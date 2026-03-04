The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2026 preseason will open on Thursday, Aug. 6 when the Arizona Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame Game. The two face off in Canton, Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8 p.m. ET, with Arizona representing the home team. The game will be broadcasted on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 class. They, along with Drew Brees (Saints), Roger Craig (49ers, Raiders, Vikings) and Adam Vinatieri (Patriots, Colts) make up pro football's 2026 class set for enshrinement.

"Both of these teams are eager to come to Canton to open their season and to celebrate members of the Class of 2026 who meant so much to their organizations," said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Hall of Fame.

Preseason games at the Canton have been a tradition in the league for decades, with the first Hall of Fame Game played in 1962, when the Hall opened. The Cardinals, then in St. Louis, were part of that first ever game in Canton, facing the New York Giants. The game ended in a 21-21 tie, one of two ties in the history of the game. The Cardinals made five other trips to Canton, with a 1-3-1 overall record. The 2026 game represents Carolina's second appearance in Canton.

The Hall of Fame Game is the first chance for fans to see two NFL teams compete since the Super Bowl, ending a six month drought of no games.

The Class of 2026 will receive their Gold Jackets on Friday, Aug. 9 and enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 8.