jack Conklin, OG Teven Jenkins, P Corey Bjorquez, DE Cameron Thomas, S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Jerome Ford, LB Jerome Baker, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Tre Avery, D'Angelo Ross, Martin Emerson, DeAndre Carter

Projected effective cap space: -$28,458,908

Team needs: G, RT, C, LB, QB

The Cleveland Browns could lose four of their five offensive line starters: left guard Joel Bitonio, center Ethan Pocic, right guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin. That's obviously a major problem for general manager Andrew Berry as quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently set to lead the NFL with an $80.7 million cap hit this season. Devin Bush hitting free agency creates an opening at inside linebacker next to 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Carson Schwesinger. The Browns are also still lacking consistency at quarterback between Watson's lack of availability and lackluster performance and Shedeur Sanders experiencing growing pains in his rookie season. Berry will have to get creative in a hurry this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys

Unrestricted free agents: S Donovan Wilson, LB Kenneth Murray, LB Logan Wilson, DE Sam Williams, WR Jalen Tolbert, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Dante Fowler Jr., LB Jack Sanborn, OT Hakeem Adeniji, RB Miles Sanders, CB Corey Ballentine, CB C.J. Goodwin, DE Payton Turner, OG Robert Jones

Projected effective cap space: -$63,639,128

Team needs: DE, LB, CB, S, WR, K

The Dallas Cowboys owned the worst scoring defense in football, averaging 30.1 points per game allowed. That ranked as the second-worst in the 66 seasons of Cowboys football, with only the 1960 squad, the franchise's inaugural season, averaging more at 30.8 points per game. Dallas' edge rusher position is heavily depleted in a post-Micah Parsons world: Sam Williams, Jadeveon Clowney, Payton Turner and Dante Fowler Jr. are all set to hit free agency. Dallas needs to address that position and their other linebacker spot next to DeMarvion Overshown after a disastrous season at that specific spot. Cornerback depth, particularly at the nickel corner position, needs work, as does the safety position. Wide receiver and kicker only become needs for Dallas if Jerry Jones bungles contract negotiations with George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey respectively.

Denver Broncos

Unrestricted free agents: LB Alex Singleton, TE Adam Trautman, LB Justin Strnad, DT John Franklin-Myers, RB J.K. Dobbins, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, FB Adam Prentice, S P.J. Locke, C Sam Mutsipher, QB Sam Ehlinger, FB Michael Burton

Projected effective cap space: $22,201,607

Team needs: RB, DL, LB

The Denver Broncos are in great shape with their roster. Quarterback Bo Nix is still on his rookie deal, and they were the AFC runners-up in just his second season. Their run game fell off the second half of the season when running back J.K. Dobbins got hurt, and he's a free agent. They could certainly use some of their cap space to fortify that spot as well as their front seven with John Franklin-Myers and Alex Singleton set to become free agents. However, those aren't huge needs for one of the NFL's best defenses.

Detroit Lions

Unrestricted free agents: LB Alex Anzalone, OL Graham Glasgow, CB Amik Robertson, CB Rock Ya-Sin, DT D.J. Reader, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT Roy Lopez, WR Kalif Raymond, CB Avonte Maddox, OT Kayode Awosika, DE Marcus Davenport, TE Anthony Firkser, C Trystan Colon, TE Shane Zylstra, CB Jalen Mills, S Daniel Thomas, CB Arthur Maulet, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, LB Grant Stuard, QB Kyle Allen, LB Zach Cunningham, OT Jamarco Jones, LB Zeke Turner

Projected effective cap space: -$14,940,735

Team needs: DE, DT, LB, CB, QB (backup)

The Detroit Lions remained a top-five scoring offense in 2025 without Ben Johnson, averaging 28.3 points per game (fourth-best in the NFL), but their defense tumbled down in the first year without Aaron Glenn, allowing 24.3 points per game, the 11th-most in the league. A lot of that had to do with 31 combined missed games by their Week 1 defensive back starters: safety Brian Branch, safety Kerby Joseph, cornerback Terrion Arnold and cornerback D.J. Reed.

Detroit will need to pour resources into its defense with five key players from that unit set to become free agents: defensive tackle DJ Reader, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Amik Robertson. They've already begun to reshape their roster after trading away running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Green Bay Packers

Unrestricted free agents: LT Rasheed Walker, LB Quay Walker, OL Sean Rhyan, WR Romeo Doubs, DE Kingsley Enagbare, CB Trevon Diggs, TE John FitzPatrick, QB Malik Willis, LB Kristian Welch, LB Nick Niemann

Projected effective cap space: -$5,884,425

Team needs: OL, CB, LB, QB

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of youth and talent, but they need a few tweaks to break through and have a deep playoff run in the Jordan Love era. The center and right guard positions need to be addressed, with offensive lineman Sean Rhyan hitting free agency and left guard-turned-center Elgton Jenkins likely to be released. Cutting Jenkins would save Green Bay $19.5 million while causing them to eat just $4.8 million in dead money. After addressing the offensive line, their cornerback position could use an upgrade as the outside duo of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine wasn't consistent enough for the Packers down the stretch of the season.

Middle linebacker Quay Walker is set to become a free agent, so there could be a need at inside linebacker. Plus, the Packers need to find a new, reliable backup quarterback with Malik Willis set to cash in and become a starter somewhere else after a stellar performance in a limited opportunity in Green Bay.

Houston Texans

Unrestricted free agents: OG Ed Ingram, DT Sheldon Rankins, OT Trent Brown, LB E.J. Speed, WR Christian Kirk, DT Tim Settle, DE Derek Barnett, P Tommy Townsend, CB Myles Bryant, RB Nick Chubb, S M.J. Stewart, DE Denico Autry, DT Naquan Jones, TE Harrison Bryant, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, LB Damone Clark, LB Christian Harris, WR Braxton Berrios

Projected effective cap space: -$14,582,032

Team needs: OL, DT

The right side of quarterback C.J. Stroud's offensive line, right guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Trent Brown, are both in line to hit unrestricted free agency. The Texans' offensive line has been one of Houston's most beleaguered position groups the last couple of seasons. Both starting defensive tackles in Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle are also in line to be free agents, so Houston will need to spend plenty of time and money in reinforcing the interior of their defensive line. That will allow the Texans to continue to maximize the value of Pro Bowl edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

The depth at running back alongside Woody Marks was addressed on Monday, with both Nick Chubb and Dare Ogunbowale entering the open market. Houston traded a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs to the Detroit Lions on Monday in exchange for running back David Montgomery. Joe Mixon is still on the roster, but he's battling with a foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. Montgomery will form a nice tandem with Marks in 2026.

Indianapolis Colts

Unrestricted free agents: S Nick Cross, LB Germaine Pratt, WR Alec Pierce, RT Braden Smith, QB Daniel Jones, DE Kwity Paye, DT Neville Gallimore, TE Mo Alie-Cox, DE Samson Ebukam, K Blake Grupe, DE Tyquan Lewis, QB Philip Rivers, CB Rodney Thomas, RG Danny Pinter, DT Eric Johnson, CB Chris Lammons, RB Ameer Abdullah, DT Chris Wormley, WR Laquon Treadwell, LB Buddy Johnson, LB Jackob Phillips, RB Salvon Ahmed, S George Odum

Projected effective cap space: $31,197,759

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, DE, LB, S

The Indianapolis Colts obviously need to address the long-term future at the most valuable position in football. Daniel Jones is a free agent, and Anthony Richardson has been given permission to seek a trade. Re-signing Jones is the logical move here while continuing to develop 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard. Right tackle Braden Smith is also set to become a free agent, so a major decision will have to be made there. Wide receiver Alec Pierce, who led the league in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons, is also primed to hit the open market. Retaining him will likely be a priority. Linebacker Germaine Pratt and edge rusher Kwity Paye hitting free agency, also create needs in the front seven.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Unrestricted free agents: S Andrew Wingard, CB Greg Newsome II, CB Montaric Brown, LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, DE Dawuane Smoot, DE Dennis Gardeck, WR Dyami Brown, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, WR Tim Patrick, TE Quintin Morris, DT Austin Johnson

Projected effective cap space: -$18,407,374

Team needs: RB, CB, LB, DE

After scoring a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2025, running back Travis Etienne is able to cash in on the open market. He also totaled his third career season with over 1,000 yards rushing, tied for the second most in franchise history with Maurice Jones-Drew. How Jacksonville handles those negotiations will be key. Both outside corners, Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown, are going to hit the open market as is 2025 second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. It would likely behoove Lloyd to return to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's scheme.

Perhaps Jacksonville isn't as concerned about one of the cornerback departures, with 2025 second overall pick Travis Hunter waiting in the wings. Depth at defensive end could stand to be addressed with Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah hitting free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs

Unrestricted free agents: CB Jaylen Watson, S Bryan Cook, TE Travis Kelce, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DE Charles Omenihu, WR Marquise Brown, RB Kareem Hunt, LB Leo Chenal, RB Isiah Pacheco, DE Mike Danna, DT Jerry Tillery, WR Tyquan Thornton, LS James Winchester, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Mike Pennel, TE Robert Tonyan, S Mike Edwards, LB Jack Cochrane, CB Joshua Williams, QB Gardner Minshew, RB Dameon Pierce, S Nazeeh Johnson, DE Janarius Robinson, S Deon Bush, OT Jawaan Taylor

Projected effective cap space: -$13,059,065

Team needs: WR, RB, TE, CB, S

The Kansas City Chiefs need to put more playmakers around three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the pass game and the run game. Receivers Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are all free agents. Kansas City's top two running backs, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, can hit the open market, and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce's contract is up. Should Kelce, who will turn 37-years-old in October, decide to not retire, he'll definitely return to the Chiefs.

However, the team needs to begin to evaluate that position, the running back position and the wide receiver position as ones that need a makeover with an eye toward the future. Starting cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook are free agents, so defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo needs some new toys in the secondary as well.

Las Vegas Raiders

Unrestricted free agents: LB Devin White, CB Eric Stokes, OG Dylan Parham, OT Stone Forsythe, LB Elandon Roberts, WR Tyler Lockett, DE Malcolm Koonce, LB Jamal Adams, TE Ian Thomas, S Lonnie Johnson Jr., LS Jacob Bobenmoyer, K Daniel Carlson, CB Darnay Holmes, RB Raheem Mostert, QB Kenny Pickett, RB Zamir White, WR Alex Bachman, S Terrell Edmunds, LB Jon Rhattigan

Projected effective cap space: $74,553,010

Team needs: LB, CB, OG, WR, S

All of the Raiders' starting linebackers from the 2025 season, except five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby -- Elandon Roberts, Devin White and Malcolm Koonce -- are set to be free agents. Las Vegas' top cornerback from this past season, Eric Stokes, is also a free agent. The Raiders certainly have the money to completely reshape the defensive side of the ball. That also goes for their offensive line, a unit that allowed the fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate in the league. No allowed more sacks (13) than Stone Forsythe in 2025, so it's likely he won't be in Las Vegas next season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Unrestricted free agents: OG Zion Johnson, WR Keenan Allen, OT Trey Pipkins, OT Trevor Penning, DE Odafe Oweh, S Tony Jefferson, OT Bobby Hart, DE Da'Shawn Hand, DE Khalil Mack, OG Jamaree Salyer, CB Benjamin St-Juste, LB Denzel Perryman, LS Josh Harris, TE Tyler Conklin, DT Otito Ogbonnia, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, RB Hassan Haskins, C Andre James, RB Najee Harris, CB Deane Leonard, OT Marcus Maye

Projected effective cap space: $81,097,423

Team needs: C, OG, DE, LB, WR, S

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman retired and Andre James is an unrestricted free agent. Los Angeles desperately needs to upgrade there in order to keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright. Left guard Zion Johnson is also a free agent, and with all Los Angeles' cap space, the offensive line needs to be THE priority for the Chargers this offseason. Khalil Mack would be a nice piece to return, even though he's on the back nine of his career, and Denzel Perryman hitting free agency creates a vacancy. Keenan Allen hitting free agency leaves Los Angeles with a need at their third wide receiver spot once again. Fortunately for the Chargers, they have the money to address a number of needs in free agency this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams

Unrestricted free agents: S Kamren Curl, CB Cobie Durant, CB Roger McCreary, TE Tyler Higbee, LS Jake McQuaide, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, CB Derion Kendrick, OT D.J. Humphries, LB Troy Reeder, TE Nick Vannett, RB Ronnie Rivers, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Projected effective cap space: $34,241,397

Team needs: S, CB, OT

The Los Angeles Rams nearly made it back to the Super Bowl in 2025, but they came up just short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game. They don't have a ton of needs, and they have plenty of cap space, which will allow them to patch up most of the few holes they actually have. Safety Kam Curl is a free agent, so they'll need to either re-sign him or find a capable replacement. General manager Les Snead could be very active in what's set up to be a deep free agent market at the cornerback position. The right tackle spot will also need to be addressed with Rob Havenstein retiring this offseason.

Miami Dolphins

Unrestricted free agents: WR Tyreek Hill, CB Jack Jones, OG Cole Strange, CB Rasul Douglas, OT Larry Borom, S Ashytn Davis, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, K Riley Patterson, LS Joe Cardona, P Jake Bailey, TE Greg Dulcich, DT Benito Jones, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., OG Daniel Brunskill, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., DE Quinton Bell, WR D'Wayne Eskride, QB Zach Wilson, CB Elijah Campbell, OT Kendall Lamm, OT Yodny Cajuste, LB Caleb Johnson, OT Germain Ifedi, RB Alexander Mattison, CB Arite Burns, C Liam Eichenberg, CB Kader Kohou

Projected effective cap space: -$6,560,811

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, S, OG, TE

The Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami appears to be coming to an end after he threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season while averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt, his fewest under former head coach Mike McDaniel. Miami needs to have an eye toward the future at the game's most important position. Following the release of Tyreek Hill, they'll need to find a new complement for Jaylen Waddle. It's a good thing they hired Jeff Hafley to be their next head coach, given his background with defensive backs, one of the team's biggest weak spots.

Minnesota Vikings

Unrestricted free agents: LB Eric Wilson, WR Jalen Nailor, OT Justin Skule, QB Carson Wentz, LS Andrew DePaola, P Ryan Wright, CB Fabian Moreau, FB C.J. Ham, CB Jeff Okudah, RB Ty Chandler, CB Tavierre Thomas, QB Brett Rypien, OT Matt Nelson, QB John Wolford

Projected effective cap space: -$50,535,362

Team needs: QB, S, LB, WR

Year 1 of the J.J. McCarthy was an unmitigated disaster. He ranked dead last in the entire league in completion percentage (58%), touchdown-interception (11-12) and passer rating (72.6) in 2025 despite working with 2024 Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell and throwing passes to 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota needs to bring in another quarterback who can legitimately push him for the starting quarterback job.

Safety is a massive hole with six-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith set to be a free agent ahead of a likely retirement, and Eric Wilson's pending free agency creates another. Jalen Nailor hitting the open market also creates a vacancy at Minnesota's WR3 spot. It will be a tough offseason for the Vikings, given the lack of a replacement general manager after firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and having limited salary cap resources.

New England Patriots

Unrestricted free agents: S Jaylinn Hawkins, DE K'Lavon Chaisson, TE Austin Hooper, OT Vederian Lowe, DT Khyiris Tonga, OT Thayer Munford

Projected effective cap space: $36,140,072

Team needs: DE, S, OT

A year ago, the Patriots spent an NFL record $361 million in free agency to upgrade 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye's supporting cast. New England's historic spending worked out as they ended up winning the AFC before coming up just short in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. With Maye still on his rookie deal, the Patriots still have money to spend in 2026. They don't have many holes. Two of them are on defense, where they could lose solid safety Jaylinn Hawkins and edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, a player whose 7.5 sacks ranked as the second-most on the AFC champions.

They could also pursue another left tackle to push and/or mentor 2025 fourth overall pick Will Campbell after his roller coaster rookie season.

New Orleans Saints

Unrestricted free agents: LB Demario Davis, CB Alontae Taylor, OL Dillon Radunz, C Luke Fortner, DE Cameron Jordan, DE Chris Rumpy II, DT Jonathan Bullard, DT Jonah Williams, TE Jack Stoll, S Terrell Burgess, WR Dante Pettis, DT John Ridgeway, CB Michael Davis, CB Ugochukwu Amadi, C Will Clapp, OT Landon Young

Projected effective cap space: -$18,253,819

Team needs: DE, DT, CB, LB, OG, WR, RB

A couple of longtime pillars of the New Orleans Saints' defense are set to hit free agency in edge rusher Cameron Jordan and middle linebacker Demario Davis. Jordan led the team with 10.5 sacks at the age of 36 in 2025, and it will be interesting to see if he wants to return or go chase a ring in 2026. The same goes for Davis. Losing Alontae Taylor could be a blow as well. New Orleans could also stand to upgrade Tyler Shough's offensive line and receiving core for Year 2. Alvin Kamara posted career-lows in scrimmage yards (657) and scrimmage touchdowns (1) in 2025, and he's set to be a free agent in 2027. New Orleans would be wise to start thinking about potentially having to replace the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

New York Giants

Unrestricted free agents: OG Greg Van Roten, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, S Dane Belton, TE Daniel Bellinger, WR Isaiah Hodgins, C Austin Schlottmann, LS Casey Kreiter, DT D.J. Davidson, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, QB Russell Wilson, TE Chris Manhertz, S Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles, WR Gunner Olszewski, OG Aaron Stinnie, DE Victor Dimukeje, LB Micah McFadden, LB Neville Hewitt, OT Joshua Ezeudu, OT Evan Neal

Projected effective cap space: -$7,320,579

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, CB

The New York Giants have been struggling to field a capable offensive line for years, and two of their better starters, Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten, are going to be unrestricted free agents. New York could acquire a capable complementary wide receiver opposite Malik Nabers with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's a legit need with Wan'Dale Robinson hitting the open market. Cordale Flott hitting the open market creates a similar need.

New York Jets

Unrestricted free agents: LB Quincy Williams, RB Breece Hall, DE Michael Clemons, S Andre Cisco, S Tony Adams, CB Isaiah Oliver, WR Tyler Johnson, WR Josh Reynolds, QB Tyrod Taylor, DT Jay Tufele, LB Mykal Walker, K Nick Folk, DT Khalen Saunders, TE Andrew Beck, TE Stone, Smartt, OG Max Mitchell, TE Jelani Woods, RB Khalil Herbert, RB Kene Nwangwu, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, CB Kris Boyd, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG John Simpson

Projected effective cap space: $72,838,805

Team needs: QB, OG, DE, LB, S, CB, RB

New York has the fourth-most effective cap space in the NFL because they have a lot of holes, and they're rebuilding. Both of their offensive guards, 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker and veteran John Simpson, are set to be free agents. The same goes for 2022 second-round pick running back Breece Hall, who will be one of the top free agent running backs, along with Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, if the Jets don't franchise tag him.

Defensively, the Jets need edge rusher help after trading away Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. They also need help at inside linebacker with Quincy Williams' contract expiring and at safety with Andre Cisco's contract also up.

That's before addressing the elephant in the room at the quarterback position. Justin Fields averaged a career-worst 6.2 yards per pass attempt in 2025 after signing with New York on a two-year, $40 million contract. The Jets can save $1 million in cap space by releasing him this offseason. There are legit options out there between Malik Willis, Kyler Murray via trade or someone in the draft. Or perhaps they pick up a stopgap veteran for a year before a much more loaded 2027 quarterback class arrives next year.

Philadelphia Eagles

Unrestricted free agents: S Reed Blankenship, TE Dallas Goedert, DE Jaelan Phillips, OG Fred Johnson, WR Jahan Dotson, CB Adoree' Jackson, TE Grant Calcaterra, LB Nakobe Dean, OT Brett Toth, P Braden Mann, TE Kylen Granson, S Marcus Epps, DE Joshua Uche, OG Matt Pryor, DE Brandon Graham, DE Azeez Ojulari, RB AJ Dillon, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, QB Sam Howell

Projected effective cap space: $8,530,440

Team needs: DE, LB, CB, S, TE WR, P

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense could look a lot different in 2026. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Nakobe Dean, safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Adoree' Jackson are all free agents. The same goes for their tight end position, in which Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all also primed to hit the open market. There's an additional vacancy at their third wide receiver spot with Jahan Dotson's rookie contract expiring. Plus, longtime punter Braden Mann's contract is up, so there could be turnover there.

General manager Howie Roseman will have to pull off another heist or two this offseason in order for the Eagles' defense to remain at the top-tier level they've operated at the last few seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Unrestricted free agents: QB Aaron Rodgers, OG Isaac Seumalo, S Kyler Dugger, RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Calvin Austin III, WR Adam Thielen, S Chuck Clark, CB James Pierre, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB Asante Samuel Jr., LB Cole Holcomb, WR Scottie Miller, OT Andrus Peat, TE Connor Heyward, S Jabrill Peppers, DT Daniel Ekuale, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, QB Skylar Thompson, OG Max Scharping, TE Donald Parham, OT Jack Driscoll, DT Dean Lowry, S Miles Killebrew

Projected effective cap space: $34,340,535

Team needs: QB, WR, OG, CB, S

Aaron Rodgers is a free agent at 42-years-old, so the Steelers have to begin to make moves that give them insurance should he decide to retire or go somewhere else. Wide receiver is a glaring hole with Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek as the next best two wide receivers under contract in Pittsburgh after Pro Bowler DK Metcalf. Running back Kenneth Gainwell had the best year of his career in 2025 and can cash in on the open market. Left guard Isaac Seumalo can also walk out the door this offseason. Pittsburgh needs to find a legit CB2 who can play opposite Joey Porter Jr., and safety Kyle Dugger can also leave in free agency, so their safety spot needs to be addressed as well.

San Francisco 49ers

Unrestricted free agents: WR Jauan Jennings, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jason Pinnock, OG Spencer Burford, K Eddy Pineiro, P Thomas Morstead, LS Jon Weeks, DE Clelin Ferrell, LB Curtis Robinson, RB Brian Robinson Jr., OT Ben Bartch, LB Luke Gifford, C Matt Hennessy, DT Kevin Givens, WR Skyy Moore, LB Garret Wallow, LB Eric Kendricks, RB Patrick Taylor, WR Trent Taylor

Projected effective cap space: $34,369,959

Team needs: WR, OG, DT, RB, K, P

With Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers' career seemingly over and both Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne headed for free agency, general manager John Lynch's top priority this offseason is upgrading quarterback Brock Purdy's receiving core. Left guard Spencer Burford is a free agent, so that spot will need to be addressed. Plus, Christian McCaffrey could use a complementary back who can give him a few drives off per game. Defensive tackle needs to be upgraded with Jordan Elliott hitting free agency as well. San Francisco has the cash to address these needs -- provided they can find an amicable solution to left tackle Trent Williams' contract situation.

Seattle Seahawks

Unrestricted free agents: S Coby Bryant, CB Josh Jobe, CB Tariq Woolen, WR Rashid Shaheed, DE Boye Mafe, RB Kenneth Walker III, OG Josh Jones, WR Dareke Young, LB Chazz Surratt

Projected effective cap space: $56,328,564

Team needs: CB, S, RB, WR

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of cap space this offseason, but their cap figure is a little deceiving. They'll need to dole out long-term deals to 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Three of Seattle's best defensive backs -- safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Josh Jobe and cornerback Tariq Woolen -- are all free agents. It's unlikely they'll be able to bring all three of them back in 2026. Spark plug wide receiver/return man Rashid Shaheed is also a free agent, and he would be worth re-signing for the Seattle Seahawks, given his impact on both the offense and special teams.

Running back Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL in the divisional round of the playoffs could lead the Seahawks to pay up a little more to retain Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III than they otherwise envisioned. If he leaves, running back becomes a big area need because Charbonnet may not be ready to return in Week 1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unrestricted free agents: WR Mike Evans, LB Lavonte David, TE Cade Otton, OG Michael Jordan, OG Dan Feeney, DT Logan Hall, CB Jamel Dean, RB Rachaad White, DE Haason Reddick, WR Sterling Shepard, OT Charlie Heck, DT Greg Gaines, CB Kindle Vildor, LB Deion Jones, QB Teddy Bridgewater, TE Ko Kieft, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S J.T. Gray

Projected effective cap space: $15,381,258

Team needs: DE, CB, LB, CB, WR, TE

Both of the Buccaneers' starting edge rushers, Haason Reddick and Logan Hall, are free agents, as are two other key defensive pieces in ageless wonder at linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Jamel Dean. It would be surprising if the Buccaneers were able to retain David, Dean and all-time receiving leader Mike Evans. Evans did produce career lows in receiving yards (368) and games played (8) after dealing with multiple injuries that sidelined him for nine games. It would feel sacrilegious for Evans to play for another NFL franchise, but that's on the table this offseason. Tight end Cade Otton could also walk, so general manager Jason Licht will need to address two vacancies that could be left by players who have had quarterback Baker Mayfield's trust for years.

Tennessee Titans

Unrestricted free agents: C Lloyd Cushenberry, OG Kevin Zeitler, DE Jihad Ward, TE Chiogziem Okonkwo, WR Van Jefferson, S Xavier Woods, CB Kaiir Elam, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DE Arden Key, OT Olisaemeka Udoh, DT James Lynch, P Johnny Hekker, LS Morgan Cox, K Joey Slye, C Corey levin, WR James Proche, LB Joe Bachie, OT Blake Hance, QB Brandon Allen, RB Julius Chestnut

Projected effective cap space: $82,476,565

Team needs: C, OG, TE, DT, K, P, LS, WR

The Tennessee Titans need to upgrade the interior of 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward's offensive line. With the most cap space in the NFL entering free agency, Tennessee can make a run at Baltimore Ravens three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. If the Los Angeles Chargers or another team beat the Titans out for Linderbaum's services, Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern would be a solid consolation prize. Guard Kevin Zeitler would be worth retaining, but there are some decent guard options out there this offseason. The Titans' entire specialists group is set to hit the open market, so that phase of their team could experience some significant change.

Reuniting New York Giants free agent wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson with his former head coach in new Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would make a lot of sense as would Tennessee making a run at back-to-back NFL yards per reception leader Alec Pierce. That would be a two-for-one signing because it would directly help them and directly hurt an AFC South rival in the Indianapolis Colts. Look for the Titans to take a page out of the defending AFC champion New England Patriots' playbook in order to launch themselves back toward playoff contention.

Washington Commanders

Unrestricted free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, OG Chris Paul, WR Deebo Samuel, DE Jacob Martin, TE Zach Ertz, QB Marcus Mariota, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Chris Moore, DE Von Miller, OT Andrew Wylie, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Jeremy McNichols, DT Eddie Goldman, WR Treylon Burks, DE Preston Smith, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Sheldon Day, QB Josh Johnson, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Noah Brown, OT Trenton Scott, RB Austin Ekeler, DE Drake Jackson, DE Deatrich Wise, RB Chase Edmonds, OT Lucas Niang, QB Jeff Driskel, OT George Fant

Projected effective cap space: $64,540,814

Team needs: WR, OG, RB, TE, LB, DE

The Washington Commanders have plenty of cap space to retool their roster around 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Getting him more juice at the wide receiver position, with Deebo Samuel hitting free agency, and the running back position, with Austin Ekeler hitting free agency, will be key as will reinforcing their left guard spot. Perhaps Zach Ertz would be amicable to a return on a value deal, given he's nearing the end of his NFL career.

Washington will likely have a new linebacker patrolling the middle of their defense, with future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner likely departing in free agency this offseason. Perhaps the Commanders make a run at Trey Hendrickson on a two or three-year deal to juice their pass rush after having a trainwreck of a defense that allowed the sixth-most points per game (26.5) in the league in 2025.