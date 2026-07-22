Ranking the NFL rookie running backs best positioned for instant production

Although Ashton Jeanty of the Raiders was the only running back selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, nine rookies logged at least 100 carries last season. CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project just three to cross that threshold this time around.

From 2016-21, the NFL averaged 10 rushers with 1,000-plus rushing yards each season, which perhaps supported an overarching notion that the position was being devalued. Carries were being distributed more evenly among teams. Over the past four years, the league has averaged 15 rushers of at least 1,000 yards.

As part of the 2026 NFL Draft, there were only three running backs taken in the top-100 overall. Which rookie running backs will be the most productive in 2026? Here are five candidates:

5. Jonah Coleman, Broncos

There were some others who had been considered for the final spot, including Nick Singleton (Titans) and Adam Randall (Ravens).

There is a path for Coleman to receive a large share of Denver's carries. J.K. Dobbins has battled injuries throughout his career and R.J. Harvey may not possess the ideal size to be a feature back.

Coleman was the fourth-highest drafted running back in his class at No. 108 overall. He was proficient in the pass game while at Washington, which makes him a three-down back.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project Coleman to rush for 134 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries, equivalent to 25.4 fantasy points.

4. Mike Washington Jr., Raiders

Washington was a favorite throughout the pre-draft process. He has size, burst and the capability to impact the game on all three downs. Last year's No. 6 overall selection, Ashton Jeanty, will be the bell cow for the AFC franchise, but Washington can be the thunder to Jeanty's lightning.

Jeanty had all but 41 of Las Vegas' running back carries last season, so one would think the new coaching staff will want to transfer some of the burden elsewhere. The Seahawks had two running backs with 180-plus carries last season.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project Washington to carry 97 times for 340 yards and two touchdowns, equivalent to 89 fantasy points.

3. Kaelon Black, 49ers

There is a clear gap between the top two running backs and the rest of this list. Opportunity will dictate how the second tier shakes out.

The 49ers faced backlash over the selections of Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and Black, prompting surly responses from Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch during press conferences. San Francisco may be inclined to funnel touches to Black in an effort to justify the selection, but past tendencies suggest it is an exercise in overthinking. San Francisco has used Day 2 selections on running backs Ty Davis-Price and Trey Sermon in the past. Those two players combined for 81 total carries during their brief careers in the Bay Area.

The franchise churns through running backs over the course of a regular season. Jordan James, Isaac Guerendo and Black are backups to Christian McCaffrey, who, aside from an injury-riddled 2024 season, has missed one total game in three of his last four seasons.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project Black as the third-highest scoring rookie running back with 592 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 152 carries, equivalent to 114.9 fantasy points.

2. Jadarian Price, Seahawks

Seattle employed a platoon system at the running back position with Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III. Walker signed with the Chiefs in free agency, and Charbonnet suffered a significant late-season injury. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are capable of giving Price a breather until Charbonnet returns, but the rookie may get a larger volume of touches in September as a result.

Outwardly, it felt as though the Seahawks were willing to wait and take the Notre Dame product No. 32 overall despite better value existing elsewhere.

There have been 13 running backs drafted in the first round over the past 10 years. Of those, 12 played at least 13 games -- Omarion Hampton was the exception -- and averaged 1,181.2 yards and 8.2 touchdowns on 265.4 carries.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 228 carries for 977 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as 20 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown. His projected 187 fantasy points are the second-most among rookie running backs.

1. Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals

Arizona signed Tyler Allgeier and also returns James Conner. They have a few physical backs that can share some of the wear and tear with Love. The Cardinals received ample criticism for taking a running back rather than a premium position No. 3 overall. There may be motivation to quickly validate that decision. Although I did not view Love as being of similar caliber to Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, he was among the best prospects available in what appeared to be a weak draft class at the top.

There have been six running backs taken in the top 10 overall over the last ten years. Those players averaged 144.8 carries for 636.4 yards and 4.6 touchdowns as rookies. Believe it or not, the inclusion of Christian McCaffrey brought those figures down harshly.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 214 carries for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as 42 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns; the equivalent of 232 fantasy points in a PPR league.