If there is any truth to the adage that the NFL season does not truly start until Thanksgiving, then now is the time to start taking the playoff race seriously. As the calendar turns to Week 12 and a loaded holiday slate, all seven seeds in both conferences are up for grabs, and there are a number of teams beyond the current cut line that could not only make their way into the bracket but also compete for home-field advantage in the postseason.

Anyone that aims to lock up a first-round bye in the NFC has to get through the San Francisco 49ers, which is a daunting task considering how dominant they appeared on the Week 11 edition of "Sunday Night Football."

And in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars learned a difficult lesson on Sunday about how slim the margins are in the race for the No. 1 seed when they suffered a costly setback against the New York Giants.

With seven weeks of regular-season action to go, here is a snapshot of the playoff picture in both NFL conferences.

AFC standings, playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Patriots, at Packers, vs. Bears, at Broncos, at Dolphins, vs. Jets

The only blemish on the Bills' resume is a three-point divisional loss to the Patriots, but that should not come back to bite them in the AFC East race as they hold a commanding four-game lead. It does make them vulnerable in the battle for the conference's No. 1 seed, though. The schedule is about to stiffen up following a four-game stretch in which Josh Allen feasted on beleaguered opponents and the defense corrected its early-season woes by allowing no more than 12 points in any of those contests.

2. Denver Broncos (8-2)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Dolphins, at Jets, at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Patriots, vs. Chargers

That the Broncos fended off Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders was critical for Denver's chances of winning the AFC West. Sean Payton's squad holds a tiebreaker over the Chiefs thanks to their higher win percentage against common opponents. It was a rare win by double digits for a team that is prolific at squeaking out victories by a one-score margin and increased the win streak to six games, which is tied for the longest in the conference.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Saints, at Browns, vs. Chiefs, at Panthers, at Colts, vs. Ravens, vs. Browns

Regardless of what occurs on "Monday Night Football," the Bengals cannot slip out of line for a top-four seed. They stand a game and a half clear of the Browns and Steelers in the AFC North. As one of the hottest teams in the league, they take an offense that is seemingly unstoppable into the Week 11 finale against the Commanders.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Bears, vs. Steelers, at Texans, at Cowboys, vs. Commanders, at Colts

Trevor Lawrence endured uncharacteristic struggles in a loss to the Giants that halted the Jaguars' momentum. In each of their previous four games, they scored at least 31 points. They managed only 18 against New York. The AFC South is still theirs by a three-game margin, so the defeat only has implications for seeding inside the top four. This team went all-in at the trade deadline and would thus figure to be disappointed with anything less than the No. 1 seed, but so long as everything comes together in the postseason, one loss in Week 11 will not haunt them.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Rams, at Bengals, vs. Patriots, vs. 49ers, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

The battle with the Broncos to secure home-field advantage in the Wild Card round could come down to the last week of the season. The Chiefs have done nearly everything they can to lock up one of those prized seeds yet find themselves on the outside looking in due to Denver's tiebreaker in the division. Kansas City has been mauling overmatched opponents of late and needs that to translate to the much stiffer competition that lies ahead over the next five weeks.

6. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Falcons, at Giants, at Ravens, vs. Colts, at Bengals

The Browns hold a tiebreaker over the Steelers for the No. 6 seed because of their divisional win percentage. They split the regular-season series with Pittsburgh and won their only other AFC North contest, 13-10, over the Baltimore Ravens. Among the more pleasant surprises of the entire NFL season is what first-year coach Todd Monken continues to achieve in turning Deshaun Watson back into a serviceable starting quarterback and how defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg constructed a competitive group following the offseason Myles Garrett trade.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Ravens, vs. Panthers, at Titans, at Ravens

It was only three weeks ago that the Steelers held sole possession of the AFC North lead. Everything since then has been a disaster. They no-showed a week ago in a primetime loss to the Bengals and, on Sunday, were on the wrong side of the Eagles, who snapped a seven-game losing streak. That in-state loss marked a new low for the 2026 Steelers. They remain on the right side of the postseason cut line, but it is a tenuous position.

In the hunt

No team outside the top seven is better than 5-5, and that lone .500 team will be without its quarterback until further notice. The Patriots (5-5) would be the top contender to move up the ladder if Drake Maye were healthy, but in his absence, the door is open for teams a little further down. That includes the Texans (4-6), who could become just the second team in NFL history to start a season 0-4 and reach the playoffs. The pickings are slim behind them, as the Ravens (4-7) and Raiders (4-7) are operating with a backup quarterback and rookie signal-caller, respectively.

NFC standings, playoff picture

San Francisco 49ers (9-1) Detroit Lions (8-2) New York Giants (6-3-1) Carolina Panthers (5-5) Chicago Bears (8-2) Minnesota Vikings (7-3) Green Bay Packers (6-4)

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Giants, vs. Rams, at Chargers, at Chiefs, vs. Eagles, at Cardinals

If a decisive win over a fellow championship contender and a 35-point outburst against the NFL's top defense does not cement the 49ers as Super Bowl favorites, then nothing will. San Francisco is undoubtedly the team to beat. Mike Evans' return in the Mexico City Game injected even more life into the offense and gives Kyle Shanahan yet another weapon to deploy in the weeks to come as he unleashes an unstoppable attack on the rest of the league. The NFC is the 49ers' to lose.

2. Detroit Lions (8-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Falcons, vs. Titans, at Vikings, vs. Giants, at Bears, at Packers

The Lions hold a tiebreaker over the Bears for the NFC North lead with the greater win percentage in division games, but that will not matter in just a few days when the head-to-head result between the two on Thanksgiving determines who has the inside track to home-field advantage in the Wild Card round. Detroit, as it stands, is the top threat to the 49ers at the top of the conference and owns the kind of offensive star power it would take to unseat them from the NFC's catbird seat should they square off in the postseason.

3. New York Giants (6-3-1)

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. 49ers, at Seahawks, vs. Browns, at Lions, at Cowboys, vs. Eagles

The Giants passed their biggest test of the year on Sunday when they took down the Jaguars in a colossal 23-18 victory. Every other win on their ledger is against a sub-.500 team, so the Week 11 triumph was by far the most impressive and legitimized their division lead. They remain the only NFC East team with a winning record and own a defense that seems capable of keeping them in control of their own destiny in the hunt for a top-four playoff seed.

4. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, at Vikings, vs. Saints, vs. Bengals, at Steelers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Falcons

Such is the state of the NFC South that the Panthers are merely .500 yet own a two-game lead over the rest of the division. Every other team is 3-7. There exists a realistic path for Carolina to move up to the No. 3 seed since the NFC East is nearly as weak as their own division, but that is probably the ceiling. Back-to-back wins and Chuba Hubbard's emergence as a prominent bell-cow running back have the Panthers trending the right way.

5. Chicago Bears (8-2)

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins, at Bills, vs. Packers, at Lions, at Vikings

The Jeffery Simmons effect is obvious. The Bears are unbeaten since they traded for the superstar defensive tackle, and he came through with three sacks on Sunday to match a career high and aid Chicago in defeating the Saints, 21-13. Simmons' presence will be of the utmost importance next week against the Lions' incredible rushing attack and the following week when the Bears take on Jacksonville in an intra-conference blockbuster.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Lions, vs. Commanders, at Jets, vs. Bears

Is it time to be concerned about the Vikings? All of a sudden, Minnesota has lost three of its last four games. Sure, the "Sunday Night Football" disaster can be chalked up to playing against a stellar offense in a not-even-remotely-neutral environment in Mexico City. But the Vikings are going to have to beat teams of the 49ers' caliber to get to the mountaintop, and they have done nothing but lose to them over the last month. The elite defense will only take them so far, and on days like Sunday when not even that group shows up, things can get really bleak.

7. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Saints, vs. Bills, vs. Dolphins, at Bears, vs. Texans, vs. Lions

The NFC North is what most expected the NFC West to be in that it could send three or four teams to the postseason. There is a battle between the two divisions for the final wild card spot. The Seahawks and Rams are both 6-4, so Seattle holds the tiebreaker based on win percentage in division games. But the Packers then hold a tiebreaker over Seattle due to their conference win percentage.

In the hunt

The NFC North and NFC West will cannibalize themselves to an extent, which may open the door for the Cowboys (5-6) to sneak their way into the No. 7 seed. But there is a chasm between Dallas and the teams ahead of it in terms of overall team quality. The Seahawks (6-4) and Rams (6-4) are both more complete squads. There might only be room for one of them to get into the bracket, though, which would be a surprise given the former's status as the reigning champion and the latter's preseason outlook as the Super Bowl favorite.