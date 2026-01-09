The path west for Super Bowl LX is now clear. After 18 weeks of regular season football, 14 teams are left standing to raise the Lombardi trophy in what has been one of the wildest seasons I can remember. From the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens missing the playoffs to the rise of teams like the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, the stories this season were plentiful.

But now we've reached the playoffs, and every team has a chance at winning the whole thing (yes, even the Panthers). So let's give out one reason why every team can win the Super Bowl, and one reason why they could fall short.

AFC

CAN: The defense takes over games

The Denver Broncos have a lot going for them as they enter the playoffs. They have one of the best offensive lines in football, a great playcaller in Sean Payton and home field advantage throughout the entire AFC bracket. However, if this team is going to win a Super Bowl, the defense is going to need to live up to its billing as one of the best units in football from top to bottom. Through the first ten weeks of the season, the Broncos defense looked like it was on pace to be one of the best units in modern history: second in defensive EPA per play, first in defensive success rate and tied with the Houston Texans for the lowest Points per Drive given up. However, it hasn't exactly been a photo finish for the Broncos defense. Since week 11, the Broncos dropped to 13th in defensive EPA per play and 12th in Points per Drive allowed.

Now this isn't a major cause for concern, but I do think for this team to raise a Lombardi the defense has to find their mojo from the first 10 weeks. If they can get havoc plays from a star-studded defensive line plus CB Patrick Surtain II on the back end, it's going to be hard to move the ball on this team.

CAN'T: Lack of a run game puts too much on Bo Nix's shoulders

The Broncos offense has been sort of a seesaw this season. Allow me to explain: in the beginning of the year, while Bo Nix was playing poorly, it was the run game (specifically RB JK Dobbins) that helped keep the Broncos afloat on that side of the ball and Nix was able to find a groove late in games. But after Dobbins got hurt, everything sort of flipped. Nix has been playing fairly well, but the run game concerns me a lot without Dobbins. The Broncos' Success Rate running the football drops four percent without Dobbins in the backfield, and their EPA per carry goes from 0.05 to -0.04. For context, that would be like going from the Chicago Bears run game … to the Carolina Panthers. Without the effectiveness of the ground game, I worry that too much gets put on Nix's shoulders in a playoff environment. As I said before, Nix has played fairly well, but he's made some boneheaded plays lately that could be the difference between moving on and going home. In addition, this isn't really the receiver group that can bail out mistakes the way most teams can.

Maybe the run game gets kicked into gear by using Nix as a runner more often, but if they can't it'll be a long road uphill for Denver.

CAN: Drake Maye remains razor efficient

Part of what makes Drake Maye's MVP-caliber season so awesome is that he's remained razor efficient and sharp while also being aggressive downfield. He leads the NFL in EPA per dropback while also being tied with Rams QB Matthew Stafford in Air Yards per Attempt. His efficiency on deep passes help open up lanes in the run game for the Patriots, where they have a home run hitter in Treveyon Henderson and RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who put together the best game of the season in the finale against the Dolphins. On top of that, his most underrated trait is how he's grown in sack avoidance to keep the offense on the field. He's lowered his sack rate this season and has been one of the most effective scramblers in the NFL. Entering the playoffs, it's really hard for QBs to remain as efficient throwing the ball downfield given the variance that comes from downfield sideline shots like Maye chooses to throw. However, given that there's an entire season of his work taking the top off a defense, I'll buy into his ability to stretch the field and keep the Patriots offense explosive.

CAN'T: Milton Williams isn't back to 100%

If there's anything that has stood out aside from Drake Maye-nia this season for New England, it's that Milton Williams was worth every dollar the Patriots paid him. He finished with a 12.6% Pressure Rate, third in the NFL among DTs behind teammate Christian Barmore and the Titans' Jeffrey Simmons and that was even while missing games with a high ankle sprain. That ankle sprain is also why I have a little bit of concern for the Patriots, however. Per TruMedia, with Williams on the field, the Patriots have almost a 62% Defensive Success Rate on the ground, give up 1.13 Yards before Contact per rush and 0.06 defensive EPA per play. Without Williams, the Defensive Success Rate drops to 59%, and their Yards Before Contact per rush goes up to 1.66. Williams' athleticism and ability to get upfield in a hurry is such a big boost to this team, and allows the Patriots to both be versatile and play their pass rushing EDGEs more often because Williams is a force against the run as well. If Williams isn't healthy through this playoff run, their ability to defend the run becomes much more compromised, and the defense comes apart.

Jacksonville Jaguars

CAN: Explosive plays on offense

During this Jacksonville hot streak to finish the season, their ability to generate explosives on both sides of the ball has really stood out. Since week 12 the Jaguars' 12.7% Explosive Play Rate (passes over 16 yards and runs over 12 yards) is sixth in the NFL and their 35 plays of 20+ yards are good for fourth in the NFL. A large majority of this is through the air, where the addition of WR Jakobi Meyers has not only allowed the offense to be more efficient, but with everyone in more streamlined roles, the explosives are coming through in bunches. They've also been able to find a lot of efficiency when attacking the middle of the field and QB Trevor Lawrence has been absolutely shredding on middle of the field targets. Since week 10, Lawrence has a 0.43 EPA per attempt over the middle of the field, sixth in the NFL among QBs with at least 150 dropbacks. With the full cadre of receiving talent and Liam Coen pulling the strings, this offense can hang explosive plays on anyone at the drop of a hat.

CAN'T: Interior pressure breaks the offense

If the Jaguars have struggled anywhere this season, it's through the spine of the offense. Center Robert Hainsey has been in and out of the lineup with an injury, and if RG Patrick Mekari can't go on Sunday it'll be former starting tackle Walker Little at guard. In the games Jacksonville has lost to premier teams (Seattle, Los Angeles Rams, Houston), the interior offensive line couldn't generate enough push in the run game and also was overwhelmed by pressure up front. I think Coen has managed to mitigate some of the interior pressure over this final stretch of the season, but when Lawrence has been at his worst it's been because the pressure breaks down up the interior of the offensive line. This also bleeds into their run game issues they've had despite this strong stretch of play. Their rushing success rate since week 12 is 31st in the NFL and only the Raiders have a lower EPA per carry over that same timespan. A large part of that is the injuries to Hainsey and Mekari, but if the Jaguars can't get anything going between the tackles, offense gets a lot harder during this playoff run.

CAN: Every game can be a Mike Tomlin game

We all know a Mike Tomlin game. The grittiest, grimiest, knockdown dragout rock fight you've ever seen, one that makes you both yearn for the football of yesteryear and also wish this Steelers team would get launched into the sun. For this version of the Steelers to make the Super Bowl, they'll have to get consecutive Mike Tomlin masterclasses. I've honestly loved what they've done to finish the regular season defensively, changing their personnel and molding from a very rigid, single-high defense to being more flexible and moving Jalen Ramsey back to safety. Their defensive line play has really improved with DT Derrick Harmon coming back, and DT Cam Heyward is aging like fine wine. They can kick butt up at the line of scrimmage, and when they unleash EDGE Nick Herbig on passing downs, it's truly a sight to behold. With Herbig on the field, their Pressure Rate of 39.6% would be third in the NFL and their Sack Rate of 8.1% would be fifth. Off the field, those numbers drop to 36.2% and 5.9% respectively. If the Steelers defense can get a few opportune turnovers and some good breaks, I think they can make any offense's life hell.

CAN'T: There's no other receiver who can win downfield

The problem with building the entire boat out of YAC is that when you're not creating after the catch the offense becomes neutered. Outside of the returning DK Metcalf, which receiver for the Steelers makes you worry when thrown the ball downfield? 35-year-old Adam Thielen? Calvin Austin? Maybe if TE Jonnu Smith and Rodgers could ever be on the same page I would have more faith, but this Steelers receiving core feels like it's on shaky ground, and the playoffs are where shaky ground crumbles. There's nobody on the roster who can create consistent separation outside of Metcalf, and if Rodgers is forced to create at 42 years old that feels like a win for the defense. The Steelers' offense remains their Achilles heel, and if they bow out early once again in the playoffs, it'll be because nobody could win on actual downfield targets.

Houston Texans

CAN: The defense can go on a historic run

The Houston Texans have the ability to do something really special in the playoffs: they can go and win a Super Bowl despite having some of the most questionable offensive play that I've ever seen. Their ability to turn every game into a slugfest truly might be their greatest quality this season; with the defensive line that they have combined with two stars at cornerback, there's not really much you can do to attack this defense. One area that I think doesn't get talked about enough for this team is how much they've improved against the run this season. They've improved their Defensive Success Rate on the ground and shored up some of their issues they had against teams that would run a lot of trap and gap scheme runs at them through the play of DT Tommy Togiai and others on the interior. They're forcing punts at a much higher clip than any previous season under HC Demeco Ryans and with stars such as EDGEs Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter, CBs Derek Stingley Jr and Kamari Lassiter plus emerging star S Calen Bullock, good luck trying to move the ball on this team.

CAN'T: The offensive explosives run out

To say this season has been a struggle for the Texans' offense would be an understatement, but I think they started to find something with the way they've hunted explosive plays since QB CJ Stroud re-entered the lineup. His Air Yards per attempt has gone up to eight yards since week 13 (top ten mark in the NFL), and the Texans have seemed to lean into max protection and letting Stroud hunt big plays with WRs Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The worry for this team is that if those explosives run out, can Stroud will this team to some down to down efficiency? They still don't generate much on the ground, and if the splash plays aren't hitting this offense could go into a major fog. The defense can obviously win them a lot of games, but if the offense can't hit a couple of haymakers to give their defense a lead I worry about their ability to win a Super Bowl.

CAN: Their ground and pound game

The Bills' biggest strength going into the playoffs is twofold: their QB Josh Allen, and an offensive line and run game that can grind any defense into paste. Their offensive shift over the last few years has led to this: an offense that is built through the ground game and their QB making plays when he needs to. NFL rushing leader James Cook can also hit the explosives that the Bills offense needs to keep defenses honest: his 39 runs of over 10+ yards are only one behind Miami's DeVon Achane for the NFL lead this season, and Allen himself can also take over games on the ground when he needs to. With the defense built to play with a lead and an offense that can ball control their way to victory, if the Bills want to get to a Super Bowl it'll be through their monster efficiency and explosiveness on the ground.

CAN'T: They run out of ways to hide their receiving corps

Remember that stat I said about the Steelers being first in the NFL in percentage of yards coming after the catch? Yeah, well the Bills are third, and they do it in a different way than the Steelers. Buffalo doesn't have the separators at receiver like many other teams; I'd argue their best separator is TE Dalton Kincaid. However, what OC Joe Brady does is scheme them open via motions and bunches and trying his best to make a receiver core that lacks winners look presentable. However, come playoff time you need someone that's going to go and get you a bucket, and the worry for Buffalo is that all the ways Brady can draw up mesh are going to run out and someone has to win in a man coverage situation. I don't think the Bills have that guy on the roster right now, so if they end up bowing out early, blame their inability to win in those areas.

CAN: The defense puts a vise grip on explosive plays

When the Chargers defense is at their best, they can limit explosives downfield. They communicate incredibly well on the back end, and what they might lack in pure stardom outside of DB Derwin James they make up for with being in sync with each other like the boy band. Los Angeles finished the regular season fourth in percentage of explosive passes allowed, and their quarters defense allows themselves to put offenses in a sleeper hold. They want you to take checkdowns or else you risk putting the ball in harms way. Combine that with a feisty pass rush and a great defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter and you get a pretty clear picture of how this Chargers team can go from the 7 seed to the Super Bowl.

CAN'T: The offensive line betrays Justin Herbert one final time

I mean have you seen who's starting on this line? Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater aren't walking through that door come playoff time, and if you have to bet on Austin Deculus, Bobby Hart or Trevor Penning to be Justin Herbert's blindside protector in a playoff scenario I would just be ready to see Herbert on the ground a LOT. Since Alt went out with an ankle injury that needed surgery, the Chargers have allowed a 44.1% pressure rate, third-highest in the NFL--and that somehow feels low considering how often Herbert is running for his life. Now, Herbert has made a way to make chicken salad out of it, attacking downfield when pressured (10 TDs under pressure is tied with Drake Maye for first in the NFL). But against real pass rushes in the playoffs, the biggest worry is that Herbert might get crushed, also crushing the Chargers' Super Bowl hopes.

NFC

CAN: The defense continues their dominant run

The Seahawks, Broncos and Texans are all trying to prove that defense wins championships, but statistically Seattle has been the best team in the NFL. You name a category and the Seahawks are at least top 3 in it: first in Points Per Game allowed, first in Points Per Drive allowed, first in Defensive EPA per play against the run, third in run defense success rate, third in overall EPA per play allowed. Head coach/lead defensive playcaller Mike Macdonald is a schematic wizard, poking holes in an offense's ability to be explosive against them, while also having one of the deepest and strongest defensive lines in the league. That's where this all starts for the Seahawks, a rotation of DTs Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy and Jarran Reed plus heavy handed EDGEs in Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe. That group sets the tone for the defense, and if they can continue to take over games, this team can get to the Super Bowl.

CAN'T: Sam Darnold pumpkin ball returns

This is the biggest worry for the Seahawks going into the playoffs. Sam Darnold has the ability to win them games with his downfield aggression and penchant for explosive plays as a pocket passer, but can also throw the Seahawks out of games with boneheaded interceptions and negative plays. Over the second half of the season, Darnold's Turnover Worthy Throw rate has doubled and he's thrown eight interceptions since week 11, third most in the NFL over that timespan. For the Seahawks to truly reach the heights that they want to, Darnold needs to know when to fold and when to press when it comes to his downfield passing. The Seahawks offense doesn't have the firepower outside of WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to make Darnold right in most cases, so Darnold has to better toe the line between bold and reckless.

Chicago Bears

CAN: The offense can score with anybody

The Bears have one of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL right now. With their ability to both grind out successful runs (third in the NFL in Rushing Success Rate) or create explosives as a rushing offense (t-3rd in EPA per rush) they cause so many problems defending them consistently. With both TEs Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet on the field however, this offense can truly force the defense to choose how they want to defend them. If they're worried about the explosive passing (Williams is eighth in the NFL in Air Yards per attempt out of 12 personnel) then the Bears can just gash teams on the ground, but if you want to load up to stop the run, Chicago can force you into trying to defend their matchup nightmares downfield. Williams has also improved quite a bit since his rookie season. He's taken much less sacks (albeit the throwaways can be a little annoying) and his processing has taken a big leap forward. While not being a finished product, the fact that the Bears offense can put up points in bunches is why they can win it all.

CAN'T: The defense's turnover luck runs out

Yes, the Bears lead the NFL in takeaways. No, I'm not trying to water that down or rain on the parade, but I am going to say that turnover variance hits meaner than a Terence Crawford hook. If the Bears aren't forcing turnovers defensively, they're susceptible to big plays in the run game and passing game. Despite leading the NFL in takeaways, they're near the bottom of Havoc Rate in the NFL, meaning they're not generating TFLs, pass breakups or sacks at nearly a high enough rate. The lack of pass rush has really been a thorn in their side this season, finishing the regular season 27th in pressure rate and 25th in total pressures. EDGE Montez Sweat leads the team in sacks, but it feels like their pass rush can go through spurts of not being able to affect the QB in any way. If they can't get turnovers at a high rate, they could end up out of the playoffs entirely.

CAN: One of the most talented defenses in football makes every game a rock fight

This has been the M.O. for the Eagles the entire season. The Eagles' defense is so good they give the offense enough times at bat to at least put up some points, and for the most part that side of the ball has lived up to the billing. This Fangio defense might have more talent than the one that won the Super Bowl last season, with impact players at every level of the defense. DTs Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo make it hard for offenses to run the football and also bat passes at a high rate, slowing the momentum of the offense. They're just above average in pressure rate, but since acquiring EDGE Jaelan Phillips their pressure rate has jumped up to almost 41%, good for a top ten mark in the NFL during that time period. CBs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell have played like All-Pros this season and Fangio weaponizes his defense to work as a constrictor and also force offenses into mistakes. They want you to check it down, then rally and tackle. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Eagles' defense goes on a tear like they did in 2024, finding their way back to the big game.

CAN'T: The offense takes too long to flip the switch

For weeks, the Eagles' offense has talked about flipping a proverbial switch, or pressing a button to turn the offense back into the juggernaut that they were last year. I'm of the belief that the switch they plan on flipping isn't real. The one thing that would save this offense would be offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson getting healthy and a new offensive coordinator, but neither of those things are happening at this point in the season. Maybe the button they plan on pressing is using QB Jalen Hurts more in the run game; his designed rush rate is the lowest it's been in his entire career, per TruMedia. Without the RB runs being as effective as they were last year, Hurts has to be a factor in the run game for the Eagles to force opponents out of the two high shells they've seen this season. On top of that, the passing game just feels disjointed, as if they're running two separate offenses in one game. The lack of play action has been confusing for the Eagles having one of the biggest run threats in the NFL, but overall this offense is what it is by this point of the season. If the Eagles don't repeat as champions, it's because they couldn't flip that switch.

Carolina Panthers

CAN: The offense shortens games

The road to the Super Bowl feels like a longshot for the Panthers, but I do think there's a way they can make the big game. It revolves around the offense staying on the field and being money on high leverage downs. The Panthers in the regular season had an average third down distance of 6.8 yards, but their conversion rate is 25th in the NFL. In their wins this season, their third down conversion rate jumps to 38.6% and they're 16/19 on 4th down in their wins. In losses, their third down conversion rate drops to 33.7% and are 11/21 on 4th down. In their wins, the Panthers have a blistering 0.3 EPA per play on money downs and a 45.8% Success Rate. For context, that EPA per play would be fourth in the NFL and their Success Rate would be seventh. I know it might sound cliche to say win on third and fourth down, but the Panthers NEED to shorten games and use their brutally efficient run game to control the time of possession. Their run game is capable of mowing defenses down, and we've seen Bryce Young come through in big moments. The clutch gene has to be in the Panthers for them to make it to Santa Clara.

CAN'T: Their pass rush remains nonexistent

Carolina's pass rush this season has been more of a suggestion than a requirement. They're dead last in pressure rate this season and 27th in sack rate. There's only one player on the Panthers with at least 75 pass rush snaps with a double digit pressure rate (EDGE Patrick Jones II has a 13.2% pressure rate, but also missed the rest of the season with a back injury that needs surgery). Among the active defensive linemen for the Panthers, their leading pressure rate man is rookie EDGE Nic Scourton…at 9.2%. Panthers' DC Ejiro Evero doesn't really lean into blitzing, often relying on his defensive line to win late or the QB throws a pass into tight coverage. With a toothless pass rush, I worry about the Panthers' ability to get off the field, especially when it comes to the offenses they'll see in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams

CAN: The Rams offense continues to be an efficient buzzsaw

The Rams offense is one of the most efficient and successful offenses not only this year, but one of the most brutally efficient teams we've seen in a long time. Since 2010, only four teams have a higher offensive success rate than the Los Angeles Rams: the 2011 New Orleans Saints, 2011 New England Patriots, 2020 Buffalo Bills and 2018 New Orleans Saints. If you want to go by EPA per play, this year's Rams are 25th. But they can move the ball better than ever, largely because they can force teams into base defense with their 13 personnel. It's been talked about a lot at this point how effective the Rams are when they get three tight ends on the field to throw the ball, but the Rams have also been one of the most efficient offenses on the ground in the NFL. RBs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum aren't super explosive, but they can grind out five yard carries that force the defense to respect their run game. Since 2010, there hasn't been a run game with a higher success rate than the Rams and because of that they can attack downfield out of their 13 personnel. QB Matthew Stafford has been masterful this season, and all of the tight ends have taken advantage of the attention WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have draw. If the Rams win the Super Bowl, it'll be on the backs of one of the most efficient offenses we've seen in 10+ years.

CAN'T: The secondary can't make a play

When the Rams have been struggling on the defensive side of the ball, it hasn't been because of the lack of pass rush. For the most part, their defensive line has shown up in almost every game they've played. However, they have struggled in the secondary at times. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula has drawn blood from a stone for most of the season, but they've struggled against some of the premier wide receivers. Detroit Lions' wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had an absurd 3.90 Yards per Route Run against the Rams, Eagles' receiver AJ Brown finished at 3.03. Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Michael Wilson came in at 3.46 Yards per Route Run for a moribund team against the Rams. While CB Emmanuel Forbes has been one of the best stories of the season, against bigger receivers he can get dunked on, and that's the worry with this Rams team. They'll get dunked on in pass coverage if you can get the ball out quickly. This linebacker corps isn't the greatest in coverage, so they have to ask safeties Kam Kinchens and Kam Curl to hammer hard on all digs, leaving the outside corners susceptible to big plays. The Rams may be the favorite to win the Super Bowl, but if they don't it'll be because the secondary falls apart.

CAN: Kyle Shanahan pulls another rabbit out of his hat

What Kyle Shanahan has done this season has to be discussed more. While missing LT Trent Williams, TE George Kittle, WRs Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk and QB Brock Purdy this season, the 49ers still finished the season with a blistering 0.07 EPA per play. Once Brock Purdy came back however, that's when the offense really took off. During that time period, the Niners had a 0.11 EPA per play (3rd), 48.8% Success Rate (7th) and 3.04 Points per Drive (1st). Shanahan has found a way to get some efficiency out of a ground game that's lacked bite up front outside of Williams and been so efficient over the middle of the field, using McCaffrey as a decoy. For the Niners to win the Super Bowl, Shanahan will have to pull off one of his greatest coaching feats yet, getting this M.A.S.H. unit on both sides of the ball to keep up the efficiency while going up against the MonStars of the conference.

CAN'T: The defense runs out of bodies

Look man we're already on Kyzir White and Eric Kendricks at linebacker at this point. The Niners undoing this season is going to be what it's been since EDGE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner went down with season-ending injuries. If the Niners don't make the Super Bowl it'll be because they just don't have anyone left to play on defense. They're already cutting it close with their pressure plan; led by Bryce Huff and…I guess Sam Okuayinonu at this point, they can't get pressure without blitzing. The problem is defensive coordinator Robert Saleh might not trust his secondary to play man coverage and if the pressure doesn't get home then the Niners are out of luck. On top of that, their run game also has been inconsistent, relying on rookie DT Alfred Collins and Kalia Davis to hold gaps. Without their impact splash players on the field, I worry that the Niners defense just runs out of players to keep throwing at their defensive issues.

CAN: Jordan Love can go Super Saiyan

I know it's a controversial opinion, but: Packers' QB Jordan Love is a good QB. According to Sumer Sports, Love finished the regular season second in EPA per play and ninth in the NFL in Success Rate, despite at points missing WRs Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, TE Tucker Kraft and OL Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom. His command of the offense has grown in spades this season, where he's now finding ways to beat pressure looks before the snap with changing the protection and play before continuing to attack downfield. I still think he invites a lot of pressure on himself with the way that he plays, but if the Packers are going to win the Super Bowl, they have to let Jordan Love cook. The Packers don't really throw the ball on early downs (51.2% Early down pass rate, 20th in NFL), but letting Love air it out could help them remain explosive as Josh Jacobs hammers opponents. This will have to be a Jordan Love run for the Packers to win the Super Bowl.

CAN'T: The defensive line doesn't have enough juice

When EDGE Micah Parsons and DT Devonte Wyatt left the lineup with season-ending injuries, the Packers' pass rush went with them. Parsons led the team in quick pressures this season with 33, nobody else on the team had more than nine. The Packers' defense is built on Parsons and Wyatt's quickness and ability to wreak havoc in both the run and passing game, and without them the team quickness goes down drastically. Yes, EDGEs Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary both ran 40-yard dashes under 4.6 seconds, but they're not laterally quick or explosive, and can't really close distance the way that Parsons or Wyatt can. Even with Wyatt they were thin at defensive tackle and lacked size, so now they'll have to overcompensate by sending LBs Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker to affect the QB. Cooper is the Packers' best coverage LB so then everything falls apart after that, and DC Jeff Hafley runs out of answers. Without Parsons, the Packers' road to Santa Clara gets a lot murkier, and could be the reason they're sitting at home.