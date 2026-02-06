The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is considered to be the highest individual honor that the NFL hands out every year. The award is given out to the player who has had a significant and positive impact on his community, emphasizing excellence on and off the field.

At Thursday's NFL Honors, Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner was named the 2026 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Wagner created the FAST54 Phenia Mae Fund, named in honor of his late mother, who passed away in 2012 due to stroke complications. Working with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Cedar Sinai, National Children's Hospital, and Kaiser Permanente, the fund helps stroke patients and promotes stroke education. On top of this endeavor, Wagner is an advocate for social justice reform and mental health, participating in the NFL's Inspire Change.

Wagner, 35, just wrapped up his 14th season in the NFL and second with the Commanders. He initially entered the league as a second-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and has been one of the best linebackers of his era. Wagner helped Seattle to a Super Bowl XLVIII win and has been named to 11 All-Pro teams (six first-team). He's also been named to 10 Pro Bowls.

Wagner will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Meanwhile, the 31 other players who were nominated by their teams will receive up to a $40,000 donation to the charity of their choosing. This award was first established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 to honor the late Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton.