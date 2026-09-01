The NFL preseason is complete, and the number of days before the regular-season opener is down to single digits.

How ready will Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate and every other first-round pick be to hit the ground running in Week 1? Preseason playing time and performance could offer insight into how teams view their young players.

Below is a look at how many snaps each first-round rookie played and the results of those plays:

No. 1: QB Fernando Mendoza (Grade: C+)

Preseason snaps: 85

Fernando Mendoza was pressured on 19 of 51 preseason dropbacks, according to TruMedia. He brings his eyes down when pressure is at his feet, which eliminates any possibility of completing a pass late in the down.

And yet, it is understandable. In college, Mendoza spent just 2.2% of his snaps under center. In his first preseason with the Raiders, he spent 56.5% of his snaps under center. The muscle memory with his footwork and timing on throws should come with time.

When clean, Mendoza still inspires confidence with his ability to show off his arm strength and fit throws into tight windows. Las Vegas has already announced Kirk Cousins as the Week 1 starter, which is likely the right decision at this time.

NFL winners and losers from preseason: Fernando Mendoza falls behind as Rams strengthen Super Bowl candidacy Zachary Pereles

No. 2: EDGE David Bailey (Grade: B+)

Preseason snaps: 20

There is an insatiable motivation within David Bailey. He holds his ground in the run game and fights to get off blocks as a pass rusher. The Texas Tech product, by way of Stanford, generated pressure on stunts but also showed the speed and flexibility to win on the high side of his rush. Opponents showed their respect with the occasional double team.

Although it was a small sample size, Bailey showed the skill set that made him the No. 2 overall selection.

No. 3: RB Jeremiyah Love (Grade: A-)

Preseason snaps: 23

The subtle details stick out when watching Jeremiyah Love run the football: pressing blockers before making his cut, using a jab step on routes to create leverage, not tipping his intentions with his eyes, etc. Love delivered one of the most memorable highlights of the preseason with a hurdle against the Raiders.

Arizona spammed the Love button against Las Vegas, and it resulted in him suffering an ankle injury. But a crisis was averted, and he should be available for Week 1.

No. 4: WR Carnell Tate (Grade: C)

Preseason snaps: 35

None of the six passes intended for Carnell Tate were completed this preseason. He struggled to create separation, and the offense did him few favors in creating easy wins.

The Ohio State product was even with two defenders in the finale and had an opportunity to make a play in the end zone, but the throw was off-target.

No. 5: LB Arvell Reese (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 22

Arvell Reese saw action in the first two preseason games. Playing linebacker, the No. 5 overall selection showed his sideline-to-sideline range and executed his role fitting run gaps.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson called a defense that ranked No. 22 in blitzes per dropback over the last two seasons with the Titans, according to TruMedia. No off-ball linebacker had more than 70 pass-rush snaps for the Titans over that two-year period.

Although New York has the personnel to rush the passer without getting funky with its pressure packages, one would think the team will find a way to access that part of Reese's skill set.

No. 6: CB Mansoor Delane (Grade: B+)

Preseason snaps: 14

Steve Spagnuolo's teams have been known for their physicality and tackling in open space. Kansas City traded up for Mansoor Delane because it identified him as a great fit for the defense. In just 14 snaps, he showed aggressiveness playing downhill in run support, as well as comfort in zone coverage.

The assumption is that the Chiefs' secondary will take a step back after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency. As odd as it may sound, the collective ceiling of the unit is higher now with Nohl Williams and Delane.

No. 7: LB Sonny Styles (Grade: B+)

Preseason snaps: 29

Sonny Styles physically looks the part of an NFL linebacker. There had been some criticism of him being out of position to fit a run during the preseason, but the gap in question was not his responsibility.

The Ohio State product does a good job of staying in phase as a coverage defender, and his closing speed is remarkable. The preseason did not offer an extended look at Styles, but Washington fans should be cautiously optimistic.

No. 8: WR Jordyn Tyson (Grade: Incomplete)

Preseason snaps: 0

Unfortunately, the synopsis of Jordyn Tyson's Saints career reads like his college scouting report. When available, he has made some acrobatic catches and flashed his potential, but he will miss more than a month because of a hamstring injury.

He did not play during the preseason, and his on-field chemistry with Tyler Shough may take longer to cultivate as a result.

No. 9: OT Spencer Fano (Grade: B-)

Preseason snaps: 31

Spencer Fano's preseason exposure boiled down to the opener against Chicago. He showed the requisite foot quickness to keep his body between the rusher and his quarterback. The Utah product met the physical challenge, which had been one of the questions about him leading up to the draft.

There was room for improvement in hitting his landmarks to seal the edge in the run game, and he could have done a better job using his hands to stymie the rusher.

Fano began his career with the Utes playing left tackle but spent the past two seasons on the right side. His transition back to the left side has looked fairly natural thus far.

No. 10: OL Francis Mauigoa (Grade: B+)

Preseason snaps: 46

Throughout the pre-draft process, Francis Mauigoa was discussed as a potential interior offensive line convert despite starting 42 games at right tackle for the Hurricanes. New York is, in fact, starting him at right guard.

Mauigoa's physicality in the run game is evident. He can create displacement and drive defenders out of their gaps. He did a good job executing the front side of a reach block and cutting off the defender.

There were some communication issues that led to a stunt being identified late, but that should improve with more repetitions with the unit. His depth in the pocket and ability to remain connected with the rest of the line could use some slight adjustments at times, but overall, Mauigoa's preseason exposure validated him as a top talent.

No. 11: CB/S Caleb Downs (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 6

The reviews from training camp have been overwhelmingly positive, and Dallas playing Caleb Downs for just six snaps validates that assessment. The Cowboys did not feel as though they needed to see any more to know what he is capable of.

In those six snaps, the Ohio State product did not get an opportunity to make a big play, but he was never out of position and executed his role.

No. 12: OL Kadyn Proctor (Grade: B+)

Preseason snaps: 25

I don't know if the Dolphins offense will be good this season, but it is intriguing. In addition to newly minted starting quarterback Malik Willis, Miami will heavily incorporate rookie wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell while transitioning Kadyn Proctor from left tackle to left guard.

Proctor has a strong, sturdy foundation. His preseason experience was largely limited to one game because his day ended after a three-and-out series in the second week.

No. 13: QB Ty Simpson (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 111

Ty Simpson was relatively consistent throughout the preseason. The coaching staff did a good job of simplifying the game plan by rolling him out of the pocket and cutting the field in half.

From there, the Alabama product made quick decisions. He was accurate and willing to fit the ball into tight windows against zone coverage. Simpson did not push the ball downfield but did a good job recognizing and picking up free rushers.

No. 14: OG Vega Ioane (Grade: B-)

Preseason snaps: 31

Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane has great play strength at the point of attack and plays with good leverage. The run game should improve behind this offensive line. On one play in Week 2, he got to a stunt late, but any concerns about lateral quickness were alleviated when he reached the front side of a block later in the game.

There were also some issues identifying and picking up games along the front in the first matchup, but that is often related to a lack of experience playing next to one another. As the offensive line gets more time to coalesce, some of those problems should take care of themselves.

No. 15: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 6

Rueben Bain Jr. has been dealing with an AC joint sprain late in training camp, but Tampa Bay shut him down for the preseason long before that development. He has shown multiple ways to win as a pass rusher, and there is confidence in his ability to set the edge in the run game.

Among those six snaps, however, he lost contain on a cutback run and dropped into coverage twice. There is only so much to take from such limited exposure.

No. 16: TE Kenyon Sadiq (Grade: Incomplete)

Preseason snaps: 0

Kenyon Sadiq has been shelved all summer after undergoing hernia surgery in May. The Jets have the benefit of bringing him along slowly because they used a second-round pick on LSU's Mason Taylor a year ago.

It sounds as though the plan is for him to be back in time for Week 1, but the Oregon product has not practiced since the first week of training camp. Sadiq is known more for his ability to play in space and make defenders miss than for his physicality in the run game. If the injury impairs his lateral movement, it greatly diminishes his effectiveness as a player.

No. 17: OT Blake Miller (Grade: D+)

Preseason snaps: 48

Blake Miller is a physical player who drives his feet on contact in the run game to create displacement. He will strain and fight even when he is back on his heels against the bull rush.

Problems arose when he dipped his head, allowed defenders to get their hands into his body or short-set in pass protection. TruMedia credited him with three pressures allowed.

Hank Fraley is an excellent offensive line coach, so there is some confidence Miller will get those issues cleaned up.

No. 18: DL Caleb Banks (Grade: B-)

Preseason snaps: 65

The preseason was a mixed bag for Caleb Banks. He showed an ability to stack and shed blockers to get into the backfield, but his naturally high pad level also led to him getting washed out of run gaps. When blockers were able to get their hands inside, he struggled to disengage. Opponents occasionally devoted two blockers to him because of the real estate he occupies.

Minnesota has developed enough depth at defensive tackle to allow Banks to develop at his own pace.

No. 19: OT Monroe Freeling (Grade: A-)

Preseason snaps: 20

Monroe Freeling is making the switch from left to right tackle, but outsiders would never know it from his performance. He showed some independent hand usage, targeting soft shoulders and stunting his opponent's rush. He has the foot quickness to pull and reach the front side of outside zone blocks. Freeling plays with good leverage but has room for improvement when it comes to sustaining blocks.

Freeling made 18 career starts at left tackle at Georgia, so he is still a relatively inexperienced player refining his craft.

No. 20: WR Makai Lemon (Grade: C)

Preseason snaps: 17

Makai Lemon did not see preseason action until the finale. He was targeted on his first snap of the game but later had a drop. He does a great job of putting his foot in the ground and using a jab step to create leverage at the stem. Overall, he was inconsistent in creating separation.

Philadelphia will need him this season, but DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks may be the primary outlets early as Lemon develops trust with Jalen Hurts.

No. 21: OT Max Iheanachor (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 34

Max Iheanachor has been embroiled in a competition with Dylan Cook for the right tackle position but did not see preseason action until the finale.

There was a pre-draft misconception that the Arizona State product was raw from a technical standpoint. He did not begin playing football until 2021 at East Los Angeles College but went on to make 31 starts for the Sun Devils.

There is a lot to be encouraged about with Iheanachor. His hands operate independently of one another, and he is able to use them to gain an advantage against his opponent. He does a good job angling blocks in the run game to create running lanes. However, Iheanachor did give up a sack and had problems anchoring against the bull rush.

No. 22: EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Grade: C+)

Preseason snaps: 14

There was not a whole lot to glean from Akheem Mesidor's preseason performance. He played 14 total snaps, and the Texans were getting the ball out quickly in the opener.

To Jim Harbaugh's delight, there is definitely a power element to the Miami product's game. The Chargers will have a stingy front with Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Mesidor.

No. 23: EDGE Malachi Lawrence (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 19

Malachi Lawrence showed an ability to set up pass-rush moves and string them together to formulate a professional rush plan but could do a better job finishing those opportunities. He has the necessary play strength to hold up at the point of attack.

Lawrence should fit in nicely with Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

No. 24: WR KC Concepcion (Grade: B+)

Preseason snaps: 24

The assumption was that head coach Todd Monken would manufacture touches for his newly minted first-round pick.

Monken wasted no time putting Concepcion in motion and getting the ball in his hands. On 24 snaps, all of which came against the Bears, KC Concepcion touched the ball five times for 41 yards and a touchdown. His yards per route run may not be high, but it is reasonable to expect him to be a high-volume target.

No. 25: S Dillon Thieneman (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 38

Dillon Thieneman is one of seven rookies to have played in three preseason games. He has a good understanding of how route patterns develop and breaks hard on the football.

The former Oregon Duck was leveraged a few times in coverage during the preseason finale, but the biggest coaching point there would be to wear different or longer spikes to prevent slippage.

Occupying a role in the Bears secondary this season has been as dangerous as being a Stormtrooper, but Thieneman is one of the few who has avoided misfortune.

No. 26: IOL Keylan Rutledge (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 21

Keylan Rutledge split time between left guard and center over the course of two preseason games. One constant was his body craving contact, as evidenced by him looking for work when disengaged. At times, he needs to rein in that desire a bit and not chase out of his gap. He has a strong, sturdy base in tight formations and was able to run his feet on contact to create displacement in the run game.

As a lineman, his play style embodies the physical nature DeMeco Ryans has instilled across the team during his time as the franchise's key figure.

No. 27: CB Chris Johnson (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 26

Chris Johnson's hips looked a bit stiff at times in transition, and he got turned around once at the stem, but there were some good moments as well. He allowed one reception on two targets, according to TruMedia. Miami played him both on the boundary and in the field.

Johnson is another one of those young players Miami will rely upon heavily this season after the franchise threw away anything that was not bolted down this offseason.

No. 28: OT Caleb Lomu (Grade: C+)

Preseason snaps: 105

Caleb Lomu was the only non-quarterback to eclipse 75 snaps in the preseason. Despite investing a first-round pick in the Utah tackle, New England is expected to stick with veterans Will Campbell and Morgan Moses as the starters for now, so these may be Lomu's last live game repetitions for a while. Lomu spent time at both left and right tackle in preparation for his role as the swing tackle this season.

In the run game, he does a good job angling blocks to seal running lanes but lacks the power to create displacement. In pass protection, he has long arms to keep defenders at bay, but his hand placement needs some work if he hopes to better sustain blocks.

No. 29: DL Peter Woods (Grade: C+)

Preseason snaps: 61

Peter Woods showed some suddenness to set up pass-rush moves and has the play strength to hold up in the run game. Overall, he was a net neutral through the first two games. When blockers were able to get their hands inside, he struggled to disengage.

Kansas City has Chris Jones and Khyiris Tonga to eat snaps early in the season, so the burden will not fall on Woods to produce.

No. 30: WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Grade: B-)

Preseason snaps: 43

Omar Cooper Jr. struggled to consistently create separation in the preseason. He caught three of the four passes thrown his way, all on the right side of the field. There was not a lot that stood out, as his receptions came against loose coverage.

Training camp reviews have not been glowing, but there was nothing overly concerning about his preseason performance.

No. 31: EDGE Keldric Faulk (Grade: B)

Preseason snaps: 29

Tennessee slid Keldric Faulk inside on some reps during the preseason in an effort to create more pass-rush opportunities. The book on him as a young player has been that he is still ascending. He will have to learn how to stay in the play after his initial rush is stopped.

Faulk fits the mold of the long edge rushers Robert Saleh likes to deploy in his scheme.

No. 32: RB Jadarian Price (Grade: Incomplete)

Preseason snaps: 0

Jadarian Price was the final pick of the first round, and the 12th Man will not get a chance to see its new weapon in a live game setting until Week 1. Seattle has taken a cautious approach as Price deals with "upper leg soreness" and did not make him available for the preseason.

The team lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered in January. Price is expected to be the feature back, at least in Charbonnet's absence, ahead of George Holani, Emanuel Wilson and others.