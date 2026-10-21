1 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

After the San Francisco 49ers ' 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6, Brock Purdy (264 yards passing and a touchdown on 21 of 29 passing) enters Week 7 as the NFL co-leader in touchdown passes (14). He also ranks second in the league in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.32) and passer rating (118.1), fourth in completion percentage (69.6%) and fourth in pass yards per attempt (8.5). Purdy is now also the second quarterback in NFL history to start 6-0 with 15-plus total touchdowns (15) and two or fewer turnovers (two) along with Tom Brady in the 2015 season. He retains the top spot entering Week 7. (No change)

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen had his first game without a rushing touchdown in the Buffalo Bills ' 33-30 road win at the Las Vegas Raiders , but he was efficient passing the football, completing 23 of 33 throws for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Allen enters his Week 7 bye leading the NFL in total touchdowns (17) while ranking third in the league in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.30), tied for eighth in completion percentage (66.7%) and eighth in passer rating (102.1). The 2024 NFL MVP did enough in Week 7 to climb to the No. 2 spot entering Week 7. (+2)

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff has 12 passing touchdowns, two behind Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Kirk Cousins for the league lead, and zero interceptions in 2026. Goff is also the second quarterback in NFL history with 1,400-plus yards passing (1,485) and no turnovers through five games, along with Drew Brees in the 2018 season. Fresh off his Week 6 bye, Goff still ranks third in the NFL in passer rating (111.3) and fourth in EPA per dropback (0.29). (No change)

4 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes had his first game without a touchdown in Week 6, throwing for 272 yards and an interception while completing 23 of his 30 throws in a 22-6 victory. He has the Chiefs out to a 5-0 start, and once again, no one is better when throwing outside the pocket. Mahomes still leads the league in both completions (27) outside the pocket while ranking second in touchdown passes (five, one behind Aaron Rodgers ) outside the pocket despite already having his bye week. He also ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in both passer rating (116.7, fifth) and EPA per dropback (0.16, seventh). Mahomes has to show more to reclaim his top spot on these rankings. (-2)

5 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence balled out in London (306 yards passing, four touchdowns and an interception on 24 of 31 passing with 11 yards rushing on three carries) in a 34-31 buzzer beater defeat against the Houston Texans . He displayed strong pocket presence all game long against All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr . and Danielle Hunter , avoiding being sacked entirely. Lawrence now co-leads the league in passing touchdowns (14) with Purdy and Kirk Cousins and ranks third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.8), fourth in passer rating (106.2) and seventh in EPA per dropback (0.20) for the 4-2 Jaguars . He's a top-five QB entering his Week 7 bye. (No change)

6 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow comes off his Week 6 bye ranking second in the league in completion percentage (71.4%) while ranking seventh in passing touchdowns (11), sixth in passer rating (104.4) and seventh in passing yards per game (272.2). (No change)

7 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love came close to replicating his nuclear performance against the Chicago Bears (25 for 31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns) against the Dallas Cowboys (276 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 23 of 41 passing). Matthew Golden and Christian Watson combined to drop three passes that would have gone for touchdowns in the Packers' 23-13 victory. Yet, Love ranks No. 3 in the league in passing yards (1,684), tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (11) and third in completions of 20-plus yards (24). Love is doing this in an unideal offensive environment. Green Bay is dead last in rushing yards per game (59.8, nearly 20 yards fewer than the next closest team). Love is tied for being the most hit quarterback (46 times) this season despite averaging the fastest time to throw in the NFL (2.66 seconds), and his teammates have combined to drop the most passes (19, eight more than any team) of any pass-catching group in the NFL. Love is dragging the Packers offense up and down the field in 2026, almost completely by himself, in Green Bay's 4-2 start. (No change)

8 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young was steady (281 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 of 39 passing) in the Carolina Panthers ' 25-14 victory over the Jalen Hurts-less Philadelphia Eagles , and he still leads the league in passing yards per game with a 309.8 yards per game average while ranking eighth in EPA per dropback (100.0) despite being the fourth-most pressured quarterback in the NFL this season at a 44.7% rate. (No change)

9 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Caleb Williams had an efficient return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games (305 yards passing and a touchdown on 30 of 36 passing) in the Chicago Bears' 31-23 road win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He played it safe in his first game back with a 3.9 air yards per pass attempt average in Week 6, the third lowest of the week. Williams now leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.5%) while ranking 10th in passer rating (101.5) and fifth in EPA per dropback (0.24). Williams vs. Drake Maye in primetime in Week 7 should be fun. (No change)

10 Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders QB

Kirk Cousins put up a nice fight (313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 23 of 41 passing) in a narrow defeat, 33-30, against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Cousins is now tied for the league lead in touchdown passes with 14, which is also the Raiders' franchise record through the first six games of a season ever. He also ranks fifth in the league in passing yards (1,582) and sixth in EPA per dropback (0.20). Having this type of production at 38-years-old while Las Vegas ranks third to last in rushing yards per game (79.2) and second to last in yards per carry (3.0) is impressive. (No change)

11 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud shredded the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (312 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and an interception on 24 of 34 passing) in a 34-31 buzzer-beater win in London. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,714), third in touchdown-to-interception ratio (9-1), 11th in passer rating (100.9) and tied for first in 20-yard completions (25) for a Texans squad that has now two in a row after an 0-4 start. He's knocking on the door of the top 10. (+5)

12 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye's 2025 NFL MVP runner-up self appears to be back. He threw for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18 of 32 passing in a 26-19 Week 6 win over the New York Jets . Over the last three weeks, he's combined for 10 passing touchdowns and one interception after one passing touchdown and six interceptions in the first three weeks of the season. His deep ball prowess is back with four touchdowns and no interceptions on throws of 15-plus air yards after no touchdowns and four interceptions on those same throws across the first three games. Maye has a chance to make a big statement in a primetime duel with Caleb Williams to kick off Week 7. (No change)

13 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is getting hung out to dry by the lack of innovation from Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas ranks dead last in motion rate (36.5%), last in run rate (32.5%), 20th in play action rate (24.2%) and 28th in under center rate (30.4%). It's all on Prescott to make the Cowboys right pre- and post-snap on the field while Dallas' defense stumbles its way through another rough season. Prescott has four touchdowns and four interceptions across the last four games since Week 3, with Jerry Jones essentially asking Prescott to make up for his team's coaching deficiencies. He is in a tough spot (-2)

14 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels had a rough start to his Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for just 88 yards on 7 of 10 passing as his Washington Commanders faced a 23-3 halftime deficit. Daniels woke up in the second half with 212 passing yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 30 passing to finish with 300 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 40 passing in a narrow 23-17 road defeat. He still needs to work on improving at operating the offense from under center, and it's not great that Washington is winless (0-7-1) in Daniels' last eight starts. However, he is doing a nice job keeping his franchise from utter collapse. (No change)

15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 6 as the NFL's worst scoring defense, allowing an average of 32.4 points per game. Matthew Stafford had a nice individual game (222 yards passing and two touchdowns on 25 of 33 passing), but he failed to lead the Rams on more than two touchdown drives against the NFL's worst defense. He also had a tough miss on a blitz, just overthrowing a wide open Puka Nacua for what should have been a walk-in touchdown. At 38 years old, Stafford, at times, looks like he'd rather be anywhere but the football field. (-2)

Michael Penix Jr . had another solid outing (225 yards passing and 3 touchdowns on 19 of 33 passing) in a 31-23 home loss against the Chicago Bears, but the Falcons' comeback chances were derailed by Penix's lack of ball security. He allowed himself to be strip-sacked with three minutes left to play, and the Falcons never touched the football again as the Bears ran out the clock. Penix has been a mostly efficient game manager for the Falcons with the fifth-ranked passer rating (106.0) and the 14th-ranked EPA per dropback (0.10) in the NFL this season. He just needs to be able to maintain his efficiency when Atlanta needs him the most. (-1)

17 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers still has some juice in his right arm at 42. He threw for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 33 of 49 passing while leading a 13-point comeback victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers , a game that was won 26-19 in overtime. Rodgers threw the game-winning touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard in OT. He is now just the fifth different quarterback age 40 or older with multiple touchdown passes in four straight games, and his next touchdown pass, No. 540, will lift him over Peyton Manning for the third most in NFL history. (No change)

18 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough had his first career game with at least 3 passing touchdowns (3) and no interceptions in the New Orleans Saints ' 34-27 upset road win over the NFC East-leading New York Giants in Week 6. He threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 30 passing while also adding another touchdown on the ground with 32 yards rushing on five carries. He hasn't been nearly as accurate the last three weeks of the season (14.6% off-target rate) as he was the first three weeks of the season (7.6% off-target rate). However, he has the ability to breathe life into an up-and-down Saints offense as he did on Sunday. (+5)

19 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

Geno Smith threw his first interception of the season after going 165 pass attempts without one to begin 2026, but his 68.9% completion and 7.5 yards per pass attempt are both the best by a Jets quarterback since Chad Pennington in 2002. Smith's mobility and arm strength aren't what they once were at the age of 36, but he's been a passable starting quarterback for the 2-4 Jets. (-1)

20 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

The Seattle Seahawks ' running back injuries are a big factor in Sam Darnold's declining efficiency. He threw a career-high 51 pass attempts, completing 27 of them, for 278 yards and two interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks' 17-14 overtime defeat against the Denver Broncos . Darnold cratered down the stretch with both interceptions coming within the game's final three drives. He now has as many passing touchdowns as he does interceptions in 2026. If Seattle can provide him with a little more balance with the run game to force defenses to play more defenders closer to the line of scrimmage, Darnold should bounce back. (-1)

21 Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 coming out of their Week 6 bye, but that has more to do with Brian Flores' defense than Kyler Murray and the offense. Minnesota has the fewest touchdowns (nine) in a 5-0 start since the 2003 Carolina Panthers, per CBS Sports Research. The good news is Murray's yards per pass attempt and passer rating have improved with each game he's played this season. (+1)

22 Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens QB

Tyler Huntley couldn't find much of anything in a 13-10 buzzer-beater loss at the Cleveland Browns . He completed 19 of his 31 throws for 165 yards and a touchdown, but all of Baltimore's points came on the Ravens ' first two drives. Their final nine drives were comprised of seven punts, a missed field goal and a lost fumble by Derrick Henry . Huntley was fun for a week in the Week 5 win at the Atlanta Falcons, but it's about time for him to go back to the bench. (-2)

23 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson exists as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback, but he isn't really driving the team's 4-2 start. That would be more of the defense and the team's young offensive skill position players. Watson completed 16 of his 26 throws for 164 yards in his team's 13-10 win on Sunday while absorbing five sacks. He has taken a league-leading 24 sacks with 13 of them coming across the last two weeks. Watson isn't doing himself any favors with the eighth-longest average time to throw (3.13 seconds) in the NFL. (+2)

24 Jameis Winston New York Giants QB

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh hasn't officially named a Week 7 starter between Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy after Winston (152 yards passing, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions on 14 of 26 passing) got benched in the fourth quarter of the team's 34-27 defeat, but Winston gets to stay in these rankings for now since he has started most of the year for the NFC East-leading Giants (3-2-1). Winston has the highest off-target rate (19.6%) among quarterbacks through Week 6 in the last 10 seasons, per CBS Sports Research (minimum 150 pass attempts). He has seven touchdown passes to five interceptions, and he still threatens defenses with the willingness to go deep: his 9.2 air yards per pass attempt are the fourth highest in the NFL. (-1)

25 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Another week, another win for the Denver Broncos in spite of quarterback Bo Nix . Denver won 17-14 over the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, but Nix didn't really do much to lift his team to victory. He completed 17 of his 27 passes for 107 yards -- a 4.0 yards per pass attempt average. Nix ranks dead last this season in yards per pass attempts (5.6) and air yards per pass attempt (4.9). Nix's 5.6 yards per pass attempt are the fewest by a quarterback with a 4-2 record or better through a team's first six games since Jay Cutler in his final NFL season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. Nix's 4.9 air yards per pass attempt stands as the shortest average pass length by any quarterback through six games in the past 20 years, per CBS Sports Research. He handicaps the Broncos' offense on a weekly basis. (+1)

26 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett was mostly a bystander in the Arizona Cardinals' 18-16 upset road win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Brissett threw for 218 yards and an interception on 24 of 35 passing while Arizona relied on six field goals for their 18 points. (+2)

27 Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB

The Miami Dolphins were on their bye week, and the last time they played, they scored more than 14 points for the first time in 2026 in their 31-24 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Malik Willis threw for 137 yards passing, a passing touchdown and an interception on 15 of 27 passing while also adding 74 yards and a rushing touchdown. He's doing the best he can with a winless team that is paying more for players not on their roster (an NFL-record $179 million in dead cap hits) than the players on their roster ($156 million). (No change)

28 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones ' dud (269 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception on 22 of 42 passing) in the Indianapolis Colts 26-20 home loss against the previously 0-5 Tennessee Titans helped get general manager Chris Ballard fired on Monday. He has 12 total touchdowns to 17 turnovers in his past 11 starts. (+1)

29 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers are in a dark place in 2026. Justin Herbert threw for 204 yards and an interception, one created by his teammates bobbling the football, on 22 of 37 passing in a 22-6 road loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also led the Chargers with 26 yards rushing, his eighth time as Los Angeles' leading rusher in a game since the start of the 2025 season. That's twice as many games as his team's leading rusher than any other quarterback since the start of last season. Herbert now leads the NFL with eight interceptions entering his Week 7 bye. (+1)

30 Jalon Daniels Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Jalon Daniels melted down in the fourth quarter and overtime -- 5 for 16 with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions -- in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' 26-19 overtime defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Daniels went 22 for 43 in the game overall with 164 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions as his squad blew a 16-3 lead. He looked like the undrafted rookie that he is on Sunday. (+1)

31 Tanner McKee Philadelphia Eagles QB

Tanner McKee is the Philadelphia Eagles' current fill-in for Jalen Hurts , who is expected to be out for the 2026 season with blood clots. In his third career start and his first outside of Week 18, Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 45 passing. The Eagles need much better accuracy and consistency from him if they are going to take advantage of the worst NFC East division in years in 2026. (Not ranked entering Week 6)

32 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB