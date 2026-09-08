The 2026 NFL season is upon us! After months of patiently waiting, the new year is on our doorstep and with it comes an endless amount of possibilities. Just look at last year as the prime example. Did anyone think Matthew Stafford would ascend to MVP status after a summer headlined by back issues? What about New England vaulting back up to the Super Bowl in Year 2 of Drake Maye? It just goes to show you that anything is possible once the games kick off.

In that spirit, we here at CBS Sports are calling our shots and putting our money where our mouths are. Below, you can find out predictions/best bets for who we believe will win each award for the upcoming year, which includes Most Valuable Player.

Before we get started, here's a rundown of the staff members making the picks: Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards, Jared Dubin, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, John Breech, Garrett Podell, Zach Pereles, Carter Bahns, and yours truly.

All NFL odds via DraftKings.

Key MVP odds

Prisco: Trevor Lawrence (+2500). The offense will be dynamic in his second season under Liam Coen. The numbers will be impressive.

Sullivan: Joe Burrow (+850). I'm all in on the Bengals this season. They have an easy schedule and revamped the defense, so the stage is set for Burrow and Co. to pile up wins. Health will always be a concern for him, but he's capable of leading the NFL in passing touchdowns and passing yards if he's on the field for a full season, which I anticipate him doing.

Wilson: Joe Burrow (+850). This one is pretty simple: stay healthy. Burrow nearly threw for 5,000 yards with 43 touchdowns in 2024, the defense should be much improved (read: average), and there will be no reason this team won't make a deep playoff push.

Edwards: Joe Burrow (+850). Talent and ability has never been the issue with Burrow. If he can stay healthy, he has a talented receiver room, Chase Brown has emerged at running back and the offensive line is better than league-wide expectations.

Dubin: Lamar Jackson (+800). Every time Jackson stays healthy, he plays at an MVP level. I like his chances of bouncing back under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and getting 8-1 compared with just 6-1 for Josh Allen makes me lean in this direction.

Dajani: Joe Burrow (+850). Joe Burrow is going to light up the league and get the Bengals to the Super Bowl this year.

DeArdo: Joe Burrow (+850). If he stays healthy, Burrow should once again be considered a favorite to win the league's greatest individual honor.

Breech: Jared Goff (+3500). The Lions have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL and I think Goff is going to take advantage of that.

Podell: Jordan Love (+2000). Jordan Love's efficiency has been at or inside the top 10 of numerous passing metrics since he became the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in 2023, but 2026 is the year coach Matt LaFleur gives him the volume to really go for it. Green Bay needs Love to carry the offense with a suspension looming for bell cow back Josh Jacobs. Love will be asked to put the Packers on his back like predecessor Aaron Rodgers did with regularity, so he's in prime position to make a run at being the Packers' third straight MVP-winning quarterback.

Pereles: Jordan Love (+2000). Combine a potentially leaky defense with uncertainty about Josh Jacobs' status, and the Packers should finally unleash Love, who has been one of the NFL's best on an efficiency basis but hasn't had the counting numbers to challenge for many individual honors.

Bahns: Drake Maye (+1000). Neither Maye nor left tackle Will Campbell were healthy during their Super Bowl struggles, and I think that's forgotten in this discount, where the reigning MVP runner-up is tied for just the fourth-shortest odds to win in 2026.

Offensive Rookie of the Year best bets

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Prisco: Jadarian Price (+650). He is the perfect back for what they want in their offense and will make them forget about Kenneth Walker III.

Sullivan: De'Zhaun Stribling (+1000). Stribling turned heads this summer with his play in the preseason, and the Niners rookie finds himself in an advantageous situation. Sure, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sir. will command a chunk of the target share in the receiver room, but neither has proven to be the model of health, which means Stribling could get the lion's share by simply staying healthy. When you account for Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Ricky Pearsall (IR) all not being on the team this season, that leaves 196 targets up for grabs.

Wilson: Denzel Boston (+2200). I loved Boston during the pre-draft process, and he's been better than advertised during the preseason for the Browns. There are still questions at QB in Cleveland, but the WR room is the best it's been in years.

Edwards: KC Concepcion (+1800). Quarterbacks and wide receivers taken in the first round have statistically had better odds of winning the award. The Browns will not be good, but I could easily see a situation in which touches are manufactured for Concepcion and he has the volume.

Dubin: Fernando Mendoza (+750). If a quarterback plays reasonably well, he can usually earn the nod for this award. I don't expect that the Raiders will actually keep Kirk Cousins under center for all that long. With Klint Kubiak calling the plays, I think Mendoza can play well enough to capture the award.

Dajani: De'Zhaun Stribling (+1000). I mentioned De'Zhaun Stribling as an OROY candidate earlier this offseason when he was listed at +6000. After a stellar preseason, his odds have shifted dramatically. He's going to have a role in this offense -- especially when you consider that Mike Evans and Christian Kirk could struggle to stay healthy.

DeArdo: Jeremiyah Love (+550). The former Notre Dame standout is an extremely talented runner who should make an immediate impact for the Cardinals.

Breech: De'Zhaun Stribling (+1000). Stribling might be the only pass catcher on the roster who's fully healthy come Week 1, and if that's the case, he could put up some big numbers in this offense.

Podell: Jadarian Price (+650). Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker III is now a Kansas City Chief, and Zach Charbonnet remains sidelined with a torn ACL he suffered in January. That's why the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks selected Jadarian Price with the final pick of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft. Seattle will lean on Price early on while easing Charbonnet back into action later this season. That gives the rookie plenty of time to pad his stats.

Pereles: De'Zhaun Stribling (+1000). Stribling is in line for a major role on a really good offense that fits his skill set well; I can envision him eclipsing 1,000 yards and scoring 5-8 touchdowns.

Bahns: Carnell Tate (+600). No other rookie wide receiver has as clear of a path to the No. 1 job on their respective teams, and I find him as a safer pick than the two running backs.

Offensive Player of the Year best bets

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Prisco: Joe Burrow (+8000). If he stays on the field, his numbers will be unreal. He just needs to stay healthy.

Sullivan: Jahmyr Gibbs (+550). Not going to overthink this. The Lions have agruably the easiest schedule in the NFL this season, which could lead to plenty of run-heavy game scripts in the second half for Gibbs, who no longer shares a backfield with David Montgomery. The Detroit back is on the doorstep of a special season.

Wilson: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+2000). Winning it in back-to-back seasons is asking a lot, but so is winning the Lombardi Trophy in consecutive years. A lot of folks somehow sleeping on the Seahawks, which is exactly what I think they'd prefer.

Edwards: Bijan Robinson (+900). Atlanta will probably not be good, but Bijan Robinson is going to be a bell cow in that offense. Thinking back to the Nick Chubb days in Cleveland, Robinson has that type of running ability as well as an ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Dubin: Jahmyr Gibbs (+550). I know he's the favorite, but I just think Gibbs is going to have an absolutely monster season. He's the most explosive back in the league, there is no backfield competition in Detroit, and the Lions are going to be in a ton of shootouts.

Dajani: Bijan Robinson (+900). The Falcons don't have a quarterback so Bijan Robinson is going to get more touches than anyone in the league.

DeArdo: Bijan Robinson(+900). The NFL's best running back, Robinson should be the front-runner to win this award if Atlanta's passing game supports him.

Breech: Ja'Marr Chase (+1000). The Bengals receiver won the Triple Crown in 2024 and somehow didn't win this award. This year, the voters make it up to him by giving it to him after another big season.

Podell: Puka Nacua (+1300). No one had more catches (129) or averaged more receiving yards per game (107.2) than Puka Nacua in 2024. Nacua also took a leap in the receiving touchdowns department with 10 last season after just nine combined in his first two years in the league. He makes another leap in his contract year in 2026 to take home Offensive Player of the Year honors this season.

Pereles: James Cook (+2200). One of the most improved players over the past few years, Cook led the NFL in rushing and was a second-team All-Pro last year, but he continues to fly under the radar somewhat compared to other bigger-name backs.

Bahns: Ja'Marr Chase (+1000). The last time Joe Burrow played a full season, Chase racked up a league-high 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Defensive Rookie of the Year best bets

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Prisco: Rueben Bain Jr. (+450). He isn't a speed rusher, but he has power and the ability to dominate off the edge.

Sullivan: Rueben Bain Jr. (+450). I think the Buccaneers could find themselves in a lot of shootouts this season, which may help the sack total for Bain, who had 83 pressures at Miami last season (most by any FBS player since 2017). If he finds lanes to the quarterback, he'll find a line to the DROY award.

Wilson: David Bailey (+550). Bailey led Division I with 14.5 sacks last season, then went second overall to a Jets team that finished last in the AFC in sacks. There isn't much mystery about his job description.

Edwards: Sonny Styles (+750). The race for Defensive Rookie of the Year is probably fairly open. If Daronte Jones is using Styles in the pass rush, then his stats could parallel Shaq Leonard's when he won the award in 2018.

Dubin: Jacob Rodriguez (+1300). I don't think Rodriguez is actually going to win, but I like this value. Voters tend to value counting stats, and he can rack up a lot of tackles while opponents dominate their games against the Dolphins.

Dajani: Caleb Downs (+600). It's silly to be confident about a futures bet, but I can't help feeling confident that Caleb Downs will win Defensive Rookie of the Year. It's ridiculous that this kid didn't go in the top 10. He'll be an important piece for a revamped Cowboys defense that will be improved in 2026.

DeArdo: Sonny Styles (+750). Styles' incredible versatility and football IQ will be on full display in the middle of Dan Quinn's defense.

Breech: Cashius Howell (+4000). With opposing offenses focused on Dexter Lawrence, that could open the door for Howell to have big season.

Podell: Caleb Downs (+600). Dallas' defensive turnaround in 2026 hinges on Downs immediately becoming new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's do-it-all chess piece immediately. Downs does just that, and he takes home some hardware for his efforts.

Pereles: Rueben Bain Jr. (+450). Rueben Bain Jr. + Todd Bowles' blitz-heavy scheme = magic.

Bahns: Mansoor Delane (+1100). Delane is as much of a ready-made Week 1 starter as anyone in this class and will be the Chiefs' top cornerback from the jump.

Defensive Player of the Year best bets

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Prisco: Myles Garrett (+450). He's the best player in the league. Watch what he does on that line. He might get 30 sacks. Kidding, but maybe not.

Sullivan: Will Anderson Jr. (+500). Anderson is already considered to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and is coming off an offseason where he becam the highest-paid defensive player in the league. After securing the bag, Anderson, who had the highest pressure rater in the NFL last season (21%), will secure some hardware.

Wilson: Will Anderson Jr. (+500). Anderson has already posted consecutive double-digit sack seasons and finished runner-up for this award a year ago. Houston's defense gives him plenty of opportunities to rush with leads, and this feels like the point in his career where 15-plus sacks and a DPOY become completely realistic, even with Myles Garrett looming in LA.

Edwards: Aidan Hutchinson (+750). Aidan Hutchinson is another year removed from his injury and remains one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. Hutchinson had 14.5 sacks last season, but all anyone talked about was Myles Garrett's hunt for the record.

Dubin: Danielle Hunter (+2800). It might be tough for Hunter to win this award given that he's on the same team as Will Anderson Jr., but if the Texans' defense is as good as I think it can be and Hunter's the one who leads the team in sacks and/or pressures, he can steal the trophy out from under Anderson.

Dajani: Will Anderson Jr. (+500). This is one of the best players in the NFL on one of the best defenses in the league for a team that will win their division.

DeArdo: Will Anderson Jr. (+500). Anderson is one of several prominent pass rushers who have a chance to win this award.

Breech: Myles Garrett (+450). Garrett is already one of the best defensive players ever and he should he able to put up huge numbers while playing on a loaded Rams defense.

Podell: Will Anderson Jr. (+500). All the attention is on reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who set the league's single-season sacks record in 2025 before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. However, Will Anderson Jr. will power the NFL's best defense in 2026 down in Houston. He led the NFL in quarterback pressure rate at 21% last season, so in 2026, he will translate more of that pressure into sacks.

Pereles: Kyle Hamilton (+4500). It takes something truly special for a defensive back to win Defensive Player of the Year these days, but Hamilton has the talent and Jesse Minter has the scheme for one of those truly special seasons, and these odds are tasty.

Bahns: Myles Garrett (+450). Perhaps "Myles Garrett Fatigue" kicks in at some point, but this is a player coming off a historic year who now finds himself on an even better defense.

Comeback Player of the Year best bets

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Prisco: Aaron Donald (+750).

Sullivan: Patrick Mahomes (+185). Kansas City is currently the betting favorite to win the AFC West. If they do that and Patrick Mahomes looks anything like Patrick Mahomes in the process, he'll run away with this award.

Wilson: Patrick Mahomes (+185). Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15 and now enters the season healthy enough to start Week 1. If Kansas City looks like Kansas City again -- 11-plus wins with Mahomes playing at his usual level -- this may become the easiest award vote on the board, even with Aaron Donald returning after a two-year layoff.

Edwards: Aaron Donald (+750). Everyone loves a good narrative. Sure, Patrick Mahomes missed time from an injury. Boringgggg. Aaron Donald has not played football in two years. If the Rams are as good as everyone thinks and Donald is more than a lawn ornament, he will have a compelling case for the award.

Dubin: Fred Warner (+2500). If Warner comes back and again looks like the best linebacker in football (which I fully expect that he can do), then he has a decent chance to pull off winning this award. One of the quarterbacks or pass-catchers is probably more likely to win, but 25-to-1 is a nice value opportunity.

Dajani: Patrick Mahomes (+185). Comeback Player of the Year feels like a flawed award, so take Patty Mahomes at plus money. He should win this unless Jayden Daniels or Kyler Murray have massive seasons.

DeArdo: Patrick. Mahomes (+185). Given how last year went, Mahomes probably wouldn't mind putting this award next to his two league and three Super Bowl MVPs.

Breech: Patrick Mahomes (+185). The Chiefs QB is coming off a torn ACL in 2025 and no one will be surprised if we see him lead Kansas City back to the playoffs. If that happens, he'll have good chance to win this award.

Podell: Micah Parsons (+1600). Micah Parsons likely won't be back in action until Week 6 at the earliest, which puts him behind the curve when competing with Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Aaron Donald and others. However, his singular impact on the Packers' defense could lift him above the rest when he returns from the torn ACL he suffered in December.

Pereles: Kyler Murray (+600). It's now or never for Murray, who has the best supporting cast he's ever had and the talent to finally put it all together.

Bahns: Malik Nabers (+1400). Nabers could command a ludicrous target share as the obvious top weapon on the entire New York offense, and his story is a strong one after he underwent two knee procedures in the last year.

Coach of the Year best bets

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Prisco: Liam Coen (+2500). He will lead the Jaguars to the Super Bowl. He is a brilliant offensive mind.

Sullivan: Jesse Minter (+1000). First-year head coaches always seem to have an inside track with this award and, if we follow that history, Minter makes the most sense here. Outside of health, Baltimore's Achilles' heel has been the defense. Minter can fix that.

Wilson: Liam Coen (+2500). Jacksonville already won 13 games last year, so Coen won't get the turnaround bump he had in 2025. But repeat as AFC South champs, push toward the AFC's No. 1 seed and make a deeper playoff run and he'll be among the favorites.

Edwards: Dan Campbell (+2500). The Lions are dealing with some injuries, particularly in the secondary, but I tend to think they will show more life this season. The offense can be even better and they did get better up front on defense.

Dajani: Joe Brady (+1900). The Bills should be in the running for the No. 1 seed in the conference with a first-year head coach.

DeArdo: Jesse Minter (+1000). Minter should win this award if he leads the Ravens to a division title over Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

Breech: Kellen Moore (+1200). I think the Saints end up winning the division title, and if that happens, that be enough to have Moore in the conversation for this award, and I think he'll end up winning it.

Podell: Kellen Moore (+1200). The Coach of the Year award has become the turnaround award, honoring coaches who just lead their teams to big leaps instead. Going from worst to first to win the NFC South could be enough for Moore to rise to the top.

Pereles: Joe Brady (+1900). Brady's best addition this offseason was defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, but I think the D.J. Moore addition could be massive, too.

Bahns: Joe Brady (+1900). If Jesse Minter has the second-best odds to win Coach of the Year, then why is Brady all the way down at No. 10? He is effectively the offensive version of Minter.

Protector of the Year best bets

Prisco: Penei Sewell (+500). He will move from the right side to the left side and be as dominant on that side.

Sullivan: Rashawn Slater (+2200). Slater missed all of last season due to a torn patellar tendon, but looks good to go for Week 1. If Herbert stays upright and the Chargers offense is as good as people expect it to be, the offensive line will get a ton of credit for it, headlined by Slater.

Wilson: Penei Sewell (+500). Not going to overthink this one; Sewell may already be the best offensive tackle in football. He's moving to the left side, which adds another layer to his candidacy (he did play LT at Oregon), but the expectation is that he will dominate there too.

Edwards: Lane Johnson (+1200). The Protector of the Year award was instituted relatively late in Lane Johnson's career, so he missed out on opportunities to take home hardware. Having already announced the 2026 campaign is likely his last, Johnson may earn the favor of voters.

Dubin: Trent Williams (+1200). Williams remains arguably the best tackle in football, and three different tackles having shorter odds than him doesn't make a lot of sense to me. If he stays healthy and maintains his level of play, he can easily win this one.

Dajani: Penei Sewell (+500). It's about time Penei Sewell gets his flowers for being one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He's switching over to the left side this year, and I'm sure he won't miss a beat.

DeArdo: Penei Sewell (+500). Barring injury, this award is Sewell's to lose.

Breech: Penei Sewell (+500). This is only the second year this award has existed and i could see staying in the NFC North. Last season, Joe Thuney won the inaugural award and Sewell should be dominant enough to take it home this year.

Podell: Quenton Nelson (+1800). Daniel Jones looked like a top 10 quarterback before injuries took their toll. If Nelson can help keep Jones upright while helping Jonathan Taylor make a run at the league's rushing title, he could easily contend for the honor of being the NFL's top offensive lineman.

Pereles: Christian Darrisaw (+3500). If Darrisaw can simply stay healthy, and the Vikings' offense can get back on track, these odds are way too low.

Bahns: Joe Alt (+800). Alt is the face of the "this Chargers offensive line is elite now that (mostly) everyone is healthy again" narrative.