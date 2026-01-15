The 2026 NFL playoff bracket is down to just eight teams following a fantastic first week of action. The NFL Divisional Round will feature four games, with all eight teams vying to get to Super Bowl LX. A new champion will be crowned after the San Francisco 49ers upset the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-19, on the road. Now, the 49ers will face a familiar foe when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by seven points at home. The over/under for 49ers vs. Seahawks is 45.5 points. You can bet the game here:

Seven of the remaining eight starting quarterbacks in the NFL Divisional Round are in search of their first Super Bowl title. Only Matthew Stafford (Rams) has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as a starter. Stafford and the Rams will travel to take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, who are coming off their first playoff win at home since 2010, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Rams are favored by 4.5 points on the road, with an over/under of 48.5. Here's a breakdown of the full 2026 NFL playoff bracket, along with full NFL score predictions and NFL props from our model:

NFL Divisional Round

Bills vs. Broncos, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 13-1 in their last 14 games, and Denver has won nine of its past 10 games at home. Meanwhile, the Bills are 6-1 in their last seven games, and Buffalo is coming off a thrilling victory on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wild Card Weekend. According to the latest NFL odds, the Broncos are favored by 1.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Bills vs. Broncos score prediction: Broncos 24, Bills 23

Bills vs. Broncos best bet: Over 45.5 points

Bills vs. Broncos prop pick: Courtland Sutton, Under 48.5 receiving yards

49ers vs. Seahawks, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

A heated NFC West rivalry renews when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. San Francisco has dominated this rivalry over the years, winning seven of the past nine meetings with Seattle. The 49ers are 7-1 in their last eight games and 5-0 against the spread in their previous five games on the road. The Seahawks have won seven straight, which includes a 13-3 victory over San Francisco in Week 18 that helped Seattle clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This time around, the Seahawks are favored by 7.5 points at home, according to the latest NFL odds.

49ers vs. Seahawks score prediction: Seahawks 29, 49ers 21

49ers vs. Seahawks best bet: Over 44.5 points

49ers vs. Seahawks prop pick: Christian McCaffrey, Over 56.5 rushing yards

Texans vs. Patriots, Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off when the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Texans, who are coming off a 30-6 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, have won 10 consecutive games and are 5-1 against the spread in their past six games against New England. The Patriots enter Sunday's showdown having won 14 of their past 15 games, and New England is 9-2 ATS in its previous 11 games when playing as the favorite. The Patriots are favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Texans vs. Patriots score prediction: Patriots 22, Texans 20

Texans vs. Patriots best bet: Texans +3

Texans vs. Patriots prop pick: Drake Maye, Over 229.5 passing yards

Rams vs. Bears, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Caleb Williams led the Chicago Bears to their first playoff win at home since 2010 with a thrilling comeback against the Green Bay Packers. Williams threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie tight end Colston Loveland hauled in eight receptions for 137 yards. The Bears are now 7-1 in their last eight games at home, and Chicago is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 home games against the Rams. Los Angeles is 10-3 in its past 13 games overall, and the Rams are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games played in January. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points on the road, while the over/under is 48.5 points.

Rams vs. Bears score prediction: Rams 27, Bears 25

Rams vs. Bears best bet: Bears +4.5

Rams vs. Bears prop pick: Matthew Stafford, Over 34.5 pass attempts

Full NFL playoff schedule, NFL bracket

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 17

(6) Bills vs. (1) Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET

(6) 49ers vs. (1) Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 18

(5) Texans vs. (2) Patriots, 3 p.m. ET

(5) Rams vs. (2) Bears, 6:30 p.m. ET

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LX

Sunday, Feb. 8

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Want more NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL best bets for the NFL Divisional Round. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.