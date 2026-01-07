The 2026 NFL playoff bracket is set, beginning with six star-studded matchups set to unfold over Wild Card Weekend. All 14 teams are vying to get to Super Bowl LX, which is set to be played in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8. The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2026 NFL playoffs as the defending Super Bowl champions and will open up their title defense with a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest NFL odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 4.5 points at home. The over/under for 49ers vs. Eagles opened at 46.5, but has since dropped to 44.5. You can bet the game here:

There are also several fresh faces in the playoffs this year. In total, six teams that failed to make the postseason a year ago will be in the 2026 NFL playoffs, including the Seahawks, Patriots, Bears, 49ers, Jaguars, and Panthers. The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Broncos hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and both teams will have the luxury of a bye during Wild Card Weekend. Here's a breakdown of the full 2026 NFL playoff bracket, along with full NFL score predictions and NFL props from our model:

Wild Card Weekend

Rams vs. Panthers, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Panthers limp into this contest having lost two straight, but Carolina will have confidence after knocking off the Rams at home, 31-28, on Nov. 30. However, the Panthers are 2-8 in their last 10 games played in January, while the Rams have covered the spread in each of their past seven games in January. According to the latest NFL odds, the Rams are favored by 10.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Rams vs. Panthers score prediction: Rams 30, Panthers 18

Rams vs. Panthers best bet: Rams -10.5

Rams vs. Panthers prop pick: Bryce Young, Under 30.5 passing attempts

Packers vs. Bears, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

One of the NFL's most heated rivalries renews when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Green Bay has dominated this series over the years, winning 12 of the last 14 meetings with Chicago. The Packers enter the playoffs having lost four of their last five games, and Green Bay is just 2-9 ATS in its past 11 games on the road. The Bears are 6-1 in their last seven games at home, which includes a 22-16 overtime victory over the Packers on Dec. 20. This time around, the Packers are favored by one point on the road, according to the latest NFL odds.

Packers vs. Bears score prediction: Bears 25, Packers 23

Packers vs. Bears best bet: Bears +1

Packers vs. Bears prop pick: Caleb Williams, Over 212.5 passing yards

Bills vs. Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills. The Jags enter Sunday's showdown having won eight straight, while the Bills are 5-1 in their past six games. Jacksonville has covered the spread in every game during its eight-game winning streak, but Jacksonville is still a 1.5-point underdog at home, according to the latest NFL odds. The Jaguars have lost 14 of their past 20 games when playing as the underdog.

Bills vs. Jaguars score prediction: Jaguars 26, Bills 25

Bills vs. Jaguars best bet: Jaguars +1.5

Bills vs. Jaguars prop pick: Dalton Kincaid, Under 35.5 receiving yards

49ers vs. Eagles, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Eagles begin their title defense with a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is 16-3 in its past 19 games at home, while the 49ers are 6-1 in their last seven games overall. The Eagles are 8-4 in the previous 12 meetings against San Francisco, but the 49ers have six straight against an opponent from the NFC East. The Eagles are giving up 19.1 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL, while the 49ers are scoring 25.7 points per contest. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points at home, and the over/under is 44.5.

49ers vs. Eagles score prediction: Eagles 26, 49ers 21

49ers vs. Eagles best bet: Eagles -4.5

49ers vs. Eagles prop pick: Jalen Hurts, Under 29.5 passing attempts

Chargers vs. Patriots, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

The Patriots are 13-1 in their past 14 games, and New England has won seven of the last nine meetings against the Chargers. The Pats have also won eight of their last nine against an opponent from the AFC. However, Los Angeles is 4-1 in its past five meetings against an opponent from the NFC East, and the Chargers are holding their opponents to just 285.2 yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. The latest Chargers vs. Patriots odds list New England as 3.5-point favorites at home.

Chargers vs. Patriots score prediction: Patriots 26, Chargers 21

Chargers vs. Patriots best bet: Patriots -3.5

Chargers vs. Patriots prop pick: Stefon Diggs, Over 49.5 receiving yards

Texans vs. Steelers, Monday, 8 p.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the AFC North title, while the Houston Texans enter Monday's matchup having won nine straight. The Texans feature the NFL's top-ranked total defense, holding opponents to just 277.2 yards per game. The Steelers are 4-1 in their last five games, and Mike Tomlin's men are 6-1 in their past seven games played on a Monday. According to the latest NFL odds, the Texans are favored by 3.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Texans vs. Steelers score prediction: Texans 22, Steelers 21

Texans vs. Steelers best bet: Over 39.5

Texans vs. Steelers prop pick: Aaron Rodgers, Over 20.5 passing completions

Full NFL playoff schedule, NFL bracket

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 10

(5) Rams at (4) Panthers, 4:30 p.m. ET

(7) Packers at (2) Bears, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 11

(6) Bills at (3) Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

(6) 49ers at (3) Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET

(7) Chargers at (2) Patriots, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 12

(5) Texans at (4) Steelers, 8 p.m. ET

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 17

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 4:30 p.m. ET

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 18

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 3 p.m. ET

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 6:30 p.m. ET

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LX

Sunday, Feb. 8

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

