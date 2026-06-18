2026 NFL minicamp takeaways: Joe Burrow makes crazy Bengals comparison, Bo Nix downplays ankle injury, more

We're now officially another step closer to the opening week of the 2026 regular season. This week, after 19 teams had already concluded their mandatory minicamp, the league's remaining 13 teams held their mandatory minicamps. The next thing on the NFL schedule is training camp, which will begin next month.

A previously overlooked part of the NFL calendar, minicamp has generated more outside interest in recent years. The three-day period, after all, is the last glimpse we'll see of teams before players break for their final extended break of the offseason. This year generated even more interest for several reasons. One is the NFL's growing popularity that has led to year-round interest. The other stems from what was a very busy offseason that included several big coaching changes and notable player movement.

Below is a team-by-team rundown of the big storylines from each of this week's minicamps.

AFC

Cincinnati Bengals

Blast from the past: Joe Burrow expects 'greatness' from 2026 squad

Expectations are high for a Bengals team that is looking to revisit the success it had at the start of the decade, when it reached a Super Bowl and consecutive AFC title games.

During minicamp, quarterback Joe Burrow went as far as to compare this Bengals team to his 2019 LSU Tigers team that is regarded as one of the best teams in college football history.

"You go back and watch what I've said before [the] 2019 season at LSU. I feel very similarly about this team," Burrow said. "I'm so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we would ramp this right into training camp, so we can continue to improve because I feel like there's so much greatness that we're gonna be able to achieve this year."

Burrow's confidence in this year's Bengals team stems from the moves Cincinnati's front office made this offseason. He said that the Bengals "filled just about every hole" this offseason. Specifically, the Bengals beefed up a defense that had been among the NFL's worst last season. They traded for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and acquired fellow veteran defenders Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook during free agency.

Cincinnati's offense will continue to be led by Burrow and wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who were key members of that 2019 LSU squad. That team didn't lose a single game en route to winning a national title. Burrow said the mindset of this Bengals team is to make similar history.

"We're going in expecting to win every game that we step foot on the field," he said. "Obviously, you want to win a Super Bowl, and that's certainly the plan, but you've got to take it one day at a time, one week at a time. I'm excited for the journey."

Denver Broncos

Bo knows: Nix not concerned with ankle, ready for 'full go right now'

While he was limited to individual work, quarterback Bo Nix was nonetheless back on the field and practicing with his teammates. Nix initially underwent ankle surgery shortly after the Broncos' AFC title game loss to the Patriots and had a second procedure done in April.

Nix said that he expects to be a full participant during training camp.

"I could be full go right now if they wanted me to," he said.

Nix clearly doesn't think that the ankle will be an issue this season. And after a 2025 season that somewhat underwhelming production standpoint, Nix has high hopes for 2026. Denver helped his cause this offseason when they acquired Jaylen Waddle, who went over 1,000 receiving yards during each of his first three seasons with the Dolphins.

"Just like each and every year, I want a great completion percentage, put the ball in play and have very few turnovers," he said. "But at the end of the day, you can ask every quarterback that question, they want to win the Super Bowl and MVP. So that's going to be my goal now each and every year."

As far as his injury is concerned, Nix obviously doesn't think that it's that big of a deal.

"It's a broken bone, for crying out loud," he said.

Los Angeles Chargers

Fast track: Justin Herbert working on quicker release with new OC Mike McDaniel

Justin Herbert's seventh NFL offseason program was far different than his previous six.

Under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert has overhauled his footwork this offseason in order to speed up his release so that he can get the ball out faster. That process has included Herbert using a weighted green ball while working through throwing motions and footwork drills.

Herbert said that McDaniel has stressed anticipation and not relying as much on his arm strength. The goal is to maximize Herbert's success on passes that are out of his hand within 2.4 seconds.

Herbert, who is still in search of his first playoff win, is in total lockstep with McDaniel, whose innovative offense helped the 49ers capture an NFC title in 2019.

"I think he's just got a great feel for the game and I think he understands how defenses are ever changing and it's his goal to be able to take away the pass rush," Herbert recently said of McDaniel. "If you're getting the ball out quickly, there's really nothing they can do about it."

New York Jets

Rex's return: Familiar face at Florham Park

A familiar face was back in Florham Park this week. Rex Ryan, the boisterous and largely successful former Jets coach, took in a minicamp practice. Ryan's son, Seth, recently became the third generation of the Ryan family to work for the Jets after being named the team's new passing game coordinator.

Rex Ryan, who coached the Jets four decades after his father, legendary NFL defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, helped the Jets shock the Colts in Super Bowl III, coached Gang Green from 2009-14. He led the Jets to consecutive AFC title appearance in 2009 and 2010.

Ryan was seen embracing several players on the field that included quarterback Geno Smith, who started for Ryan during the latter's final two NFL seasons with the Jets. Smith, who is back in New York following a successful run in Seattle and a less than successful season with the Raiders, has made a quick impression on new Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

"I am just so impressed by Geno," Reich said this week. "I cannot express that enough. Everybody has a lot to prove, but his prep is on point. His football mind is elite"

New England Patriots

X marks the spot: Patriots gushing over undrafted pass rusher

Fittingly, the team that produced a sixth-round pick who became arguably the greatest player of all time in Tom Brady may have found another hidden gem in undrafted pass rusher Xavier Holmes.

Holmes, who was among the large list of undrafted free agents signed by the Patriots shortly after the draft concluded, is trying to earn one of team's currently vacant openings at pass rusher. It's safe to say that he's off to a good start.

"He's one that shocked me," outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said. "You know, those guys that just get that tryout, not a priority free agent. I mean, that's a tough deal to do and to make it. But what I saw from him, a bigger guy that can move. He's got some athletic ability, more than people think. Running his tail off to the ball. He's in there asking questions, asking good questions. I get a feeling in my stomach sometimes. Not always right. Nobody's (always) right. But there's something about him that I like, and there's something about him that he seems tough."

Holmes not getting drafted is probably largely a byproduct of him not playing at a big college. He played at Maine from 2021-24 before transferring to James Madison ahead of the 2025 season. Holmes had six sacks, an interception, fumble recovery and a blocked kick last season.

"X was a productive college player," Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said. "There's a lot of reasons guys fall through the draft or maybe don't sign as a free agent. He came here. You're just looking for little things. Are they coachable? They make a mistake, and can they correct it? You look at effort, you look at skill set. Sometimes when they're doing the drills, X was able to do that. Most of the guys, you have to do something to kind of stand out, and he did that."

Tennessee Titans

What a rush: Titans putting pass rushers in attack mode

Jeffery Simmons is clearly a fan of the Titans' new defensive philosophy under new coach Robert Saleh and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The All-Pro defensive tackle recently explained the philosophy shift from a defensive lineman standpoint.

Simmons shared that, in the past, he would usually take on a double-team while "kind of holding my ground." He was quickly informed, however, that that will no longer be the case. Simmons and the rest of the Titans' defensive line will now be asked to attack as opposed to containing.

"It's not like I didn't like containing," Simmons said, "but do I like this defense to where for the most part they're gonna know where we at and they're gonna know how we play? Hell yeah, like, this type of defense I want to be in."

There are high expectations for a Titans D-line that also includes fellow defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, veteran defensive ends Jermaine Johnson II and John Franklin-Myers and rookie defensive ends Keldric Faulk and Jackie Marshall.

"We could win a lot of football games up front," Simmons said. "That's our motto in our defensive line room: This team goes the way our front goes."

NFC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Show me the money: Contract talks lagging for Vita Vea, Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay conducted minicamp without Vita Vea, the veteran defensive tackle who is hoping for a new contract. It's been reported that Vea's absence from minicamp was contract related.

The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his four-year, $71 million extension that he signed back in 2022. He's currently slated to make $17 million in base salary this season but with zero guaranteed money.

Vea's $17.75 million-per-year average is ranked 19th among interior defenders. Nine of those players are earning $24-plus million per season, with Kansas City's Chris Jones leading the way at $31.75 million (h/t NFL Media).

Vea isn't the only notable Buccaneers player who is in search of a new contract. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is entering the final year of his three-year, $100 million deal, reiterated this week that not much progress has been made in terms of a new deal.

"Pretty much the same," Mayfield told reporters. "But for me, like I told you guys, it's not gonna affect how I approach this. Things will happen when they should, but for now I'm worried about getting better each day, finishing minicamp, and this offseason program the right way, and going into training camp. So, just handle it one day at a time."

Washington Commanders

Knockout: Commanders rookie Sonny Styles impressing Ken Norton Jr.

Rookie first-round pick Sonny Styles has a pretty good mentor in Ken Norton Jr., the Commanders linebackers coach. Norton, whose father was a legendary boxer who once defeated Muhammad Ali in a championship bout, enjoyed a 13-year NFL career that included becoming the first player to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Norton, who coached perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner in Seattle and Washington, is impressed by what he's seen so far from Styles, who wore the "green dot" during minicamp.

"He's been everything we could ever think of, and it is still so early," Norton said of Styles during OTAs. "It's amazing, I mean, if you look at Sonny, and you look up the definition of bad, tough, mean, perfect-looking football player, his picture comes up. We're very happy (with Styles), but it's still early."

Styles' demeanor and quick ability to process information is turning heads in Washington. And while he is by nature a calm and cerebral person, Styles is clearly not lacking in intensity.

"I think you've got to play linebacker that way -- with that violent mindset," he said.

Dallas Cowboys

Proving his worth: George Pickens says he'll play on franchise tag

It's been yet another offseason of contract drama for "America's Team." This year, the drama has been centered around George Pickens and whether or not he will in fact play on the franchise tag. Pickens, to his credit, calmed some of the waters by ending his "holdout" (he did not participate in OTAs), signing the franchise tag and taking part in minicamp.

Instead of lamenting over not getting a new deal this offseason, Pickens said that he is focused on having another big year and putting himself in position to receive a big payday next offseason. He alluded to Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who became the highest-paid receiver in NFL history just over a month after helping lead Seattle to a Super Bowl title.

"I'm just here to make the best decision for the team and myself," he said. "If you keep showing it, or they already have a hint of who you are, that's when they'll start speaking on JSN contracts and stuff like that. I just keep doing what is best for me."

Atlanta Falcons

On the mend: Michael Penix Jr. targeting Week 1

While he wasn't cleared to participate in 11-on-11 drills during minicamp, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. offered a positive update on his recovery from ACL surgery.

Penix, who sustained the injury during Week 11 of the 2025 season, said that he wanted to participate in 11-on-11 drills but was advised not to by the team's medical staff.

"Health-wise, I'm right where I need to be," Penix said after Tuesday's practice. "Still making strides day to day. I'm not 100 percent yet, but I know I will be right on time."

Penix said that he hopes to be cleared for 11-on-11 drills by the start of training camp and is still targeting Week 1 return. He said that absorbing contact will be the next milestone in his recovery.

"For me, the next milestone is taking contact because right now everything is non-contact" said Penix. "So that would be the next step. Just making sure I'm confident in my knee and confident to being able to take contact and keep playing."

Detroit Lions

Push it to the limit: Dan Campbell keeping pedal to the metal in camp

The Detroit Lions have suffered more injuries than any NFL team since Dan Campbell became their coach in 2021. When asked about possibly doing things differently during training camp in response to those injuries, Campbell offered a somewhat confusing response.

"Yeah, we're going to push it," Campbell said. "We're going to push; that's what we do, but we'll do it smart. We have got to get these guys ready for a season."

While he didn't go into further detail, Campbell's quote might suggest that the Lions will take more stock on how the players are doing on a day-to-day basis. That could lead to fewer padded/full contact practices.

That being said, NFL practices have become far less physical than they were during Campbell's playing days. While that is for the safety of the players, one could argue that less contact during practice can negatively impact a team from a preparation standpoint (football is a contact sport, after all). It's safe to say that Campbell subscribes to that logic.

One thing that Lions should monitor is how many starters play in the preseason. Fans should expect an uptick in starters participating in the preseason after the Lions chose not to take part in any joint practices.

Los Angeles Rams

No full-court press: Myles Garrett not recruiting Aaron Donald to return

New Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett said that he hasn't been in touch with Aaron Donald, who recently teased the idea of coming out of retirement so that he could join forces with Garrett, a fellow Defensive Player of the Year award recipient.

Garrett said that he didn't want to "press" Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who retired after the 2023 season.

"He walked away from the game feeling so fulfilled, just like, 'Man, I've done everything, I've won everything, I've beat everybody,'" Garrett said on the "New Heights" podcast, via Bleacher Report. "It's like, 'Alright, I don't need anything more.' If he looks up and he's like, 'Huh. I might need another (Super Bowl),' and he's like, 'MG, you wanna run it?' Sure, why not?"

Eric Dickerson, a Hall of Fame running back who with the Rams set the NFL's single-season rushing record, recently offered his two cents on what Donald should do.

"Stay retired," Dickerson told TMZ Sports. "Enjoy retirement, man. Aaron did what he did."

New Orleans Saints

Start to finish: Franchise great Cameron Jordan signs for one last season in New Orleans

The biggest news from New Orleans was franchise icon Cameron Jordan returning on a one-year deal. Jordan, after signing his contract, confirmed that the 2026 season will be his last.

Jordan, 37, said that Drew Brees and Michael Thomas were among the notable former Saints that encouraged him to finish his career in New Orleans.

Jordan has had a career that will undoubtedly receive Hall of Fame consideration someday. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Jordan's 132 sacks are good for 18th on the career list. He's one sack away from passing Lawrence Taylor, who is considered arguably the greatest defensive player of all time.