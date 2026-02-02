The matchup for Super Bowl LX is officially set. For the second time in NFL history, the big game will feature the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX with a 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship. The two teams combined for the second-lowest point total in AFC title game history (Dolphins 14-0 over Jets in 1982).

The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl for an NFL-record 12th time, and to get there, Drake Maye did something that Tom Brady never did: He won a playoff game in Denver. Brady went 0-3 in his career in the Mile High city with two of those losses coming in an AFC title game.

On Seattle's end, the Seahawks earned their way to the Super Bowl by beating the Rams in a 31-27 thriller. Sam Darnold threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Seahawks are now headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2014 season when they faced the Patriots.

In that game, Russell Wilson was famously picked off by Malcolm Butler at the 1-yard line with under 30 seconds left to play in a game that the Patriots ended up winning 28-24.

Super Bowl LX will feature the AFC's highest-scoring offense going up against a Seahawks defense that gave up the fewest points in the NFL this year. Not only that, but the matchup on the other side of the ball should also be solid with the NFL's third-highest scoring offense in Seattle going up against a Patriots defense that surrendered the fourth-fewest points in the league this year.

A great AFC offense vs. a great NFC defense? A great AFC defense vs. a great NFC offense? We could be in for another classic, just like the two teams gave us in Super Bowl XLIX.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the full playoff schedule.

Super Bowl LX

Sunday, Feb. 8

Patriots vs. Seahawks -- Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 25

AFC Championship

(2) Patriots 10-7 over (1) Broncos. This was a dominant performance by a New England defense that has now played three straight dominant games in the playoffs. The Broncos scored on their second possession of the game, but after that, the Patriots' defense shut Denver down. The biggest play of the game came in the second quarter when the Patriots forced a Jarrett Stidham fumble that New England recovered at Denver's 12-yard line. Drake Maye scored on a 6-yard run just two plays later to provide the Patriots' only touchdown of the game. Maye didn't put up huge numbers, but he came up big with his legs: Not only did he score, but he also iced the win with a 7-yard run on third-and-5 with under two minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

NFC Championship

(1) Seahawks 31-27 over (5) Rams. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line Sam Darnold came up big for the Seahawks. Darnold threw for a season-high 346 yards along with three touchdowns to propel Seattle to the win. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been Darnold's favorite weapon all season, had another huge game. JSN caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks defense struggled some against Matthew Stafford, but the unit also came up with a huge stop on a fourth-down play from Seattle's 6-yard line in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win.

Divisional Round results

Saturday, Jan. 17

(1) Broncos 33-30 (OT) over (6) Bills. The Broncos have had one of the best defenses in the NFL all year and Josh Allen found out firsthand why they're so good. The Bills turned the ball over five times with four of those coming from Allen. The Bills QB threw an interception in overtime that set up Denver's game-winning drive. Bo Nix also came up big for the Broncos, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Broncos have had one of the best defenses in the NFL all year and Josh Allen found out firsthand why they're so good. The Bills turned the ball over five times with four of those coming from Allen. The Bills QB threw an interception in overtime that set up Denver's game-winning drive. Bo Nix also came up big for the Broncos, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win. (1) Seahawks 41-6 over (6) 49ers. Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and this game was essentially over after that. The Seahawks defense absolutely suffocated the 49ers, forcing three turnovers while sacking Brock Purdy twice. They also kept San Francisco out of the end zone for the second straight time after also holding the 49ers without a touchdown in Week 18. With Sam Darnold dealing with an oblique injury, the Seahawks put their offense in the hands of Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Sunday, Jan. 18

(2) Patriots 28-16 over (5) Texans. The Texans' defense was the best in the NFL all season, but it was the Patriots' defense that stole the show in this game. The Patriots forced five turnovers, including a pick-six from Marcus Jones in the second quarter that gave New England an early 14-10 lead. Drake Maye had some fumbling problems, but he also came up with some huge plays, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte in the fourth quarter that iced the win. The Texans are now 0-7 in the divisional round in franchise history and are the only team in the NFL that has yet to make it to the conference title game.

The Texans' defense was the best in the NFL all season, but it was the Patriots' defense that stole the show in this game. The Patriots forced five turnovers, including a pick-six from Marcus Jones in the second quarter that gave New England an early 14-10 lead. Drake Maye had some fumbling problems, but he also came up with some huge plays, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte in the fourth quarter that iced the win. The Texans are now 0-7 in the divisional round in franchise history and are the only team in the NFL that has yet to make it to the conference title game. (5) Rams 20-17 (OT) over (2) Bears. The Rams pulled off a dramatic win that wasn't decided until Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yard field goal in overtime. The only reason the game made it to overtime is because Caleb Williams threw a miraculous 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with under 30 seconds left to play. The Bears looked like they were going to pull out the win in overtime, but Williams threw an interception that set up the Rams' game-winning drive.

Wild Card results

Saturday, Jan. 10

(5) Rams 34-31 over (4) Panthers

Rams vs. Panthers recap: The Panthers almost pulled off the upset, but they couldn't stop Matthew Stafford with the game on the line. With the Rams trailing 31-27, Stafford engineered a 71-yard game-winning scoring drive that ended when he hit Colby Parkinson with a 19-yard touchdown with just 38 seconds left to play. Stafford threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

(2) Bears 31-27 over (7) Packers

Packers vs. Bears recap: The Bears pulled off the third-largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFL history. Going into the final quarter, the Bears were trailing by 15 points, but they were able to erase that deficit during a miracle quarter where they outscored the Packers, 25-6. Caleb Williams threw for more yardage (184) in the fourth quarter than he did in the first three quarters combined (177). Williams capped things off with a 25-yard score to DJ Moore with just 1:43 left to win the game.

Sunday, Jan. 11

(6) Bills 27-24 over (3) Jaguars

Bills vs. Jaguars recap: For the first time in his career, Josh Allen led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. The Bills' franchise quarterback scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with just one minute left to play. Allen also threw a 15-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to help propel Buffalo to the win. Allen totaled 306 yards and three touchdowns in the win. For the Bills, it was their first road playoff win in 33 years.

(6) 49ers 23-19 over (3) Eagles

49ers vs. Eagles recap: The 49ers pulled off a shocker by going on the road and knocking off the Eagles. After losing George Kittle, the 49ers had some unlikely heroes, including Demarcus Robinson, who caught six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey also came up big with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, which came on a 4-yard pass from Brock Purdy with just 2:54 left to play.

(2) Patriots 16-3 over (7) Chargers

Chargers vs. Patriots recap: The Patriots defense took over and carried New England to the win. Justin Herbert was sacked six times as the Patriots kept the Chargers out of the end zone and held them to fewer than 210 total yards.The offense didn't light up the scoreboard, but Drake Maye was impressive in his first career postseason start, throwing for 268 yards and rushing for 66 more. The Patriots are headed to the divisional round for the first time since 2018.

Monday, Jan. 12

(5) Texans 30-6 over (4) Steelers

Texans vs. Steelers recap. The Texans had the best defense in the NFL during the regular season, and that unit carried them to a win against Pittsburgh. The Texans defense sacked Aaron Rodgers four times, held the Steelers to just 175 yards and scored two touchdowns, which both came in the fourth quarter. The first one came on a 33-yard fumble return by Sheldon Rankins, and then Calen Bullock followed that up with a 50-yard pick six with just 2:39 left in the game. It was a defensive masterpiece by a Texans team that picked up its first road win in franchise history