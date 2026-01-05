After one of the wildest seasons in NFL history, the playoffs are finally here. This year's postseason won't have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but there will still be plenty of familiar faces.

The Eagles are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and they'll be looking to become the first NFC team in 31 years to repeat as Super Bowl champion. Jalen Hurts is one of just two quarterbacks in the playoffs this year who has won a Super Bowl along with Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers could join them if the Steelers beat the Ravens on Sunday night.

There are also plenty of new faces in the postseason this year, including six teams that didn't make the playoffs last year with the Seahawks, 49ers, Panthers, Bears, Patriots and Jaguars all getting in. The final five teams in that group all lost at least 11 games last year before rebounding to make the postseason this year.

The Panthers are in playoffs for the first time since 2017 and they'll be kicking off the postseason this year by hosting the Saturday afternoon game.

With that in mind, let's get to the full playoff schedule.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 10

No. 5 Rams at No. 4 Panthers, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox) (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Bears, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) (Stream on Paramount+)

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox) (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

No. 7 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 12

No. 5 Texans at No. 4 Ravens/Steelers, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC) (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 17

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 4:30 p.m. ET

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 18

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 3 p.m. ET

AFC or NFC divisional matchup, 6:30 p.m. ET

Note: The winner of the Monday night game in the wild card round will play on Sunday in the divisional round. The Broncos and Seahawks will both host a game in the divisional round after getting a bye in the wild card round.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LX

Sunday, Feb. 8