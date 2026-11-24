The NFL's 2026 playoff picture still has much to be sorted out over the next 11 weeks.

In the NFC, there are clear-cut teams that are out of the hunt: the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) and the NFC East cellar-dwelling Philadelphia Eagles (3-7). There's also a jam-packed upper level of the conference that could see its order of supremacy change like a shaken-up snow globe on any given week. The NFC West has the conference's top squad at the top of its standings in the San Francisco 49ers (9-1), with the 2025 season's NFC finalists -- the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks- lurking on the cusp of the playoff picture, with both having 6-4 records. All four teams in the NFC North — the Detroit Lions (8-2), the Chicago Bears (8-2), the Minnesota Vikings (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers 6-4) — are all separated by two games from the top to bottom and would all earn playoff spots if the season ended today. The exciting part of this season is that several of the aforementioned playoff-caliber squads have plenty of remaining matchups against each other.

Seven teams will represent the NFC in the postseason, with the final three spots going to wild cards. Which franchises will emerge from the crowd to grab their ticket to play playoff football into mid-January? Which hopefuls are too far gone to catch up 11 weeks into the year? Here is a ranking of the five teams still considered alive in the wild card chase, plus each team's projected end-of-season record.

Division leaders

Unofficially out of it

Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

NFC South division title contenders only

NFC East division title contenders only

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wild card contenders

5. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Odds to win NFC West: +1500

+1500 Odds to make playoffs: -105

-105 CBS Sports' Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 34.8%

The Los Angeles Rams have won four games in a row to get back into the NFC wild-card hunt, but it will be an uphill climb to reach the postseason without their two best wide receivers. Puka Nacua, a 2025 first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL in catches (129), receiving yards per game (107.2), and receiving first downs (80), is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after knee surgery for an MCL injury. Davante Adams, who led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2025, is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that could have him out for a few more weeks.

That means quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has only been around league average this season with the No. 15 passer rating (92.8) and No. 13 expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.08), needs to find the higher gear he left behind in 2025. Plus, the Rams' two multi-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, need to stay healthy and perform near-peak to get back to the playoffs this season.

Los Angeles successfully walking that tightrope to return to the playoffs will be rather difficult since they have the NFL's second-toughest schedule in the last seven games of the season. Their opponents have a combined .606 winning percentage, with games against the 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2), the Seahawks twice, and the Packers. They'll also face the Cowboys (5-6) and Buccaneers (3-7) down the stretch.

With their lack of passing-game firepower, it is hard to envision the Rams overcoming their end-of-season gauntlet to return to the playoffs.

Projected final record: 8-9

4. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Odds to win NFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to make playoffs: -126

-126 CBS Sports' Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 56.3%

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are starting to find their footing in 2026 with three wins in their last four games following a 3-3 start to the season. They also might have a quarterback controversy on their hands: Seattle is 3-4 when Sam Darnold starts, and they are 3-0 when Drew Lock starts in place of an injured Darnold this season. In their last game, a 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns while also losing two fumbles. His 158.0 passer rating was the second-highest in a game in Seahawks history, with a minimum of 10 passes thrown.

Seattle is set to face the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, and coach Mike Macdonald maintains the team is sticking with Darnold (ribs, quad) if he is healthy.

"The plan is for Sam to start. Nothing official yet; we'll see how Wednesday goes, but that's the plan," Macdonald told reporters on Monday, via ESPN.

It's been a rocky year for Darnold. He is completing just 60.2% of his throws (26th in the NFL) while averaging 211.1 passing yards per game (21st in the NFL) with 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions (29th in the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio). That hasn't been the case for 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. His 1,207 receiving yards lead the NFL and are the most through a player's first 10 games in NFL history. Smith-Njigba also leads the NFL with 10 receiving touchdowns, making him the first player in the Super Bowl era with 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season. He is on pace for an NFL single-season record of 2,052 receiving yards.

Like JSN, Macdonald's defense is elite and can keep this team afloat. His unit is fourth in the league in scoring defense (17.5 points per game allowed).

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they have the NFL's fourth-toughest schedule over their final seven games, with matchups against the 49ers, Giants, the Rams twice, the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers, and the Cowboys. They also get to face the 3-7 Eagles. Seattle's defense can win games on its own, but they'll need Darnold to lock in to make a run at a repeat.

Projected final record: 10-7

3. Chicago Bears (8-2)

Odds to win NFC North: +194

+194 Odds to make playoffs: -700

-700 CBS Sports' Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 87.9%

The Chicago Bears are rolling and on a five-game winning streak. During the streak, the Bears have not trailed in 5 straight games for the first time since 1959, when they did so for six consecutive games, per CBS Sports Research.

Chicago needed a game-changing impact performer along their defensive line, and All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been just what the doctor ordered. He exploded for 3.0 sacks in the Bears' 21-13 Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints, bringing his total to 5.0 sacks and three consecutive wins in his three-game Bears career. Despite playing just three games with the Bears since coming over in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, he now co-leads his new team in sacks (5.0) with Austin Booker, who has played in all 10 games for Chicago this season. According to CBS Sports Research, Simmons is now the only player in NFL history with five-plus sacks and three wins in his first three games after switching teams midseason.

The problem for Simmons, quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson is that they have the NFL's most difficult remaining schedule, as their opponents across their final seven games have a .657 combined winning percentage. Outside of a Week 14 matchup at the 1-9 Miami Dolphins, Chicago's other six games are all against teams who would be playoff participants if the season ended today. They have two games against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (8-2), a game against the AFC South-leading Jaguars, a game at the AFC's top-seeded Buffalo Bills (9-1), a game against the Packers and a road game at the Vikings in the regular season finale.

Projected final record: 10-7

2. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Odds to win NFC North: +4500

+4500 Odds to make playoffs: +150

+150 CBS Sports' Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 37.8%

The Green Bay Packers received great news on Monday: All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is back and will make his 2026 season debut in Week 12, Wednesday, against the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons likely won't look like his All-Pro-caliber self on every play Wednesday night, but his presence lifts a Packers squad looking to stay in the inside of the postseason picture. At 6-4, Green Bay is last in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions (8-2), Chicago Bears (8-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-3), but they enter Week 12 as the conference's No. 7 seed.

Sure, the Green Bay Packers' patchwork offensive line didn't give Jordan Love (220 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception on 17-of-27 passing) a shot against Brian Flores' No. 1 Vikings defense in Week 10, when they fell 30-10 at Lambeau Field. He was sacked eight times, tied for the most in a single game this season with Deshaun Watson (twice) and Justin Herbert. Love made some strong throws when he had the time. Green Bay ranks dead last in the NFL in rushing offense (67 rushing yards per game) while leading the league in dropped passes with 25, six more than the next closest team. Love has also been hit 69 times this season, tied for the fourth-most in the league, even though he averages the NFL's fastest time to throw (2.68 seconds). Despite everything going against him, he leads the NFL in completions of 20-plus yards (43) while ranking third in passing yards (2,838), tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (20) and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.12).

Love can carry the Packers' offense if given any time to throw. His defense will certainly level up with the addition of Parsons for the last seven games of the year. All of the NFC North teams have strong schedules since they have to play each other, but the Packers have a slightly lighter road schedule than the Bears, with the league's seventh-toughest schedule (.557 combined opponent winning percentage). Like the Bears, they have to face the Bills and the Lions, but they also have the one-win Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints (3-7) and the Houston Texans (4-6). Four of the Packers' final five games will be played at Lambeau Field, and they already beat the Bears head-to-head this season as underdogs, despite backup quarterback Tyson Bagent starting that game.

Projected final record: 12-5

1. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Odds to win NFC North: +210

+210 Odds to make playoffs: -700

-700 CBS Sports' Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 85.7%

Despite the 35-10 thrashing against the top-seeded 49ers (9-1) on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11, the Minnesota Vikings' Brian Flores-led defense is still the NFL's best. They lead the league in the following defensive metrics through 11 weeks:

Scoring defense (16.1 points per game allowed)

Sacks (38)

Sack rate (11.6%)

QB pressure rate (46.4%)

Blitz rate (72.5%, the highest by any team in the 21st century)

On the other side of the ball, Kirk Cousins steadies their offense in a way Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz could not. He helped lead them to a 30-10 victory at the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 by doing just enough (207 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, and an interception on 21 of 31 passes) while Flores' defense overwhelmed the Packers' battered offensive line. Minnesota is in both the NFC North title race and on track to be atop the NFC wild-card race going forward because Cousins is a Viking once again.

Plus, their schedule lets up some down the stretch because they finished third in the division in 2025. They have the 16th-toughest remaining schedule, with opponents that have a combined winning percentage of .514. Outside of games against the Bears and the Lions, the Vikings should cruise the rest of the season. Their opponents include the Panthers, the 3-8 New York Jets, the 3-7 Atlanta Falcons, the 5-5 New England Patriots without Drake Maye and the Commanders.

Projected final record: 13-4