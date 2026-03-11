NFL free agency got off to a flying start with the two-day negotiating period -- sometimes colloquially known as the legal tampering period -- and ahead of the league calendar officially flipping over, nearly every team brought in at least one outside free agent. Several teams brought in way more than one, with the Raiders and Titans leading the charge. Those two teams are also in line to pick first and second, respectively, in next month's NFL Draft.

Sussing out who's done well and who hasn't is an ever-moving target, one that won't finalize for years. But hindsight is 20/20, and we're in the business of forecasts. As such, grades are to every team through the first two (unofficial) days of free agency, listed in alphabetical order below. If your favorite team's mark isn't to your liking, remember, there's a long way to go. And if you do like how we've evaluated your team's proceedings ... remember, there's a long way to go.

Arizona Cardinals: B-

For as much as the offseason is about what teams do, the Cardinals deserve praise for what they didn't do -- or at least haven't done yet. With a new regime entering and Kyler Murray exiting, the Cardinals didn't go get an expensive quarterback. Instead, they got tone setters such as Seumalo and Allgeier, both of whom add some physicality. Lopez does the same on defense. Bourne continues to be productive wherever he goes. In Mike LaFleur's first season in charge, he needs reliable veterans who can help an otherwise young team -- think of Marvin Harrison Jr., Walter Nolen III, Paris Johnson Jr., Will Johnson -- as he tries to move a middling franchise in the right direction.

We'd like to see some reinforcements in both trenches and perhaps some defensive backs as well. Remember, the Cardinals own the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, where offensive line and edge rusher are popular mock picks.

Atlanta Falcons: C

The Falcons signing Tagovailoa is ... fine. He's almost certainly not the answer long-term given his recent level of play, plus his injury history. Then again, Michael Penix Jr. likely isn't the answer, either, and for the same reasons. Interestingly, though, they're very different players: Penix wants to push the ball downfield; Tagovailoa wants to throw quickly. Kevin Stefanski has an interesting but ultimately uninspiring quarterback battle. Atlanta, which does not have a first-round pick, lost an underrated player in Onyemata as well as a quality backup in Allgeier. It's simply hard to see how this team is better than a middling team, and "middling" is exactly what they've been for a long time: five straight seasons of seven or eight wins.

Baltimore Ravens: D-

I was very much a fan of the Maxx Crosby trade for Baltimore, which desperately needed a game-changing star on the defensive front. Then the trade shockingly fell through due to medical issues.

Even before the Crosby trade fell through, I had a C+ for the Ravens. Now, this offseason is off to an abjectly disastrous start. Linderbaum is off to Las Vegas, a massive loss for a team that already has significant interior offensive line questions. For all his inconsistency, Likely brought some dynamic ability downfield and standout speed for his position, two things Baltimore lacks among its pass catchers. Jones and Gilman were key contributors after coming over in midseason trades.

The Ravens saw their roster exposed for several holes in 2025. More holes are popping up -- and quickly -- early in free agency, but there's still time to get things back on track. The biggest thing will be extending Lamar Jackson to free up significant cap space. GM Eric DeCosta said he'd like to have it done as early as possible so he could know what he'd be working with in free agency, but that hasn't happened yet. Baltimore is a mess.

Buffalo Bills: B+

The Bills were never likely to keep both McGovern and Moore, but keeping one of them is a win. McGovern is a stud, and replacing a guard can often be easier than replacing a center. The Moore addition was a likely overpay, but Buffalo had really backed itself into a corner at wide receiver, and he is a significant upgrade. The Bills have had to navigate treacherous waters financially, but getting Alford was a solid bit of business.

Carolina Panthers: A-

The Panthers haven't been shy, doling out $120 million to Phillips and another $45 million to Lloyd. Phillips was arguably the best EDGE on the market, and Lloyd was clearly the top off-ball linebacker. Carolina now has legit Pro Bowl talents, all in their 20s, at all three levels: Derrick Brown and Phillips up front, Lloyd at linebacker and Jaycee Horn in the secondary. There's some other young talent there, too. Carolina needs to fill the holes Dowdle's and Mays' departures created, and some more juice on offense would be nice, but this is a strong start.

Chicago Bears: B

Dalman's retirement put the Bears in a tough spot, but they moved quickly to fill that spot with Bradbury. He's not as good as Dalman, but he's serviceable. Bryant is an excellent signing with positional versatility and an impressive skill set. Jones, if healthy, could get back to being the promising left tackle he looked like a few seasons ago. Losing Moore hurts -- he's the closest thing to a true downfield threat the Bears had, and he made some big plays -- but Ben Johnson will reconfigure his passing offense around Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland. Swapping Edmunds for Bush saves money, but we'll see if Bush can replace him on the field. He had the advantage of playing behind an excellent defensive line in Cleveland; he won't have that in Chicago.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

The Bengals deserve credit for spending legitimate money at two positions of major need. Cook is a steady presence at safety, one who helps against both the run and the pass. Mafe's been a rotational player the last few years, so his jump to full-time player -- and a team's top pass rusher, in fact -- will be key. Still, his flashes are really impressive. The Bengals still need defensive reinforcements (especially at linebacker) and perhaps some depth up front on offense, but it's so far, so good.

Cleveland Browns: C

The Browns were set to lose their entire starting offensive line, so that was a clear need, but Cleveland addressed it more with quantity than quality. Howard has generally been a fine offensive lineman, more credited for his versatility than his standout play. Trading for him was a decent enough move; giving him a three-year, $63 million extension felt superfluous. Johnson has struggled. I do like the Jenkins addition, but he's 30, and the Packers released him with a failed physical designation. As for the departures, Bush played very well in 2025. Williams' fresh start may make him a worthy replacement, but he had a tough 2025. The Browns still need wide receivers, more offensive linemen and defensive depth.

Dallas Cowboys: B-

Jared Dubin gave the Gary trade -- in which Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick -- a C+ for the Cowboys. Add in the Thompson and Locke additions and a bevy of retentions, and the Cowboys' work has been generally fine this offseason. The Pickens franchise tag situation seems like one that could linger, and unfortunately, Jerry Jones doesn't exactly have the best reputation when it comes to extending his stars in a timely fashion. Still, this was an elite offense that brings mostly everything back. The upgrades on defense aren't earth-shattering, but they are legitimate.

Denver Broncos: C-

Let's not go too crazy over the grade yet. It's still very early. The Broncos losing Franklin-Myers -- an underrated, versatile guy up front -- was always likely, considering how his market developed. Retaining Singleton and Strnad gives Denver its starting linebacker group. Dobbins looked terrific before his season-ending injury. That's been the story of his career, but he's back again. McMillian would be a top-two cornerback for a lot of teams. Denver still has work to do, most notably at wide receiver, but it has plenty of time.

Detroit Lions: C+

The Lions have had to tread lightly regarding the cap, and that's included trading away Montgomery and being unable to figure out a deal with longtime left tackle Taylor Decker. They've made decent progress on rebuilding the offensive line, with Mays and Borom looking like players who could immediately step into starting roles. Still, going from Montgomery to Pacheco is a downgrade; losing Anzalone and Robertson hurts the coverage, and losing Lopez hurts the run defense. Can Detroit eke out another needle-moving addition on the defense, perhaps to augment the pass rush?

Green Bay Packers: B-

The Packers getting anything for Gary -- who, before being traded, posted and deleted a goodbye Instagram post and then claimed he was hacked -- is a win. That it was a fourth-round pick makes it a steal. Gary simply had not been very good of late. St-Juste had a remarkable season with the Chargers after a difficult start to his career; his length and physicality could translate well to a Green Bay defense that needs to create more turnovers. Replacing Walker's speed could be tough, but it feels like Edgerrin Cooper is about to be a breakout star.

Houston Texans: B

Once again, the Texans traded away a top offensive lineman despite the group as a whole struggling. It's a questionable strategy, but Houston is hoping Smith's arrival improves the group. He's been good when on the field, but he also hasn't played more than 13 games in any of the last three seasons. Montgomery is a significant upgrade: a well-rounded back who can shoulder a big load and earn the tough yards. Given the Texans' offensive line outlook, lots of the yards are going to be tough.

Indianapolis Colts: C-

Is Pierce really worth $116 million? On one hand, he's a big play machine in a league constantly looking for them, leading the NFL in yards per catch each of the past two seasons. On the other hand, he's never had more than 47 catches or 1,003 yards in a season (he hit both last year). He's the first player to hit 1,000 yards on 20+ yards per catch since 2019, when both A.J. Brown and Mike Williams both did it. Is he closer to Brown or Williams? With a top-10 per-year contract at the position, Indianapolis had better hope it's the former. And we have to factor in that keeping Pierce cost Pittman, a reliable, tough pass catcher.

Then there's the Jones issue. He looked very good. Then he tore his Achilles. Then he got the transition tag. Do we really believe in a team that 1.) has its quarterback -- who's been inconsistent throughout his career -- coming off another major injury and 2.) lost a top wide receiver, a starting linebacker, a starting offensive lineman and a starting defensive lineman? The Colts could use several defensive upgrades, and they likely need to replace Pittman, too. Remember, they don't have a first-round pick due to the Sauce Gardner trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D

The Jaguars closed last season so strong that it looked like running things back could have been an option. But now they're down an All-Pro linebacker and a workhorse running back who has had at least 1,399 yards from scrimmage three of the last four seasons. There have been zero outside improvements of note. The Jaguars need to fortify their secondary and add a running back. Travis Hunter's return in 2026 will be crucial regardless.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

The Chiefs' additions so far are very strong. Walker represents a gigantic upgrade from what had been the least explosive running back group for two straight years. Only De'Von Achane showcased a higher explosive rush rate than Walker last year. Tonga can be a big help against the run, and Gilman brings lots of versatility to the secondary. The Chiefs also got phenomenal value -- a 2026 first-round pick and several other picks -- for McDuffie.

Replacing McDuffie, Watson and Cook is a monumental task. Kansas City's in a bit of a strange spot, at once a win-now team but also in a bit of a gap year given Patrick Mahomes' injury, several defensive departures and a rough cap situation. This offseason can't be fully evaluated until we see how the Chiefs use their two first-round picks. For now, they've done a good job navigating a strange spot and taking care of the intermediate- and long-term health of the roster

Las Vegas Raiders: INCOMPLETE

I had an A- for the Raiders considering the tremendous return -- two first-round picks, including No. 14 overall in 2026 -- for Crosby. It made sense for both. Now, it's unclear where Las Vegas goes, especially considering it is now backed into a corner.

The Raiders blew the previous record for a center contract out of the water. Linderbaum's $27 million per year is $9 million higher than the previous record holder, Creed Humphrey. It's worth it, though; getting a standout center for a young quarterback is smart, and Fernando Mendoza will be very grateful. The Raiders' other huge move was trading away Crosby, and getting two firsts is excellent, excellent business.

The Raiders seemingly learned their lesson from last year's disaster. They had a ton of money to spend and have spent it, mostly, on players in their mid-20s with upside: Dean's a great blitzer, Walker can really run, Nailor has flashed, Paye defends the run well, and Johnson is a versatile secondary piece who brings toughness and veteran leadership. Keeping Koonce and Stokes made sense. Even if not all of these second- and third-tier signings hit, enough of them will to provide a better baseline as the build begins.

Los Angeles Chargers: C-

This really felt like the offseason the Chargers could make major moves after having to deal with restrictive cap circumstances for several years. So far, though, they haven't done so. Major offensive line upgrades should have been a top priority, and while Biadasz is dependable, Los Angeles had the budget to chase Linderbaum, David Edwards or several other top-of-the-line free agents there. Mack is nice to retain, but losing Oweh hurts. On offense, Los Angeles still needs to improve at wide receiver, and on defense, secondary and EDGE both could use improvements. Perhaps Trey Hendrickson fits the bill?

Los Angeles Rams: A

There was one glaring area of need for the Rams, who were one possession from going to the Super Bowl last year: cornerback. And for the first time in years, they addressed it. McDuffie plus Watson plus Quentin Lake is a very good trio. Curl brings a steady, reliable presence at safety. The Rams' cornerbacks upgrade is one of the biggest positional improvements I can remember for a team that was already a bonafide top-tier Super Bowl contender.

Miami Dolphins: C

I gave the Willis move a C, and that's the only addition the Dolphins have made. Here was my reasoning:

"The Dolphins are very much in the early stages of a rebuild -- or at least they ought to be. Willis, for as good as he was in a few appearances in place of Jordan Love, has six career starts. He was in a great spot in terms of surrounding talent and coaching in Green Bay. He won't be afforded those in Miami. Even if it is better than expected, where does that leave the Dolphins, who are years from competing? It's easier said than done, but it feels like the Dolphins opted for familiarity rather than a true rebuild, and they still might end up with the latter."

Minnesota Vikings: B-

The Vikings quietly went 9-8 last year despite disastrous quarterback play. Therefore, their moves at quarterback this offseason will likely determine how the team as a whole fares, and what this grade looks like. Pierre had an excellent 2025, and Minnesota will hope it wasn't a one-off. Keeping Wilson, Redmonds and Pace made sense. Losing Nailor hurts, but it's hard to fault Minnesota for not keeping him given their cap situation. Next up for Minnesota, other than quarterback, are finding another running back and improving the offensive line and defensive secondary.

New England Patriots: B+

Key additions: WR Romeo Doubs, DL Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam

WR Romeo Doubs, DL Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam Key re-signings: N/A

N/A Key departures: C Garrett Bradbury ( via trade

After their 2025 spending spree worked wonders, the Patriots are once again faring well in 2026. Though they fell short in their pursuit of Pierce, they responded well the next day in Doubs. He can beat man coverage, win short and intermediate and produce in the red zone. He's only 25 and seemingly improving. Jones brings good size, versatility and physicality. Vera-Tucker looked to be one of the more promising young offensive linemen before several injury issues; if he can stay on the field, he has the talent. The Stefon Diggs release figures to hurt a bit, but the Patriots continue to make good moves in free agency.

New Orleans Saints: B

Etienne was a big upgrade as Alvin Kamara's fall-off continued, and he will operate behind an intriguing, talented offensive line that added one of the best interior guards in the class in Edwards. The Davis and Taylor losses hurt. Davis was a leader on and off the field, one who is still playing at a high level; Elliss is a very good blitzer but not as good in coverage. Taylor's versatility won't be easily replaced. Still, the Saints are taking a measured approach as they build under Kellen Moore and slowly turn an aging, expensive roster into one with younger talent.

New York Giants: B

Key additions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders

LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders Key re-signings: OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary

OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary Key departures: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger

The Giants could stand to dedicate more resources to offensive line help, even after smartly retaining Eluemunor. Otherwise, John Harbaugh made some nice inroads to improve his team's roster. Likely is just 25, and though the production has been inconsistent, he has all the tools and has flashed all the skill to be one of the league's better and more dynamic receiving tight ends. Edmunds is a good add in the middle of the defense, and taking a flier on Newsome isn't a bad idea. The Giants can continue to support Jaxson Dart with a wide receiver, and perhaps another cornerback is on the menu, too.

Also, good on Harbaugh, a special teams guy at heart, for making needed upgrades there.

New York Jets: A

Yes, that is an A for one of the worst teams in 2025. This very much feels like a "let's get some adults in the room" offseason, especially on defense. Onyemata was quietly very good last year, and with him alongside Ossai, Sweat, Enagbare, Briggs, Will McDonald IV and Harrison Phillips, the defensive front is sturdy if unspectacular. Remember, the Jets very well could take an EDGE at No. 2 overall in the draft, too. Davis returns to New York and will make sure the linebacking is sound after it very much wasn't in 2025. Fitzpatrick keeps everything in order on the back end Wright recorded five interceptions in 2025, when the Jets infamously had zero.

The Smith trade is a win, too. No matter what you think of the quarterback himself, the Jets moved up 20 spots in the draft and are still only paying a small part of Smith's salary. He struggled in 2025, but so, too, did the Raiders. He should be at least viable for New York. The Jets show a deep understanding of who they are: a team that first has to get serious in order to build under Aaron Glenn after a deeply unserious 2025. With a bevy of extra first-round picks on the way, the Jets are moving in the right direction, even if they're still a ways from competing.

Philadelphia Eagles: C+

Key additions: CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt

CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt Key re-signings: TE Grant Calcaterra

TE Grant Calcaterra Key departures: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Reed Blankenship, LB Nakobe Dean

Like the Broncos, this isn't a grade Eagles fans should freak out about. Yes, the losses are significant. Yes, the A.J. Brown situation continues to linger. Don't count out Howie Roseman just yet, though. The Woolen addition on a one-year deal is a great one. He has seemingly endless physical tools and talent, and a change of scenery could do him good. The Eagles needed a CB2 upgrade opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and Woolen very much is one. This grade could jump a letter in the coming days.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B-

Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr. ( via trade Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle

WR Michael Pittman Jr. ( Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle Key re-signings: LB Cole Holcomb

LB Cole Holcomb Key departures: G Isaac Seumalo, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB James Pierre

The Steelers' offseason still very much revolves around Aaron Rodgers' decision, but in the meantime, they've made some solid moves. Pittman cost almost nothing, and he could prove a nice complement to DK Metcalf. Pittman wins short and intermediate and is willing to run all the tough routes over the middle. Dean was outstanding in 2025, and while the age and injury history are reasons for caution, it's a solid signing. Dowdle doesn't catch the ball like Gainwell does but he's physical and can take on a workhorse load. Overall, it's been a decent offseason, though adding to the offensive line and maybe again to the receiving corps seem like logical next steps.

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Key additions: WR Mike Evans ( read more

WR Mike Evans ( Key re-signings: K Eddy Pineiro

K Eddy Pineiro Key departures: WR Kendrick Bourne

I gave the Evans move an A-. Here's why:

"At 32, Evans isn't the supercharged, borderline unfair size/speed combination he once was, but the size is still considerable, he can still eat man coverage alive, he is outstanding in the end zone, and he still wins downfield. Health is the big factor here, but this feels like a great fit; Brock Purdy loves to give his receivers shots at 50-50 balls, and Kyle Shanahan will love scheming up opportunities for Evans downfield."

Seattle Seahawks: C

Key additions: N/A

N/A Key re-signings: WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada

WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada Key departures: EDGE Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant, RB Kenneth Walker III

This is what happens when a team wins the Super Bowl: The players who played well get a boost on the open market, and it's impossible to keep them all. The Seahawks will gladly take that tradeoff. They're Super Bowl champs, after all; nothing comes close to replicating that. Seattle has the depth to withstand some of the significant losses, though running back immediately becomes an area of need. GM John Schneider may have to make more magic with second- and third-tier free agents and draft picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C-

Key additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell

LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell Key re-signings: TE Cade Otton

TE Cade Otton Key departures: WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean

The Evans departure is a gut punch, and the Dean departure is a massive blow to an already-questionable secondary. It's safe to say this has not been a good few months for Tampa Bay, which collapsed down the stretch to miss the playoffs. Neither player is easily replaceable: Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan need to step up, and the Buccaneers will have to hope for good health from Chris Godwin. The Anzalone addition is a good one, as he is a significant improvement over Lavonte David. Keeping Otton helps, too. Overall, though, the Buccaneers have taken at least one step back thus far in free agency.

Tennessee Titans: B+

Key additions: DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II ( via trade

DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II ( Key re-signings: N/A

N/A Key departures: DL T'Vondre Sweat ( via trade

(Grades, analysis by Jordan Dajani)

The New York Titans were throwing money around on Monday. In the span of a few hours, they gave Jeffery Simmons a talented running mate in the middle with Franklin-Myers on a three-year, $63 million deal, and two starting cornerbacks in Taylor (three years, $58 million) and Flott (three years, $45 million). Offensively, the Titans made a major splash with former Giants slot wideout Robinson, who got a top-five contract in free agency with four years, $70 million, and Tennessee also brought in former Giants tight end Bellinger on a three-year, $24 million deal.

The offensive signings were less impressive than the defensive signings, as the Titans clearly overpaid for two of Brian Daboll's former players. But if Robinson is going to be a legitimate pillar of this offensive attack and a reliable playmaker for Cam Ward, and Bellinger is going to be a consistent pass-catcher from the tight end spot, who is going to complain?



There's once again optimism in the Music City, but I'm old enough to remember when a $228 million Titans spending spree resulted in a 3-14 record and the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. At least Tennessee appears to have the right quarterback in place this time.

Washington Commanders: B-

Key additions: EDGE Odafe Oweh ( read more Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson

EDGE Odafe Oweh ( Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson Key re-signings: QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie

QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie Key departures: C Tyler Biadasz

On one hand, the Commanders' efforts to upgrade Jayden Daniels' weaponry has not borne fruit yet. They were in the running for both Pierce and Doubs and failed to sign either. That's caused some consternation. On the other hand, Oweh made great strides with the Chargers last year, and he very much fits the "younger and faster" agenda. Chenal is a sorely needed addition at linebacker. Settle and Robertson could prove important additions, too. Washington could still use to add more needle movers on both sides, but they've gained a pair of instant-impact defensive starters before the new league year has officially begun.