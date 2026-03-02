By now, you're probably already on your second or third read of the top NFL free agents list as we rocket towards the start of the new league year. With the NFL Scouting Combine in our rearview, the drum that will kick off this year's game of musical chairs will only beat louder. While you may think you know this year's group frontwards and backwards, there is the likelihood of even more players entering the free agent pool.

In conjunction with the new league year, teams will need to be compliant with the salary cap, which means front offices are currently rearranging deck chairs on their own rosters before even getting into who they could add. That features restructuring contracts, and it also includes outright cuts.

Already, we've seen several teams start to shed players with bloated contracts to clear up salary cap space. That includes the Minnesota Vikings, who just recently released running back Aaron Jones and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, saving $18.65 million in the process. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs added an additional $20 million in salary cap space with the release of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor. The Atlanta Falcons are another team trimming its roster, reportedly set to cut veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins at the start of the league year.

Those are just a few examples of what is currently going on across the league. But what other big names should we keep our eye on that could suddenly find themselves as a cap casualty and thrust into free agency? Let's highlight a total of 10 veterans who are cut candidates.

Geno Smith

The Geno Smith experiment blew up in the Raiders face last season. Las Vegas acquired the veteran quarterback in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the team later inked him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension. In 15 starts, Smith's Raiders went 2-13, and the club's 3-14 record on the year has them positioned with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In all likelihood, that'll bring in Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, making Smith expendable, especially with the organization resetting at head coach, bringing in Klint Kubiak after firing Pete Carroll after one season. Las Vegas will first look to trade Smith to a QB-needy team in the league. However, if they cannot find a trade partner, the franchise can clear $8 million off the cap this offseason by releasing him, albeit while eating a $18.5 million dead cap charge.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs was one of the key cogs in New England, catapulting from a rebuilding team to playing in the Super Bowl last season, but his status for 2026 is hardly secure. Last offseason, the veteran signed a three-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots in free agency, and rewarded the team by becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. In 2025, Diggs' base salary was just $2.9 million with a $10.5 million cap number, however. This coming season, that base salary jumps to $20.6 million, and his cap number rises to $26.5 million. That's a massive number for a wideout who is entering his age-33 season and did peter out over the Super Bowl run. The Patriots will likely look to restructure Diggs' deal to get it to a more palatable number, but if the two sides cannot come to terms on a revamped deal, New England can clear $16.8 million in salary cap space if they cut him.

Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are another team that has notably shed some key players as they begin the rebuild process after hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach. That included departures like wideout Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and it won't be surprising to see Tua Tagovailoa as the next veteran shown the door. It seems obvious at this point that the two sides are primed for a divorce, but Tagovailoa's $212.4 million contract extension, which he signed in 2024, is proving to be a roadblock. The Dolphins will be thrilled to trade him to take some of the financial burden off of them, but it's hard to imagine a team doing that, so they may need to bite the bullet and release him. A pre-June 1 release seems unlikely with the QB saddled with a $99.2 million dead cap charge and still -$42.9 million in red on the salary cap. If they designate Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation, the hits are more spread out with 2026 seeing a $67.4 million dead cap charge and a -$11.1 million salary cap hit. It's going to be painful no matter which way Miami slices it, but if they are looking for a true reset, it's a necessary hurdle.

Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith was acquired by the Steelers last summer as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade. After a career-year with the Dolphins in 2024, the veteran tight end wasn't able to carry the momentum into 2025, posting just 222 yards receiving in 17 games, which was the lowest production since his rookie season. With Mike Tomlin parting ways with the Steelers after last season and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith now off at Ohio State, Smith could be expendable as Pittsburgh begins the Mike McCarthy era. Smith has just one year remaining on his contract, and the team could clear $7 million if they release him.

Brandon Aiyuk

It's a matter of when rather than if the 49ers will cut ties with Brandon Aiyuk. The team already altered his contract to void his guarantees for next season, and GM John Lynch said earlier this offseason that "it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers." Aiyuk inked a four-year, $120 million extension in the summer of 2024 and is signed through the 2028 season. Given that he missed all of last season as he continued to recover from a torn ACL and MCL that limited him to seven games in 2024, a trade doesn't appear to be in the cards. Instead, San Francisco will likely need to release him with a post-June 1 designation. In that scenario, they can clear $6.3 million off the salary cap for 2026, while eating just $8.3 million in dead cap charges. If they cut him pre-June 1, they are looking at a dead cap hit of $29.5 million and -$14.9 million in cap savings.

Marshon Latttimore

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports that the Commanders are currently expected to release Lattimore, and it's too early to see why. The veteran corner is set to turn 30 years old this offseason and has been limited due to injuries in each of the last four seasons. The last time Lattimore played at least 16 games was back in 2021, which was also his last Pro Bowl season. In nine games played for Washington last season, he had one interception. The Commanders can also clear $18.5 million by releasing him with no dead cap charges.

T.J. Hockenson

The Vikings have already started to move on from veterans to clear space, including Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave. Minnesota finds itself in a bind with the salary cap, as it is still $45.5 million over, so more trimming could be coming. With Hockenson, he is slated to have a massive $21.2 million salary cap charge next season, and there are no more guaranteed dollars on his deal, so something will need to give. The Vikings will likely look to trade him to get something in return, but may be forced to cut him if no deal arrives on their doorstep. If they do go down that road, they'd clear $8.8 million in cap space with his release (pre-June 1) and carry $12.4 million in dead cap. If they designate him with a post-June 1 cut, they'd add $15.9 million in space with just a $5.3 million dead cap charge for 2026.

Darious Williams

Williams is currently in his second stint with the Rams after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal back in March of 2024. Now, the veteran corner is entering the final year of his deal and could prove to be a cap casualty for Los Angeles. Williams played in 12 games last season (three starts), and dramatically saw his defensive snaps fall. In 2024, Williams played in 96% of the Rams' defensive snaps. Last year, he participated in just 54%. That signals that his time with the franchise could be nearing its end, especially with L.A. being able to clear $7.5 million off the books with his release.

James Conner

Conner was limited to just three games last season due to a foot injury and is now entering his age-31 season in 2026. This is the moment where veterans like Conner start to decline, so this could prove to be an off-ramp for the Cardinals as they look to reset the organization with a new head coach and likely a new quarterback. Conner is playing in the final year of his contract and has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. If Arizona were to release him with a pre-June 1 designation, they'd create $7.58 million space with just a $2.25 million dead cap charge.

Cole Kmet

The Chicago Bears are currently $6.4 million over the salary cap, so they'll need to do some maneuvering before the start of the league year. One way they could get cap-compliant would be to move on from Kmet. The tight end is another player whom the team will likely explore trading before considering a release, but a cut would make financial sense. Despite being signed through 2027, Kmet has no guaranteed money due to him over the next two seasons, and Chicago could clear $8.4 million off of its salary cap by releasing him (pre-June 1). With 2025 first-round pick Coleston Loveland breaking out at the end of last season, Kmet's role in the offense is on a downward trajectory.