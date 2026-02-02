The 2026 Super Bowl is just days away with the New England Patriots set to face the Seattle Seahawks.

The front offices and fan bases of 30 teams can now begin to shift their attention to free agency and dream about what could be in 2026. Free agency in the NFL isn't as foolproof as other sports with many players' production being incredibly scheme dependent and personnel dependent.

However, that won't stop us here at CBS Sports from projecting the NFL's top 50 agents in 2026 and the years to come. These rankings will include the top players whose contracts are up with their rankings being driven by their respective impact right now. Age, positional value and production are obviously key factors. So too are things like injury history.

Other options could present themselves in the coming weeks when teams release veterans in order to free up cap space for the new league year in March, and there are some players on this list that will likely either re-sign with their current teams on long-term deals and/or be franchise-tagged in order to prevent them from hitting the open market. Regardless, here's the first go at the top 50 free agents.

NOTE: The 2026 free agency signing period begins March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin negotiating starting March 9 at noon ET.

Age: 24

24 Pro Bowls: 1 (2025)

1 (2025) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

George Pickens exceeded all expectations in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers gave up on him because of his public displays of frustration and traded him to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick and a late-round pick swap. Pickens then erupted with career highs in nearly every receiving metric for the first Pro Bowl selection of his four-year career, and was named to the 2025 All-Pro second team.

He served as Dak Prescott's go-to deep threat alongside CeeDee Lamb while also chewing up yards over the middle on slants and different intermediate routes thanks to his high-level change of pace abilities.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones plans to engage in extension talks with Pickens, and the explosive wide receiver will likely be back with the Cowboys either on a new multiyear deal or the franchise tag in 2026.

George Pickens 2025 season, NFL ranks

NFL rank Catches 92 8th Receiving yards 1,429 3rd Yards per catch 15.4 5th Receiving TD 9 8th Receiving first downs 73 T-3rd Catches of 25-plus yards 13 T-4th

Age: 31

31 Pro Bowls: 4 (2021-2024)

4 (2021-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2024)

Hendrickson and the Bengals likely should have parted ways last offseason after failed contract extension talks following him producing 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024 (led the league in 2024), but the divorce is likely happening now. He underwent core muscle surgery that cut his 2025 season short after seven games, but he's been one of the best pass rushers in football since becoming a Bengal. Hendrickson is only the fifth player since sacks became an official, individually tracked statistic in 1982 to produce 17-plus sacks in consecutive seasons.

He wins with phenomenal usage of his hands in tandem with great bend off the line of scrimmage, two elements that could age nicely even after the core muscle procedure. Hendrickson could land a multiyear deal with an average per year salary around $30 million over the next two or three seasons.

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Daniel Jones played far and away the best football of his seven-year career as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback in 2025, playing like a top 10 quarterback through the first 14 weeks of the season before suffering a torn Achilles. Jones could be ready to roll for Week 1 after six to eight months.

During the first 10 weeks of the season, before Jones reportedly played through a fractured fibula, the Colts led the NFL in scoring offense (32.1 PPG), total offense (396.9) and expected points added (EPA)/drive (1.1). He thrived in head coach Shane Steichen's play-action heavy offense, 19.9% play-action rate in Weeks 1-14 (third-highest in the NFL), and he repeatedly hit big plays deep down the field. Jones looked his best while surrounded with the best supporting cast of his career with a steady offensive line, Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor at running back, Alec Pierce at wide receiver and Tyler Warren at tight end.

Should he hit the open market, Jones could be a solid starter elsewhere, but it makes too much sense for both he and Indianapolis to remain together.

Daniel Jones NFL ranks Weeks 1-14 (suffered torn Achilles in Week 14)

NFL rank Completion percentage 68% T-7th* Pass yards/game 238.5* 9th Pass yards/attempt 8.1* 5th Pass TD 19* T-12th Passer rating 100.2* 8th Expected points added (EPA/play 0.23* 1st

* Career high

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jaelan Phillips came into his own in 2025, especially since he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 at the trade deadline. The Eagles acquired the 2021 first-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick, and he finished the year with 73 quarterback pressures, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL. Phillips' 41 pressures from Weeks 10-18 with the Eagles ranked as the sixth-most in the league the second half of the season. It would be shocking to see Eagles general manager Howie Roseman let a talent like Phillips out of the building, but he could continue to blossom into one of the NFL's best edge rushers as he continues to stay healthy. A franchise tag could be headed Phillips' way if negotiations break down.

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 3 (2023-2025)

3 (2023-2025) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Tyler Linderbaum, one of the NFL's best centers, is primed to hit the open market this offseason. Pro Football Focus assessed Linderbaum a 79.8 offensive grade, the fifth-best in the league among centers. His ability to climb to the second level of the defense because of his balance, speed and quickness shine on tape. Linderbaum also thrives mowing down non-linemen in space as a blocker on screen passes. The reason he is set to become available is because the Ravens declined his fifth-year option as it would have made him the highest-paid center in the NFL. Baltimore could retain Linderbaum this offseason, but he'll have plenty of suitors if they don't.

6. Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Alec Pierce is one of the NFL's premier deep threats. He leads the NFL in yards per reception (18.7) since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce led the NFL in yards per reception in 2024 (22.3) and 2025 (21.3), making him the first player to lead NFL in yards/reception in consecutive seasons since Denver Broncos wide receiver Ashley Lelie in 2004 (20.1) and 2005 (18.3), per CBS Sports Research. Pierce's speed at 6-3, while weighing 211 pounds, is a rare combination. He'll likely be able to command at least $20 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars extending Jakobi Meyers on a three-year, $60 million deal.

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Rasheed Walker has played in all 17 games in each of the last three seasons and started all but three of them for the Green Bay Packers. Walker's 55.9% pass block win rate is 15th in the NFL among offensive tackles this season, according to TruMedia. A durable left tackle in the middle of his 20s, who is an average pass blocker, is going to get paid. Offensive tackle is one of the hardest position groups to find consistency at around the league these days, and that will get Walker paid handsomely this offseason whether that's with the Packers or another team.

Imagn Images

8. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

Age: 42

42 Pro Bowls: 10 (2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2016, 2018-2021)

10 (2009, 2011-2012, 2014-2016, 2018-2021) First-team All-Pro teams: 4 (2011, 2014, 2020-2021)

Aaron Rodgers still has some magic left in him after throwing a game-winning, 26-yard touchdown pass to Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds left in a 26-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. That victory sent Pittsburgh back to the postseason as AFC North champions. His playoff performance was disappointing, but many offensive lines and quarterbacks struggle to hold up against Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Even though he can't scramble in the pocket like he used to, Rodgers can still make some highlight-reel throws when given time. It would be shocking to see him leave Pittsburgh if he decides to continue playing in 2026, but a team like the Minnesota Vikings could be a heavy suitor for his services after the gruesome season J.J. McCarthy just put together.

Age: 24

24 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Breece Hall is hitting unrestricted free agency in his prime years after becoming the New York Jets' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015 with 1,065 rushing yards in 2025. His 5,040 career yards from scrimmage are the second-most from the 2022 NFL Draft class behind only 2025 NFL rushing leader James Cook. Hall's ability to cut on a dime to produce big plays as both a runner and a pass catcher shines brightly in the darkness that is the Jets' offense. It's hard to be a running back when your team is almost always playing from behind, but hopefully Hall can join a team that has a shot at postseason football in 2026.

10. Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

The former first-round pick is a versatile, middle-of-the-field chess piece in Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme. His build, 6-4 while weighing 241 pounds, is perfect for today's NFL where inside linebackers are now asked to be significant coverage players. At his age and with his skill set, Walker will have a robust free agent market.

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jauan Jennings is the unsung hero of the San Francisco 49ers' offense. He does the dirty work over the middle with strong hands, which makes him one of the best in the league at moving the sticks. Since 2024, Jennings' 83 receiving first downs are 28th in the NFL. That's one more than New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (32) and three fewer than the following trio of wide receivers: the Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith, the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. His overall stats this season aren't eye-popping, but Jennings didn't have starting quarterback Brock Purdy for seven games. Since Purdy returned in Week 11 this season, Jennings' six receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most in the NFL in that span with Puka Nacua, Christian Watson and Michael Wilson. He can also do it all as his 29-yard passing touchdown to Christian McCaffrey in the 49ers' opening-round playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles indicated. Jennings now has two career playoff passing touchdowns, which is tied for the most in NFL history by a non-QB along with Bronko Nagurski.

Jennings could certainly ask for $20 million in average per year salary this offseason on the open market since Jakobi Meyers got that type of money from the Jacksonville Jaguars at the age of 29.

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Since being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to Week 18, Odafe Oweh racked up 7.5 sacks, tied for the 15th-most in the league. He's started just two games in Los Angeles while playing behind Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, but Oweh's pass rush chops are sound. He capitalizes on his length and athleticism to win as a pass rusher, and while that's really all he is for the Chargers, another team could potentially pay for him to be in a much bigger role for around $20 million a year if he hits the open market. Oweh's three sacks of Drake Maye in Los Angeles' opening-round playoff defeat, a Chargers single-game playoff record, may have boosted his value even higher.

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 1 (2022)

1 (2022) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Tariq Woolen's build (6-4, 210 pounds) makes him an anomaly at the cornerback position. He thrived immediately as a rookie in 2022, co-leading the NFL with six interceptions in Pete Carroll's Cover 3 defense with some press-man coverage mixed in. Mike Macdonald's scheme is more complex with a lot of disguised zone looks, and he hasn't matched the promise of his rookie year. However, Woolen could break out once again in a different scheme given his traits.

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

At 6-0, 200 pounds, Alontae Taylor's value comes from his traits, specifically his ability to make long strides, which creates strong make up speed. The upside is there, especially for a corner who has shown a willingness to play outside and in the slot.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Devin Lloyd, a 2022 first-round pick, had his fifth-year option declined last offseason after a bumpy first few seasons, but in new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's scheme, he's playing All-Pro-caliber football. He is a Swiss Army knife in the Jaguars' 2025 defense. Lloyd's 25 quarterback pressures in 2025 are more than double the next closest single-season total in his career (12 as a rookie in 2022). His five interceptions were tied for the second-most in the league in 2025, one of which was a 99-yard pick six of Patrick Mahomes in a Week 5 victory on "Monday Night Football." Pro Football Focus grades him as the NFL's third-best inside linebacker this season with an 89.1 defensive grade. Lloyd's production appears to be scheme dependent, so a Jacksonville return makes the most sense unless another NFL team wants to use him in a similar way.

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jaylen Watson's growth the last three years has been outstanding. After allowing five touchdowns in coverage in 2023, he hasn't allowed any since 2024 while snagging a couple of interceptions. At 6-2, 197 pounds, Watson could continue to develop rather nicely through the rest of his prime as an outside corner. He'll have suitors on the open market.

Getty Images

Age: 32

32 Pro Bowls: 6 (2016, 2018-2019, 2021, 2023-2024)

6 (2016, 2018-2019, 2021, 2023-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Mike Evans produced an NFL-record 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons until hamstring and collarbone injuries combined to sideline him for nine games in 2025, which ended his historic run. At 6-5, he can still be an incredibly valuable red zone weapon, and he's a precise route runner. It would be shocking to see him anywhere outside of Tampa Bay, but if he actually hit the market, he could garner the type of $15 million-$22 million per-year deal that his peers like Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp signed last offseason.

18. Indianapolis Colts RT Braden Smith

Age: 29

29 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Injuries have depleted Braden Smith's abilities, and he suffered a season-ending concussion/neck injury in 2025 after missing a handful of games in each of the last three seasons. However, he is a serviceable starting offensive tackle, and if his health holds up, he can be that. Smith could still have a bidding war on the open market, if he gets there, ahead of his age-30 season in 2026.

19. Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Kenneth Walker III is one of the NFL's most elusive running backs. Walker's 286 tackles avoided are the second-most in the league since he was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trailing only Josh Jacobs' 293 in the span of the former's career. Walker possesses the ability to hit people with the truck stuck and also blow by players to leave them in the dust. Walker has been in a committee with Zach Charbonnet since his second season, which gives him plenty of remaining tread on his tires.

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 1 (2021)

1 (2021) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Tight end Kyle Pitts was set up to fail based on the generational talent expectations placed upon him when Atlanta selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. That made him the highest drafted tight end in the common draft era (since 1967), and he was drafted ahead of actual generational talents like wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Pitts started strong with 1,026 yards receiving in Matt Ryan's last year as a Falcons, but then he plateaued while dealing with injuries and mediocre quarterback situations.

He's improved as a blocker, and the football is starting to find him once again: Pitts' career-high 88 catches were the second-most in the NFL among tight ends in 2025. It could make sense for the Falcons to franchise tag Pitts if they can't come to terms on a long-term extension.

Getty Images

21. Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Malik Willis' work off the bench for Jordan Love is going to make him perhaps the most coveted quarterback in free agency in 2026. He flamed out with the Tennessee Titans, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur helped rebuild Willis to where he can come off the bench in a pinch and thrive, both throwing the ball from nearly any angle and scrambling for yards on the ground. He's also been deadly on red zone read option plays this season against both the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens.

Willis, who will hit free agency ahead of his age-27 season as an unrestricted free agent in 2026, made himself some money with that Ravens start. He averaged 13.7 yards per pass attempt, the most by any quarterback with 50 or more rushing yards in the last 50 seasons, minimum 20 pass attempts, per CBS Sports Research.

Some QB-needy team will offer Willis a deal over $10 million per year on average to be a bridge quarterback or for a full test drive as THE starter. The hang up on Willis could be that he has just six career starts, so there's a chance things could be a lot harder for him once the NFL has more tape on him that they can study.

22. Denver Broncos DT John Franklin-Myers

Age: 29

29 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

John Franklin-Myers and three-time Pro Bowler Leonard Williams are the only defensive tackles with at least seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons. He is impactful against both the run and the pass, and his hand work in tandem with his motor helps him win off the line of scrimmage. The question with Franklin-Myers is how much of the production comes from playing next to two high-level edge rushers in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Some defensive tackle-needy team will pay up to find out.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Travis Etienne rebuilt his stock just in time to become a free agent. After hamstring and shoulder injuries derailed his 2024 season, he bounced back to start every game and ran for over 1,000 yards (1,107) for the third time in four seasons. He's also a value player in the passing game: Etienne, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are the only three running backs with over 30 catches and over 250 yards receiving in each of the last four seasons. That's the span of Etienne's entire career. A career-high 13 touchdowns from scrimmage also came at the right time.

He'll turn 27 on Jan. 26, so he might be in line for a three-year deal with an average per year around $10 million on his next contract.

24. Seattle Seahawks S Coby Bryant

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Coby Bryant is a versatile safety who began his career as a slot corner, but head coach Mike Macdonald moved him to free safety. He's one of eight safeties with seven or more interceptions (7) and 10 or more passes defended (13) in the last two seasons along with Kerby Joseph, Xavier McKinney, Calen Bullock, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kevin Byard, Camryn Bynum and Jessie Bates III. Bryant could likely fetch around $15 million in average per year salary on the open market.

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards is Pro Football Focus' 15th-highest graded pass-blocking guard with a 73.0 pass-blocking grade. He is sturdy in pass protection -- once he anchors down, it's hard to get him to budge. An above-average offensive linemen becoming a free agent is rarity these days, so Edwards could potentially get close to a $20 million average per year salary.

26. Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 2 (2023 and 2025)

2 (2023 and 2025) First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2023)

Rashid Shaheed is the only player in 2025 with both a kickoff return touchdown and a punt return touchdown. His impact on the Seahawks' offense and special teams since he came over at the trade deadline from the New Orleans Saints is undeniable. Seattle is 8-1 since Week 10, which allowed them to clinch the NFC West title and the conference's No. 1 seed. Shaheed's 58-yard punt return touchdown in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams helped propel the Seahawks to a 38-37 victory in overtime over the Rams that swung the division and No. 1 seed race in their favor. The play was so monumental that Rams head coach Sean McVay fired his special teams coordinator after the game.

Shaheed is one of the NFL's most explosive playmakers with six career touchdowns of 50 yards or more since entering the league in 2022, tied for the third-most in that span with 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. Only Ja'Marr Chase (9) and Tyreek Hill (7) have more than Shaheed in the span of his career. His juice on special teams and as a deep threat will make him a coveted asset in free agency.

27. Buffalo Bills C Connor McGovern

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 1 (2024)

1 (2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Connor McGovern followed up his 2024 Pro Bowl campaign with another sackless season in 2025, good enough to earn him PFF's sixth-highest pass-blocking grade (73.4) among centers. He's an agile blocker in space with powerful hands. McGovern will definitely be coveted in free agency if Buffalo allows him to test the open market.

28. Seattle Seahawks DE Boye Mafe

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Boye Mafe has fallen down the Seahawks' edge rusher depth chart behind Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu, but it appeared as though he was trending into developing into a solid pass rusher in a situation with regular playing time. He could shine on a team with more snaps available.

29. Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

The Dallas Cowboys want running back Javonte Williams to return for another few seasons after he broke out for the ninth-most rushing yards (1,201) in the NFL in 2025.

Williams signed with Dallas on a one-year, $3 million in free agency last year after looking like his burst was gone following a 2022 knee injury that resulted in multiple torn ligaments. He snatched the starting running back job with the Cowboys so fast that Dallas didn't even suit him up for the preseason. The breakaway speed isn't quite there anymore, but he's agile enough to get to the second level in a hurry while also regularly picking up hidden yards by running through contract and falling forward.

He did end the season with a neck/stinger injury, and it's worth wondering how Williams will hold up going forward after the largest workload of his career in 2025.

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Cade Mays, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, was a spot starter his first three seasons. Then, he ended up becoming a fill-in starter at center after Austin Corbett went down with a knee injury in Week 2. Mays played in 14 of 17 games, starting 12, after working through his own ankle injury. He played so well at center this season then Corbett moved to guard when he returned to the lineup. A pay day is coming Mays' way this offseason.

31. Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Romeo Doubs is a solid contested catch and red zone target for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, but he can go missing for weeks at a time. Some of that could be attributed to the Packers' egalitarian passing attack, but some of that falls on Doubs as well. Love trusts him unequivocally, especially on third down, but he could be the odd man out with so many young mouths to feed in Green Bay. If that's the case, his Packers career ended with a bang as he racked up 124 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches in Green Bay's opening-round loss against the Chicago Bears.

Getty Images

32. Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Isaiah Likely chose a bad time to regress. He produced career lows in games played (14), receptions (27), receiving yards (307) and receiving touchdowns (1). He also created a touchback against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. The Ravens chose to extend Mark Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million deal in December, indicating Likely will likely be able to hit the open market. With his stock at an all-time low, a one-year deal might be best in 2026.

33. Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Injuries are what's held Nakobe Dean back his whole career. He fell to the third round in the draft because of a pectoral strain and played just 34 defensive snaps as a rookie. Dean found his footing in 2024 with 15 starts, but his postseason run ended in the opening round because of a torn patellar tendon that held him out for the first six games of 2025. He also missed the Eagles' Week 17 defeat against the Buffalo Bills.

Ability is not the issue here. Availability is. That makes his free agent market murky.

34. Los Angeles Rams S Kamren Curl

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Kamren Curl did a little bit of everything with Washington in his first four seasons, but with the Rams, he's been a more traditional deep safety in passing situations while also moving down into the box near the line of scrimmage to play the run. Pro Football Focus grades Curl as the NFL's sixth-best safety in run defense with an 84.7 grade. He is in for a raise this offseason.

35. Chicago Bears CB Nahshon Wright

Age: 27

27 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright is the only player in the NFL in 2025 with at least five interceptions (5), 10 passes defended (11) and multiple forced fumbles (2). Since 2020, he is one of just five players with such a season joining Xavien Howard (2021), Kevin Byard (2021), Jessie Bates III (2023) and Marlon Humphrey (2024).

A 2021 third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Wright reunited with former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris in Chicago, and he has thrived. Wright only entered the starting lineup because of Jaylon Johnson's early season injury issues, but he's been so good he's kept his spot, starting 16 of 17 games played this season. In the right scheme, his length, 6-4, allows him to thrive in a vision defense that capitalizes on his instincts and anticipation.

The worry here is that Wright had just three starts in his first four seasons, so there is a chance for regression. However, he's earned starting cornerback money in 2026.

36. Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa

Age: 30

30 Pro Bowls: 5 (2017, 2019-2021, 2024)

5 (2017, 2019-2021, 2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Joey Bosa has been an underrated piece to the Buffalo Bills' defense this season. He's not the same guy he was in the late 2010s because of injuries, but Pro Football Focus grades him as their seventh-highest graded pass-rushing edge defender with an 88.7 grade in 2025. Bosa can help stabilize any team's pass rush and could potentially get close to $20 million average per year on a short-term deal this offseason.

37. New England Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins

Age: 28

28 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jaylinn Hawkins was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, bounced around to the Los Angeles Chargers and then landed with the New England Patriots in 2024. In 2025, he's broken out to become an impact player. Hawkins does a little bit of everything with four interceptions, six passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one-and-a-half sacks in 15 games played, all starts. Pro Football Focus grades Hawkins as its No. 5 overall safety with an 83.3 defensive grade. He can make some real money in free agency this offseason, likely somewhere around $10 million in average per-year money.

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean

Age: 29

29 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jamel Dean has allowed just one touchdown in coverage while racking up four interceptions across the last two seasons. His 34.4 passer rating allowed as the primary defender in coverage in 2025 ranked as the best in the NFL among 136 players with at least 50 passes thrown their way. Hip and shoulder injuries combined to cost him three games in 2025 while a hamstring injury contributed to Dean missing five games in 2024. Dean turning 30 during the 2026 season in tandem with the injuries could hinder his market to a degree. If teams don't mind the age, plus injury history, at a position that typically doesn't age well, Dean could earn starting-caliber money at over $10 million in average per-year salary.

Age: 25

25 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Robinson is tiny by NFL standards at 5-8, 185 pounds, but he has dependable hands. His 2.29% drop rate was the 10th-lowest in the league in 2025 among 49 players with at least 90 targets. Robinson also has plenty of speed to break free downfield. He had a career year with his first 1,000-yard season (1,014) while averaging over 10 yards per reception (11.0) for the first time in four seasons in 2025. Some teams may see him as a slot player only, but that could still be good enough to get close to $20 million in average per-year salary on a multiyear deal.

40. Los Angeles Chargers DE Khalil Mack

Age: 34

34 Pro Bowls: 9 (2015-2020, 2022-2024)

9 (2015-2020, 2022-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 3 (2015-2016, 2018)

Khalil Mack still has the juice. He is Pro Football Focus' 12th overall edge rusher with an 83.0 defensive grade, and he ranks eighth in run defense grade (80.6) among edge rushers this season. As long as he can stay healthy, he did miss five games with an elbow injury, Mack can be an impact contributor to a playoff-caliber defense.

Age: 29

29 Pro Bowls: 1 (2023)

1 (2023) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

David Njoku lost his spot as the Browns' top tight end while dealing with knee injuries for most of the season. Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. quickly became a go-to guy for Shedeur Sanders this season. If healthy, he's a valuable middle of the field and red zone weapon. Turning 30 and dealing with injuries should make him a more attainable target than years past.

42. Pittsburgh Steelers G Isaac Seumalo

Age: 32

32 Pro Bowls: 1 (2024)

1 (2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Isaac Seumalo is winning more on a down-to-down basis in 2025 than he did as a Pro Bowler in 2024: his 1.6% beat rate is nearly half of his 3.1% beat rate from 2024. In 2025, Pro Football Focus graded Seumalo as the fourth-best pass-blocking guard (78.5) in the NFL. Plenty of teams could be interested in services as he creeps into his mid-30s.

43. Kansas City Chiefs S Bryan Cook

Age: 26

26 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Bryan Cook has been a versatile chess piece in Steve Spagnuolo's defense the last three seasons. He's better defending the run than the pass, but he's made strides in coverage. Ball production isn't the greatest with just three interceptions in four seasons and no forced fumbles, but he's a steady safety. He'll get a healthy starting safety contract in free agency around $15 million in average per-year salary.

Getty Images

Age: 29

29 Pro Bowls: 1 (2021)

1 (2021) First-team All-Pro teams: 1 (2021)

Deebo Samuel lost a step in 2025 ahead of his 30th birthday on Jan. 15. He averaged a career-low 10.1 yards per reception in 2025, and the two lowest receiving yards per game total of his seven-year career have come in 2024 (44.7) and 2025 (45.4). Samuel isn't the same bulldozing Swiss Army knife that once served as the focal point of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He can still knock would-be tacklers over in the open field after the catch, but his separation in his route running is slipping. Samuel still has value in 2026, but it's not anywhere close to his prime.

45. Dallas Cowboys EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Age: 32

32 Pro Bowls: 3 (2016-2018)

3 (2016-2018) First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Jadeveon Clowney concluded his 2025 season in style with a single-game career-high three sacks in Week 18 against New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Despite not suiting up for the Cowboys until Week 4, he finished with 8.5 sacks, his most in a season since producing 9.5 in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens. That figure also led the Cowboys in 2025. COO Stephen Jones said last week that Clowney will be one of Dallas' free agency priorities, and there's a chance he could play even better in 2026 after going through a full offseason with a team.

46. Cleveland Browns G Joel Bitonio

Age: 34

34 Pro Bowls: 7 (2018-2024)

7 (2018-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 2 (2021-2022)

Joel Bitonio may have lost a step, but he can still protect the quarterback, allowing just two sacks in 2025. His 75.7 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade was the eighth-best in the NFL among guards this past season. Bitonio would make a lot of sense for a team like the Detroit Lions looking for interior help for cheap to return to the playoffs.

47. Washington Commanders LB Bobby Wagner

Age: 35

35 Pro Bowls: 10 (2014-2021, 2023-2024)

10 (2014-2021, 2023-2024) First-team All-Pro teams: 6 (2014, 2016-2020)

Bobby Wagner is one of the greatest defenders of his era as a member of the 2010s All-Decade team, and he's still chugging along at 35 years old. Pro Football Focus graded Wagner as the seventh-best linebacker in 2025 with a 79.3 defensive grade. His 92.4 pass-rush grade ranked as the second-best among linebackers last season as Dan Quinn used him more as a blitzer in a lost season. Wagner's coverage abilities have slipped with age, but he can still be an early downs value and a boost to any locker room.

48. New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis

Age: 36

36 Pro Bowls: 2 (2022-2023)

2 (2022-2023) First Team All-Pro teams: 1 (2019)

Despite being 36 years old, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis can be a plus-starter for an NFL contender in 2026. Pro Football Focus grades Davis among football's 10 best inside linebackers this season -- his overall PFF defensive grade (80.3) ranks sixth, and his run defense is seven (88.9). His 102 tackles on designed rushing plays were the third-most in the NFL in 2025, according to TruMedia. Age is the only thing weighing him down here. Davis can't really play at this level at his age for much longer right?

49. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco

Age: 40

40 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First-team All-Pro teams: 0

Joe Flacco kept the Bengals' offense mostly afloat in Joe Burrow's absence in 2025, throwing for 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions in nine games, including six starts. His arm is much more live than 44-year-old Philip Rivers' arm, and Flacco could be looking to continue to play ball in 2026. He could be one of the most coveted backups/spot starters at the quarterback position in free agency.

50. Atlanta Falcons DT David Onyemata

Age: 33

33 Pro Bowls: 0

0 First Team All-Pro teams: 0

David Onyemata was a key part of a Falcons defensive line that helped develop the 2025 rookie leader in sacks and quarterback pressures (edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with 10.5 sacks and 45 quarterback pressures) and the No. 2 2025 rookie leader in sacks (edge rusher Jalon Walker). He started all 17 games, and Pro Football Focus graded Onyemata as their eighth-best defensive tackle in 2025 with a 78.2 defensive grade. Onyemata could help raise the floor for many defensive lines around the league.