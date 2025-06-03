Round 1 - Pick 1 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs PAYDS 4052 RUYDS -38 INTS 12 TDS 32 It's not hard to see that Nussmeier is a coach's son -- he plays like a grizzled NFL veteran and when he's on it's pretty easy to see LSU Joe Burrow. The issues arise when Nuss Bus tries to do too much -- and that was something of a theme as the '24 season progressed and LSU Joe Burrow turned into New England Mac Jones. If Nussmeier can limit the poor decisions and untimely turnovers, he'll have a great chance to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kadyn Proctor OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 360 lbs At 6-foot-7, 369 pounds, Proctor has an enormous frame and wingspan, but he's also a good athlete who plays with power and surprising agility both as a run blocker and in pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 3 T.J. Parker DE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Parker looks long frame on tape (think James Pearce Jr.). He wins with both speed and power, is stout at the point vs. offensive tackles and is a high-motor, high-end athlete who is just going into Year 3. He is consistently disruptive.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Spencer Fano OL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 302 lbs Technician in both pass protection and against the run. Played in primarily zone scheme and fit it perfectly because of mix of athleticism and power. Technically sound run blocker who wins with power/balance.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Woods plays with leverage, power and a low center of gravity. Flashes strong hands and can toss offensive linemen off-balance and shed blocks quickly to fill gaps and get to the ball-carrier.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Downs has not been overhyped this summer -- he's just that good. I really liked Malaki Starks last draft cycle, and I have Downs graded higher. In terms of on-field athleticism, I think Downs is closer to Nick Emmanwori than Starks.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Francis Mauigoa OL Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now, but well above average in both departments.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Drew Allar QB Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 236 lbs PAYDS 3327 RUYDS 302 INTS 8 TDS 30 Allar might have been a first-round pick had he declared for the 2024 draft. He looks the part physically; he just needs to continue to make strides. We all saw glimpses of his first-round talent at various points last season, and if he can put it altogether in '25, he could go from first-round lock to battling Nussmeier (and perhaps Arch, should he declare) to be QB1.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. DL Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Bowling ball who can line up anywhere from 3T to 9T -- think Ed Oliver meets Jared Verse. One of the best edge rushers when it comes to inside counters. Plays with low center of gravity, which makes up for lack of elite bend. Bain is good vs. both run and pass and is only going into his true junior season in '25.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Antonio Williams WR Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs REC 75 REYDS 904 YDS/REC 12.1 TDS 12 Williams was targeted 103 times in '24, and while he had eight drops, he consistently wins off the line of scrimmage vs. physical corners, can get open at all three levels and has legit separation ability. He can play outside, in the slot and has punt-return ability.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 11 Chandler Rivers CB Duke • Sr • 5'10" / 185 lbs Rivers can play inside or in the slot, he's a physical player despite his size and he is consistently in the right place. Reminds me of Max Hairston in his style of play/size/ferocity. He plays the run like he's an old-school middle linebacker: he will get off blocks, come downhill with his hair on fire and look to lay the ball-carrier out. He has a nose for the ball and for making big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Xavier Chaplin OL Auburn • Jr • 6'7" / 338 lbs Plus-athlete who uses his hands well, anchors well against the bull rush and consistently moves defensive ends off the spot.

Round 1 - Pick 13 LT Overton DL Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 280 lbs Overton has a thick frame and plays with violent hands; he's able to disengage quickly from blocks and can rag-doll interior OL to the ground on his way to the ball-carrier. He can win with a powerful bull rush but doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves beyond that. He is surprisingly bendy for his size but doesn't consistently win with speed. He's better vs. the run than as a pass rusher right now, but there is a lot to like.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs PAYDS 3004 RUYDS 105 INTS 6 TDS 18 Pocket passer but not a statue; he buys time with subtle pocket movements, excels off-platform and when needed, can stride out in open field. Will get through reads while hanging in a pocket closing in around him. Consistently played with pressure in his face, yet consistently stood tall in the pocket and delivered strikes to all three levels on time and accurately. Ball consistently comes out on time and with touch/accuracy to all three levels. Good feel for pocket pressure, can climb with eyes downfield and deliver accurately off-platform.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 212 lbs RUYDS 1125 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 237 TDS 19 Plays with track speed and has high-end acceleration. Can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change of direction. Plays with good contact balance and has the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders and hit the crease. Not asked to do a lot in the pass game but flashes ability there, too.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 209 lbs REC 63 REYDS 834 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 9 Boston has a huge catch radius, soft hands and surprising YAC wiggle. He's a smooth route runner who flashes urgency out of his breaks, is an asset in the screen game because he has the ability to win in small areas and can run through arm tackles anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyreak Sapp LB Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 274 lbs Sapp is an plus-run defender because of power, leverage and the low base he plays with. He has heavy hands that allow him to disengage from blocks quickly and be disruptive. As a pass rusher, he can overwhelm offensive linemen with sheer power and consistently collapse the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 18 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs High-motor, high-end athlete who excels vs. the run, the pass and as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalon Kilgore DB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Long-legged, long-armed big slot who moves like a much smaller nickel. Long-strider with legit makeup speed who is also a thumper when coming downhill in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick A.J. Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup with former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills -- he will try to bait the QB into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr REC 24 REYDS 308 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 2 A special teams standout, Sadiq is a versatile athlete who was used at QB on four extra points in '24; twice threw TDs on rollout plays (and he's also run fake punts from the upback position). As a TE, he runs extremely well, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and was also used effectively on jet sweeps. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jermod McCoy DB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. Consistently good at staying in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill with purpose looking to thump someone. Might be the best CB in the class vs. go routes.

Round 1 - Pick 23 R Mason Thomas DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 249 lbs Unofficially listed at 240 pounds, so you'd like to see if he could add 10 pounds to his frame. That said, better vs. the run than Donovan Ezeiruaku and might be a better, more explosive pass rusher. He can win with speed (including an incredible first step) or power, and makes plays all over the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Isaiah World OL Oregon • Sr World might play with the best balance of any offensive tackle in recent memory; he's not the athlete Josh Conerly Jr. was coming into the draft, but he's athletic enough. In terms of summer draft grades, I have him in the same range as Kelvin Banks Jr. heading into his '24 season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Harris CB Penn State • Jr • 6'1" / 184 lbs Plays corner like an in-the-box safety or linebacker. Lines up everywhere from outside CB to slot to Tampa 2 LB to QB spy. Plays like he's shot out of a cannon vs. quick game and in run support where he's a no-YAC tackling machine. Might be the best CB tackler in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Aaron Anderson WR LSU • Jr • 5'8" / 188 lbs REC 61 REYDS 884 YDS/REC 14.5 TDS 6 Undersized and twitchy with short-area quickness to win in small areas. Anderson will consistently create separation from the slot vs. off coverage, and he has an extra gear in the open field. Legit track speed on go routes, and he can run the entire route tree, though he will have the occasional focus drop.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cade Klubnik QB Clemson • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs PAYDS 3639 RUYDS 463 INTS 6 TDS 43 Klubnik got better as the '24 season progressed. While he's not the biggest QB, he has a big arm and is one of the best deep-ball passers in this class. Good athlete who can win with his feet, he throws accurately to all three levels. If he continues to progress, he'll be a first-rounder next April.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Keldric Faulk DL Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 270 lbs Thickly built long-strider who can redirect and get to the ball like a much smaller player. Right now he's better vs. the run than as a pass rusher -- he lacks an array of pass-rush moves outside of a bull rush. That said, he plays with good balance, will fight through blocks and plays through the whistle to get to the QB.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Suntarine Perkins LB Ole Miss • Jr • 6'1" / 210 lbs Despite his size, Perkins can win with his bull rush vs. offensive tackles and force a re-anchor; he also works hard to get off blocks and get to the QB. Insane athleticism, short-area quickness and twitch; creates problems for bigger/slower OTs when he's coming off the edge. He has legit closing speed coming downhill.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Eric Singleton Jr. WR Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 178 lbs REC 56 REYDS 754 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 4 Next-level athleticism, Singleton can contort his body into any form to position himself for the catch, and he plays with a big catch radius for his size. He has track speed out of the blocks and into the second and third levels and hits top end in 1-2 steps. Explosive is the best way to describe his game -- he can stress defenses at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nic Anderson WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Missed all but one game in '24 because of quad injury; only saw one target, no catches. That said, in 2023, he set an Oklahoma record for TD receptions by a freshman with 10. Anderson is a big, physical X receiver who can play through contact. He tracks deep balls well on go routes, and he consistently stacks CBs. He's a YAC machine who plays with great contact balance and will drag defenders downfield -- he's almost like a RB with ball in his hands; if you need 2-3 yards, he'll get them.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 32 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 674 INTS 7 TDS 25 Thick, physical, athlete who can win with his feet and also has a huge arm ... Sellers is just incredibly raw. That said, there was a reason that every SEC edge rusher I spoke to at the combine earlier this year described Sellers as the toughest QB they faced. I got "Baby Cam (Newton)" a lot as a descriptor, and when you watch Sellers play, it's easy to see why. He does a lot of things really well; he just needs to play with more consistency, which will come with experience. He has the talent to be the No. 1 player in most draft classes.