Eight weeks into the NFL season, we're starting to get some answers about the 2026 first-round rookie class. Some players look exactly like we thought they would when they came out of college. Others have been pleasant surprises. And then there are those still struggling with some of the same issues that showed up on their college tape.

We evaluated these rookies after four weeks on the With the First Pick podcast – it was our most popular episode this fall – and Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were among the early standouts. David Bailey was still finding his footing, Rueben Bain Jr. was battling injuries, and Dillon Thieneman looked like one of the league's most promising young safeties.

A month later, some of those evaluations look a little (and, in some cases, a lot) different.

These are our first-half grades for all 32 first-round picks from the 2026 class, based on everything we've seen through eight weeks. Production matters, but so do injuries, expectations and what the tape reveals. We're also revisiting our original scouting reports from the 2026 draft cycle to see which traits have translated, which concerns have followed these players to the NFL, and where we might have missed something. And because good players aren't limited to the first round, we've also graded 10 rookies drafted on Days 2 and 3 who have already made their mark.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders: INCOMPLETE

Mendoza finally got on the field in Week 5 mop-up duty vs. the Patriots. He was a tidy 6 of 8 for 48 yards. For now, veteran Kirk Cousins remains the starter, but as the losses pile up, Mendoza will likely get his chance to be QB1.

2. David Bailey, EDGE, Jets: B

Bailey has taken a noticeable step forward after an uneven start, highlighted by a three-sack performance against Cleveland. I loved his explosive first step, speed-to-power, inside spin and relentless motor at Texas Tech, and we're seeing all of it in the NFL. What's been particularly encouraging is his development against the run, where Jets coaches have praised his discipline and ability to handle responsibilities beyond rushing the passer. He's becoming the complete defender New York envisioned when it drafted him second overall.

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals: C+

Love hasn't looked like the explosive, home-run threat we watched at Notre Dame, but there's a very simple reason: He's been battling an ankle injury since the preseason, and it cost him two games. At Notre Dame, I loved his ability to accelerate through the smallest crease and turn ordinary runs into big plays, but Love has acknowledged that he hasn't been able to cut or explode the way he did in college (not yet, anyway). This grade really doesn't mean much until we see what a healthy version of Love looks like. And that won't be for at least another month with today's trip to the IR.

4. Carnell Tate, WR, Titans: B

Tate is becoming a dependable target for Cam Ward despite Tennessee's offensive struggles, and that's hardly surprising given how polished he looked at Ohio State. His ability to manipulate DBs, separate at the top of routes and make difficult catches look easy gave him a chance to contribute immediately. Tate continues to get more comfortable in Tennessee's offense, and he's showing the makings of a No. 1 receiver.

5. Arvell Reese, LB, Giants: A+

Remember all those concerns about Reese's pro day workout? Seven months later and he's one of the easiest evaluations in the class because he's doing exactly what made him such an exciting prospect at Ohio State. Instincts, range, and insane athleticism, while learning on the job, have all made him an immediate difference-maker, and Giants coaches have praised how quickly he's hit the ground running.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, Chiefs: A-

Delane looked like a grizzled All-Pro from the moment he stepped on the field. The only issue has been staying healthy. He was one of the most technically sound CBs in the draft and that has immediately translated – even when he's "allowed" receptions while in coverage (show me the human who is stopping JSN – also, look at Delane's coverage!). The Chiefs traded up for Delane and so far, it appears that they nailed this pick.

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Commanders: A+

Washington already trusts Styles to relay defensive calls and make adjustments before the snap, impressive responsibilities for a rookie still relatively new to playing off-ball LB. His instincts and athleticism stood out at Ohio State, and he's carried those strengths into the NFL. He's been particularly effective in coverage vs. TEs and RBs, and he's shown consistent improvement against the run. There have been occasional missed tackles, but through eight weeks, he's been one of the best players in this rookie class.

8. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints: INCOMPLETE

The issue with Tyson in college was staying healthy. Those issues remain.

9. Spencer Fano, OT, Browns: A-

Cleveland appears to have found its long-term answer at left tackle. Fano's footwork, balance and ability to recover against high-end edge rushers were some of the reasons I liked him so much coming out of Utah. And even though he's moved from right to left tackle for the Browns, he's doing a lot of the same things really well.

10. Francis Mauigoa, OG, Giants: C+

The move from college tackle to NFL guard hasn't been seamless, but Mauigoa has steadily gotten better. His athleticism and ability to move defenders in the running game stood out at Miami, although he occasionally struggled with balance and hand placement. Those issues have followed him inside, but his improved pass protection, especially vs. Houston in Week 7, was encouraging.

11. Caleb Downs, S, Cowboys: C+

Few prospects were easier to trust coming out of college than Downs, whose instincts, anticipation and IQ made him special at Ohio State. This is what makes his recent NFL struggles so surprising (I gave him a B+ through the first month of the season). Opponents have completed 20 of 24 passes against him for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and poor pursuit angles have contributed to explosive runs. Dallas expected a defensive centerpiece, not a liability in coverage, as CBS Sports' Garrett Podell detailed.

12. Kadyn Proctor, OG, Dolphins: C+

Proctor has been candid about his struggles moving inside, acknowledging that speed of the game in confined spaces -- something he didn't have to deal with at Alabama -- creates bigger problems at guard. His rare athleticism remains obvious, but the balance and hand-placement concerns from his college tape haven't disappeared. A Week 7 concussion hasn't helped, keeping him sidelined for Week 8's loss to the Patriots.

13. Ty Simpson, QB, Rams: INCOMPLETE

Remember when we all gawked and pointed at the Rams' arrogance for taking Simpson when there were bigger, more immediate needs? I suppose that case can still be made … but it also doesn't look like Matthew Stafford has another year or two left in him.

14. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Ravens: B+

Baltimore has already needed Ioane to play center because of injuries, and he's handled the transition well. His powerful hands, leverage and ability to anchor made him one of my favorite interior linemen at Penn State. He's brought that same reliability to Baltimore, although an MCL injury has interrupted an otherwise encouraging start. And while our old buddy Rick Spielman wasn't a fan of plus/minus when grading players, I'm giving Ioane an extra plus for his versatility.

15. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Buccaneers: C

It's taken a bit, but we're finally seeing the player who was a game wrecker at Miami. Shoulder and groin injuries derailed Bain's first month, but his explosive first step, violent hands and ability to generate power are showing up more consistently as he gets healthy. The production hasn't matched expectations yet, although he's trending in the right direction.

16. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets: B-

Remember Sadiq's seven-catch, 105-yard performance against Detroit? That's the explosive mismatch weapon we saw at Oregon. But his opportunities have diminished with Mason Taylor back in the lineup, and a Week 5 concussion only complicated matters. The encouraging part? His blocking has been better than expected, even if the receiving production hasn't followed.

17. Blake Miller, OT, Lions: B

Miller's pass protection has been one of the more encouraging developments among all rookie offensive linemen. His balance, lateral agility and ability to redirect stood out at Clemson, and he's handled NFL edge rushers surprisingly well over the first two months. The running game is another story; he hasn't been nearly as good play in and play out.

18. Caleb Banks, DT, Vikings: INCOMPLETE

Minnesota knew Banks was a developmental prospect, but he's played just 25% of the defensive snaps and hasn't made much of an impact. When healthy, his twitch, lateral quickness and ability to penetrate made him a lot of fun to watch at Florida. The problem? Once blockers get their hands on him, particularly on double teams, he struggles to disengage. Those concerns haven't disappeared, and his limited playing time suggests the Vikings aren't ready to trust him with a bigger role. I'm giving Banks an incomplete here, in part because we knew this would be a process, in part because Dallas Turner needed a couple of years in Brian Flores' system before figuring it out.

19. Monroe Freeling, OT, Panthers: C-

Freeling deserves credit for responding well when Carolina needed him earlier than expected, and at a position (RT) he didn't play in college. A knee injury hasn't helped his development, and right now, he's more of a developmental prospect than a reliable starter.

20. Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles: B-

After a quiet September that left a lot of folks wondering if Sean Mannion knew Lemon was on the roster, the USC standout is finally starting to look like the first-round talent we saw last fall for the Trojans. His toughness, reliable hands and ability to create after the catch have become more evident as his role expands. There have been some drops, but he's one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season in Philly.

21. Max Iheanachor, OT, Steelers: B-

Iheanachor hasn't avoided rookie mistakes, but what's encouraging is how he's responded to them. His quick feet, power and lateral movement skills were obvious at Arizona State, even if he was incredibly raw. He's still raw, but he's shown an ability to quickly make adjustments instead of repeating the same mistakes.

22. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Chargers: B

Despite all that's gone wrong with the Chargers, Mesidor has been one of the bright spots, and his coaches have explained why: he's stopped overthinking and started trusting his instincts. The heavy hands, leverage, versatility and non-stop motor that made him a first-rounder out of Miami are showing up more consistently. He's playing faster, even if the production doesn't always reflect it.

23. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Cowboys: C-

Lawrence's first NFL sack offered a glimpse of the explosiveness that made him stand out at UCF. His first-step quickness and power were impressive in college, but limited bend meant he'd need to develop better counters and hand usage. That's all still a work in progress, and the reality is that Dallas hasn't gotten consistent production from him. In his defense, they've gotten consistent production from exactly no one on this defense.

24. KC Concepcion, WR, Browns: B+

Concepcion has been better than advertised and the advertisements were pretty good coming out of Texas A&M. His suddenness and precise route running have immediately translated. Browns coaches have also praised his preparation and ability to learn multiple receiver positions, giving Cleveland more ways to get him involved. GM Andrew Berry has quietly crushed another draft class.

25. Dillon Thieneman, S, Bears: B-

A month ago, Thieneman looked like one of the pleasant surprises of Round 1 (I gave him a B+ at the quarter pole). His instincts, range and willingness to attack downhill were everything we saw at Oregon. But the concerns about flipping his hips and tracking receivers downfield have resurfaced, and now opponents are increasingly testing him vertically. His second month hasn't been nearly as impressive as his first, but there's still a ton to be excited about.

26. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Texans: C-

Houston drafted Rutledge to add some much-needed nastiness up front, but his pass protection has been a problem. To be fair, the Texans have asked him to learn all three interior o-line positions after playing almost exclusively right guard at Georgia Tech. Still, poor balance, hand placement and recognition have made him vulnerable, and the physical tools remain more impressive than the results. Overall, I'm going to grade him on a curve because he's been asked to do a lot in a short span.

27. Chris Johnson, CB, Dolphins: C+

Johnson is becoming more dependable as Miami moves him between outside corner and the slot. His competitiveness, recovery speed and ability to stay in phase on shorter routes were strengths at San Diego State, and we're seeing that now show up on Sundays. Bottom line: He's made real progress since September, when I gave him a C.

28. Caleb Lomu, OT, Patriots: INCOMPLETE

Lomu has played only about 160 snaps -- far fewer than most of the first-round rookie offensive linemen -- but he's made the most of his opportunities. He was impressive against the Jets in Week 6. Filling in for an injured Morgan Moses, he played 60 snaps at right tackle, allowed zero pressures and held his own against David Bailey. His quick feet and balance were strengths at Utah, and they're serving him well as he adjusts to the NFL. I gave him an incomplete here but if pressed, I'd give him a B-.

29. Peter Woods, DT, Chiefs: C+

Woods was one of the most physically gifted defenders in this class, which makes his uneven start a little frustrating. His explosiveness, leverage and ability to disrupt running plays have translated from Clemson, but he hasn't been nearly as effective rushing the passer. He still struggles with double teams, and his inability to consistently win one-on-one as a pass rusher remains a concern.

30. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets: A-

Two consecutive 100-yard games after returning from injured reserve? That'll work. Cooper's toughness, contested-catch ability and knack for making difficult receptions look routine were how he made his name at Indiana. He's already developing chemistry with Geno Smith, and while it's a small sample, there's a lot to like.

31. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Titans: D+

Faulk's length and power made him an appealing first-round prospect at Auburn, but he hasn't consistently turned those tools into on-field production. An early sack against the Giants offered a glimpse of his potential. Since then, he's struggled when OTs have neutralized his initial pass-rush move. He'll need to diversify his pass-rush arsenal, something that showed up on tape in college but was less of an issue because he was routinely the freakiest athlete on the field.

32. Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks: INCOMPLETE

Price's chest injury has left us with little to evaluate. He got off to a promising start in Week 1, rushing for 52 yards on 10 carries, but played just two more games before landing on injured reserve. He also lost fumbles in both of those appearances. The talent we saw at Notre Dame is still there, but we've barely seen it in Seattle.

Of course, the first round isn't the only place teams find impact players. Here are some Day 2 names who have stood out through the first half of their rookie seasons -- and in some cases, are already outperforming players drafted well ahead of them.

Beyond the first round: Ten more rookies already making a mark

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns (Round 2): B+

Boston has given Cleveland a legitimate downfield threat, with 409 receiving yards and three touchdowns through eight games. His size, body control and ability to win contested catches have translated from Washington, although defenses have done a better job limiting his explosive plays recently.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Dolphins (Round 2): A-

Rodriguez has wasted little time becoming an important part of Miami's defense, relying on the instincts, play recognition and tackling ability that made him so productive at Texas Tech. He may not have elite athletic traits, but he consistently finds the football and has been one of the more impressive second-round rookies.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Patriots (Round 2): A-

Jacas has been a problem for opposing offensive tackles, generating 21 pressures through his first seven games. His power, bend and ability to diagnose plays have stood out on film, and he's already producing like a player who should have been drafted higher.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Browns (Round 2): B+

McNeil-Warren has earned an expanding role in Cleveland's secondary, where his length, physicality, closing speed and versatility have helped the Browns disguise coverages. The instincts and willingness to attack downhill that stood out at Toledo are serving him well, and he's developing into a valuable piece of the defense.

Germie Bernard, WR, Steelers (Round 2): B+

Bernard has taken advantage of Pittsburgh's injuries at receiver, becoming an increasingly reliable target for Aaron Rodgers. His route awareness, toughness, blocking and ability to line up in multiple spots have translated from Alabama, while his preparation and willingness to learn have earned praise from the coaching staff.

And then there are the Day 3 picks, where finding immediate contributors becomes a little more difficult -- and sometimes the evaluations look a lot different with the benefit of hindsight. For these five rookies, I've included my original pre-draft grade, final big board ranking and what I liked about them coming out of college, if only to see what I got right, what I missed and whether these teams saw something I didn't.

Gracen Halton, DT, 49ers (Round 4): A-

My pre-draft grade: 3rd–4th round | Final big board rank: No. 98

Why I liked him: An explosive, one-gap penetrator with surprising power, active hands and a relentless motor who could disrupt plays before offensive linemen established their blocks.

Halton has been one of the biggest Day 3 steals, making an immediate impact on San Francisco's defensive line with 15 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble through six games. His first-step quickness, ability to disengage from blockers and relentless motor have all helped him become an integral part of the rotation.

Keionte Scott, DB, Buccaneers (Round 4): A-

My pre-draft grade: 3rd round | Final big board rank: No. 84

Why I liked him: A physical, aggressive slot defender who could cover, blitz off the edge and blow up running plays near the line of scrimmage.

Scott might be the best example of a Day 3 rookie playing well beyond his draft position (though he slipped on draft day because of off-field concerns). He's already established himself as Tampa Bay's starting nickel, where his physicality, quick trigger and versatility have made him a valuable part of Todd Bowles' defense. Bowles has praised his toughness and tackling.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Packers (Round 4): B+

My pre-draft grade: 4th round | Final big board rank: No. 122

Why I liked him: A powerful, high-motor edge defender with heavy hands, a strong lower half and the ability to set the edge against the run.

Dennis-Sutton has given Green Bay valuable pass-rush production, generating 15 pressures through seven weeks and earning more playing time as a result. His power, heavy hands and ability to hold up against the run were obvious at Penn State, but he's also shown more as a pass rusher than I expected.

Jaden Dugger, LB, 49ers (Round 5): B+

My pre-draft grade: 7th–UDFA | Final big board rank: No. 300

Why I liked him: A physical, downhill linebacker with length, straight-line speed and the willingness to take on blockers, although his lateral stiffness and coverage limitations were significant concerns.

Dugger has become a valuable part of San Francisco's defense, playing more than half the defensive snaps and recording 30 tackles through seven games. A former safety still learning the nuances of off-ball LB, he's making excellent use of his range, closing speed and versatility, with the coaching staff trusting him in coverage and as a blitzer. Also goes to show that sometimes one person's evaluation can miss the mark (and sometimes by a good bit).

Kendal Daniels, LB, Falcons (Round 4): B+

My pre-draft grade: 4th round | Final big board rank: No. 134

Why I liked him: A versatile hybrid defender with outstanding range, physicality and some of the best open-field tackling ability in the class, capable of making plays from the slot, box or edge.

One of my 2026 draft sleepers, Daniels has been one of the most impressive Day 3 picks of the class, starting all eight games with 53 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. His range, versatility and ability to finish tackles in space were among the reasons I thought he might sneak into Day 2, and he's already becoming an important part of Jeff Ulbrich's defense.