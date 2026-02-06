SAN FRANCISCO -- The NFL Honors are shining a light on some of the unsung heroes of the game, unveiling the Protector of the Year award. This distinction is handed out to the top offensive lineman of the year, and the inaugural winner for 2026 is Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney.

This award caps off a stellar first season in Chicago for Thuney, who was acquired by the Bears in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs this offense and subsequently inked to a two-year, $35 million extension.

Thuney spearheaded a revamped offensive line in Chicago that proved to be a key reason for their turnaround under first year head coach Ben Johnson. After being sacked a league-leading 68 times over his rookie season, Caleb Williams was sacked just 24 times in 2025 with Thuney and others installed upfront. In 17 games this season, Thuney did not allow a single sack, just one quarterback hit, and 14 pressures, according to TruMedia.

Thuney entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the New England Patriots in 2016. After helping the organization to two Super Bowl titles as a key cog along the offensive line, he signed with Kansas City in 2021, where he won two more titles.

Thuney was chosen by a panel of six former All-Pro linemen: LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, and Andrew Whitworth. He beat out fellow finalists Garrett Bolles, Aaron Brewer, Creed Humphrey, Quinn Meinerz, and Penei Sewell.