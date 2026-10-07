1 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

After the San Francisco 49ers ' 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4, Brock Purdy (218 yards passing and two touchdowns on 19 of 30 passing) is the only quarterback in NFL history to start 4-0 with one or fewer sacks, fumbles or interceptions combined, per CBS Sports Research. Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (126.2), passing success rate (61.9%) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.53) while co-leading the league in passing touchdowns (11). Purdy's EPA per dropback of 0.53 is the second-highest through four games in the 21st century, behind only Tom Brady's 0.59 EPA per dropback in New England's 16-0 2007 regular season. He's also been accurate, ranking fifth in the NFL in completion percentage (69.9%). Purdy rightly retains his No. 1 ranking entering Week 5. (No change)

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes is fully back. He has the Chiefs out to a 4-0 start, and once again, no one is better than him when throwing outside the pocket. Mahomes leads the league in both completions (23) and passing touchdowns (five, tied with Aaron Rodgers ) outside the pocket. He also ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in virtually every key passing metric. Mahomes would be back in the top spot if not for an all-time first quarter of the 2026 season from Purdy. (No change)

3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Another week, another efficiency clinic from Lamar Jackson . In the Baltimore Ravens ' 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans he was almost perfect, completing 15 of his 20 throws for 222 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 20 rushing yards. Jackson is second in the league in passer rating (119.6), second in the league in EPA per dropback (0.34), third in completion percentage (70.8%) and he leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (10.1). Jackson is the first quarterback to average 10-plus yards per pass attempt through the first four games of a season since 2018, when both Jared Goff and Ryan Fitzpatrick accomplished the feat. (No change)

4 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott went into the Houston Texans ' house and diced them up, throwing for a season-high 335 yards and the game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb with 40 seconds left while completing 32 of his 45 throws (71.1%). Prescott now ranks fifth in the league in EPA per dropback (0.24), fourth in completion percentage (70%), seventh in passing yards (1,065), tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (eight) and tied for seventh in passer rating (105.0), all while carrying one of the worst defenses in football once again. (+2)

5 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen's 13 total touchdowns (six passing and seven rushing) lead the NFL, but his fourth turnover of the year couldn't have occurred at a worse time in Week 4. He threw a rough interception with 1:14 left that sealed a 29-26 defeat against the New England Patriots in a game that could have left the defending AFC champions demoralized early in the season. Instead, they now have new life, partly because of Allen. (-1)

6 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence finally defeated Joe Burrow after losing his first three starts against him across their NFL and college careers. Lawrence threw for an efficient 227 yards and a touchdown on 18 of 23 passing in a 22-17 victory. Lawrence is now third in the league in passer rating (111.2), seventh in completion percentage (69.2%) and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (eight) for the 3-1 Jaguars . (-1)

7 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff is the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 1,200-plus passing yards (1,214, the second most in the NFL) and no turnovers through the first four games of a season. The other three are Aaron Rodgers (2020), Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Drew Brees (2018). Goff is the only one of the four without a winning record (2-2) in those games, but that's in large part because the Lions have the NFL's second-worst scoring defense (31.8 points allowed per game). His efficiency has been fantastic, ranking fourth in EPA per dropback (0.26) and fifth in passer rating (108.6). (No change)

8 Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders QB

Kirk Cousins ' 11 passing touchdowns are tied for the league lead, and his Raiders are 3-1. Cousins went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in a narrow 30-27 defeat, throwing for 365 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception came in a weird spot with the play clock running down, but Cousins has the Raiders out to a 3-1 record. He's also tied the team record for the most consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns (four) to begin a season. (+1)

9 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow ranks second in the league in completion percentage (71.3%), and his 1,171 passing yards, the fifth most in the league, are his most through the first four games of a season. He stuffed the stat sheet in a 22-17 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he threw for 428 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for a score. However, the Jaguars turned his two turnovers into 14 points, which made the difference in the game's outcome. (-1)

10 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young now leads the NFL in passing yards (1,268), and his nine passing touchdowns are tied for the third-most in the league while also ranking as the most through the first four games of a season in Panthers history. Those numbers feel even greater within the context of Young being the league's most pressured quarterback at a 47.4% rate while helping carry an injury-plagued Panthers team to first place in the NFC South entering their bye at 2-2. (+2)

11 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Jordan Love has to do everything for the Packers this season. They rank dead last in rushing yards per game (58.0), nearly 20 yards fewer than the Bengals ' 74.3 rushing yards per game. That makes it nearly impossible to play quarterback when the defense can not even bother to think about your run game. Love has thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games this season, which is a huge factor in how Green Bay is somehow 2-2 through four weeks. He was an efficient 22 for 30 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 17-14 Week 4 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . (+2)

How valuable is quarterback Michael Penix Jr . to the Atlanta Falcons ? With Bijan Robinson taking handoffs from Cooper Rush The Falcons had just 16 points in two weeks and were off to a 0-2 start. With Penix Jr. back from his torn ACL injury, Atlanta has scored 80 points since Week 3, the most in the NFL. Yes, Robinson is the engine, but Penix Jr. has taken care of business in consecutive primetime wins at the Packers and Saints . Since Week 3, Penix ranks third in EPA per dropback (0.33), fifth in completion percentage (73.3%), first in pass yards per attempt (10.6) and fourth in passer rating (113.1). (+6)

13 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

After throwing a goofy interception on the first play of the game, Sam Darnold locked in and threw for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 of 22 passing in a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers . Darnold is the first quarterback in Seahawks history to win 16 of his first 20 regular season starts, and his 101.1 passer rating (101.1) ranks ninth in the NFL. (+2)

14 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The Houston Texans are 0-4, but it's not C.J. Stroud's fault despite the hit his reputation took for a putrid 2025 postseason. In 2026, he has the fifth-most passing yards in the league (1,141) while being tied for the second-best touchdown-to-interception ratio (5-0) in the league through Week 4. Stroud's running backs are giving him nothing, averaging the fewest rushing yards (53.5) and yards per carry (2.9) among NFL running back groups this season while the vaunted defense from a year ago ranks 26th in scoring defense (27.3 points per game allowed). (+9)

15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

The shine from Matthew Stafford's 2025 NFL MVP season is fading fast. He has now thrown an interception in every game, including two games with multiple interceptions. Stafford had just two such games from 2024 to 2025. Despite getting Puka Nacua back in Week 4, Stafford looked quite uncomfortable against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-20 victory. He'll take an even more uncomfortable plunge if his inefficiency continues. (-5)

16 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough played turnover-free football in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, but much of the damage from his 286 yards and a passing touchdown on 30 of 48 passing came after halftime when his Saints trailed 24-7. His 1,203 yards passing are the third-most in the NFL, but he also co-leads the league in both fumbles (five) and fumbles lost (three). (-2)

17 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage with a 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He battled through a right wrist injury in Week 4 against the Bears in a 23-12 defeat in which he threw for 119 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-15 passing. When he has thrown deep this season, he's been quite effective, completing 8-of-12 throws of 20-plus air yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. (-6)

18 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson's NFL career seemed destined to end after the 2026 season when his Cleveland Browns contract expires, but that may no longer be the case after his 3-1 start this season. Watson doesn't have the same arm strength he did in his Houston Texans' prime, but he has enough left in the tank to lead a game-winning drive, something he has done in each of the last three games. During those drives, he has completed 15 of his 20 throws with two touchdowns. (+4)

19 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense was horrendously bad in their 24-20 Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Rams . They blew a double-digit lead thanks to Hurts averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per dropback while completing 12 of his 27 throws for 93 yards. He also absorbed four sacks. After his 7.5 yards per pass attempt ranked 12th in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, Hurts is now averaging an NFL-worst 4.7 yards per pass attempt since Week 3. (-2)

20 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye returned from the dead, throwing for 269 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception in a 29-26 upset road win over the Buffalo Bills . He also scrambled for a season-high 54 rushing yards. Maye's seven interceptions still lead the NFL, but if he can stack a few more solid weeks in a row, the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up will continue to climb this list. (+10)

21 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers has come to life of late with consecutive games with three-plus passing touchdowns and 250-plus pass yards for the first time since 2021, the final of his four NFL MVP seasons. Rodgers is averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt with six passing touchdowns across Weeks 3 and 4 after just one passing touchdown and a 5.2 average yards per pass attempt in Weeks 1-2. (+3)

22 Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB

Thanks to Brian Flores' psychotic Minnesota Vikings defense, all Kyler Murray has to do is not give the game away, something he did in Minnesota's 15-10 win over the tanking Miami Dolphins . He completed 27 of his 37 throws for 247 yards. What's troubling is Murray has thrown for fewer than 250 yards in nine consecutive games, the longest streak of his career. (-1)

23 Jameis Winston New York Giants QB

Jameis Winston deserves credit for the New York Giants digging themselves out of a 14-3 hole to win 36-24 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. His two interceptions did lead to 10 Arizona Cardinals points, but he also showed signs of life with 250 passing yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-29 passing. Yes, Winston has an NFL-worst 55.1% completion percentage this season, but he can still threaten a defense with his right arm. (+8)

24 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett has 16 consecutive games with a touchdown, the sixth-longest streak by any quarterback to begin with a new team since 1950. However, he choked really hard in a 36-24 defeat on the final play of the game against the New York Giants in Week 4. He threw a pick-six on the last play of the game four yards away from the end zone while trailing by six. Arizona was so close to a 2-2 start to 2026, which would have been a major win for a young, rebuilding team. (-4)

25 Tyson Bagent Chicago Bears QB

Ben Johnson utilized a buttoned up game plan against the New York Jets in a 23-12 victory, Tyson Bagent's first play time of the 2026 season. He completed an efficient 25 of his 34 throws for 268 yards and an interception in the defeat. Johnson certainly will ask Bagent to do much more against the hated Green Bay Packers in Week 5. (Not ranked entering Week 4)

26 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix is ranked in the correct place. Nix ranks dead last in the entire NFL in air yards per pass attempt at 5.4. There has been plenty of handwringing about the change in the Denver Bronco's offensive play caller from Sean Payton to Davis Webb , but the plays being called don't matter if Nix isn't willing to throw the football down the field. Denver is easy to defend against given opposing secondaries don't have to worry about the football flying over their heads. The good news is the Broncos' defense is incredible, but Nix is the reason they're 2-2 instead of 3-1 after losing 24-14 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. (No change)

27 Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB

It's difficult being the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, a team that is paying more for players not on their roster (an NFL-record $179 million in dead cap hits) than the players on their roster ($156 million). Malik Willis has a hard knock life trying to quarterback a Miami Dolphins team who entered the year with Jalen Tolbert as the roster's career receiving yards leader. Good news for Willis is he has been decent on third down this season: 64% completion percentage, 260 passing yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he has produced a 53% completion percentage, 452 passing yards and two interceptions on all other downs. He'll make some promising plays, but his supporting cast or lack thereof, is a tough mountain to climb. (No change)

28 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones is averaging the second-lowest passing yards per attempt (5.7) in the NFL this season with just four total touchdowns to seven turnovers, tied for the second-most in the league. Jones is just one for nine on throws of 20-plus air yards with a league-worst 11% completion percentage on such throws. He is a tough, tough watch. (-3)

29 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert is 0-4 with four passing touchdowns and six interceptions, and he's making the wrong kind of NFL history. He is the first quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to have each of the following happen in his team's first four games: lost the game, a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 1.0 or worse, under 250 passing yards and multiple sacks. He and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel have not clicked all in 2026. (No change)

30 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward is a rollercoaster on tape. He hit rookie No. 4 overall pick wide receiver Carnell Tate on some nice scramble drill plays while also putting too much zip on throws that should be routine completions. He is a difficult eval through the first four weeks of 2026, but since the start of the 2025 season, he has performed like a bottom-five quarterback statistically. The potential for both success or for being a bust are still on the table for Ward. (-2)

31 Athan Kaliakmanis Washington Commanders QB

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota was hurt on the second series in London against the Indianapolis Colts , which led to rookie seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis playing for the rest of the game. He completed 15 of his 33 throws for 186 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Not too shabby for a rookie, third-string quarterback. (Not ranked entering Week 4)

32 Jalon Daniels Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB