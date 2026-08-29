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2026 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates, latest moves, trade rumors as all 32 teams finalize 53-man rosters

Keep track of everything you need to know as NFL teams make initial cuts

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It's going to be a busy weekend around the NFL, and that's because cut day is coming. During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but every team has to get that number down to just 53 by the cut deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

The NFL threw a slight curveball this year with the deadline: This will mark the first time in 22 years that cut day has been held on a Sunday. Between now and the deadline, a total of 1,184 players will be released, but that does not mean every single one of those players will be out of a job. Each team will be allowed to create a practice squad that consists of 16 players, and that number is allowed to hit 17 if a team adds an international player to their practice squad. 

After getting cut, any player with less than four years of NFL experience will hit the waiver wire, where they can be claimed by another team. The waiver order is the same as the 2026 NFL Draft order, so the Raiders will have first dibs on claiming any player who goes on waivers. The deadline for claims is Monday at 1 p.m. ET. 

On the other hand, any player with more than four years of experience will officially become a free agent after getting cut, so they won't hit the waiver wire and they'll be eligible to sign with any team. 

Not only will there be hundreds of cuts this weekend, but there will likely be plenty of trades as well. Teams will always jump at the chance to trade a player that they were going to cut anyway so they can get some compensation in return. And teams looking to add a player will generally look to make a trade so they don't have to deal with the waiver wire. 

To keep you up to date with all the action, we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest news, rumors and waiver claims here in our live blog. We've also got a full team-by-team list of every cut that's been made, and you can check that out here

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NFL cut day explainer: How the waiver wire works

One popular question with NFL fans around cut day has to do with the waiver wire: How does it work?

Well, I'm glad you asked. All 32 teams have to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. After those 1,184 players are released, the ones that have four years of NFL experience or less will hit the waiver wire. 

The waiver order is the same as the 2026 NFL Draft order, so here are the teams that will have first crack at making claims: 

1. Raiders
2. Jets
3. Cardinals
4. Titans
5. Giants
6. Browns
7. Commanders
8. Saints
9. Chiefs
10. Bengals

The Raiders can claim as many players as they want, but if they claim a player, that guy automatically hits their 53-man roster, so they'd also have to release someone to make room for the new guy (If they claimed 8 players, they'd have to release 8 players to make room). 

Any team looking to claim a player who was part of the initial cuts will have to turn their claim in by 1 p.m. ET on Monday. If two teams claim the same player, the player will go to the team that has a higher priority in the waiver order. 

If a player clears waivers, he can re-sign with the team that just released him. Teams will generally go this route if they want to bring a player back as a member of the practice squad. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 4:10 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 12:10 pm EDT
 
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Bills to cut ties with three-time Super Bowl champ Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman's career started off with a bang when he won three Super Bowls in his first five years while playing for the Chiefs, but things have come crashing down since then. 

The latest setback for the 28-year-old came on Saturday: According to ESPN, the Bills are planning to release Hardman. The receiver actually signed with Buffalo back in November and he ended up playing in two games with them during the 2025 season. 

Hardman hasn't done much as a receiver in recent years, but he's still a lethal return man and he showed that off last season. He only had one kick return for the Bills in 2025 and it went for 61 yards. 

The problem for Hardman is that he's struggled as a receiver and that includes dropping several passes during the preseason this year. Hardman is free to sign with anyone once he's officially released, and if the Bills are interested in keeping him, they could look to add him to the practice squad if he doesn't draw any interest from around the league. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 3:50 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 11:50 am EDT
 
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Most notable cuts this week: Former Super Bowl starter released

Although most NFL cuts will be going down this weekend, several players did get released over the past few days, including a few notable names. 

Here's a short list of several players who have been released over the past week: 

  • Commanders RB Jerome Ford (Aug. 23)
  • Bengals OL Cody Ford (Aug. 24)
  • Raiders WR Noah Brown (Aug. 24)
  • Commanders S Will Hill (Aug. 25)
  • Broncos S Taylor Rapp (Aug. 26)

Rapp might be the most notable name here. He won a Super Bowl as the starting safety for the Rams in 2021, but now, he's a free agent after being released by the Broncos. And then there's the two Fords (who aren't related): Cody spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati and even started nine games for the Bengals in 2024 while Jerome was the Browns' leading rusher in 2023. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 3:40 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 11:40 am EDT
 
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Bills punting battle is over: Rookie Tommy Doman wins the job

One of the biggest training camp competitions in Buffalo this year was happening at PUNTER. Yes, Punter.

The battle featured veteran Mitch Wishnowsky going up against rookie Tommy Doman Jr. and the Bills have decided to give the job to the rookie. According to Tom Pelissero of Netflix, the Bills have already informed Wishnowsky that he's going to be released. 

Wishnowsky punted in 13 games for the Bills last season, but they clearly weren't happy with his performance, which is why they ended up spending a seventh-round pick on Doman this year. The former Florida Gator was one of just two punters to be drafted this year, along with Baltimore's Ryan Eckley. 

Wishnowsky may have lost the job in Buffalo's final preseason game when he shanked a punt that went just 19 yards while kicking from inside his own 10-yard line. 

On the other hand, Doman averaged 52 yards per punt on Thursday night against Pittsburgh and he pinned the Steelers inside their own 20-yard line with two of his four kicks. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 3:25 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 11:25 am EDT
 
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Why is the NFL cut deadline on a Sunday? Glad you asked

For the first time in 22 years, the NFL cut deadline is being held on a Sunday. The last time it happened came all the way back in 2004. 

  • Over the past four years (2021-25), the deadline was set for the first Tuesday after the final preseason weekend. 
  • From 2005 through 2020, cut day was always held on the Saturday before Labor Day, except in 2012, when it was held on the Friday before Labor Day. 

So they did the NFL make the switch this year? It all has to do with the game in Australia. It was pretty clear that a change was likely after the owners voted to amend a by-law at the NFL's annual spring meeting in March. The policy change flew under the radar, but it's certainly worth noting now. 

The new by-law permits "the League office to adjust the procedures and related dates and deadlines for the final roster reduction to accommodate an international game scheduled in the first week of the regular season."

In layman's terms, this means that if there's an international game in Week 1, the league office is allowed to change the date for final cuts, and that's exactly what's happening this year. 

With the 49ers and Rams playing in Australia in Week 1, there was no way the NFL could stick to its normal schedule, with cut day falling on the first Tuesday after the final preseason weekend, which would have been Sept. 1 this year. If that had been the deadline, waiver claims would have been due on Sept. 2 and that would have created an issue because the 49ers are flying to Melbourne on Sept. 2. It wouldn't have been fair to ask them to fill out their practice squad, make waiver claims and potentially sign free agents while they're on a 14-hour flight to Australia, so the NFL decided to move the cut deadline to Aug. 30. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 3:15 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 11:15 am EDT
 
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NFL cut day trade candidates: Will Joey Porter Jr. get dealt?

With NFL cut day coming up on Sunday, we'll likely see several trades go down between now and then. The reason we so many deals happen is two-fold: For one, any team that has a talented player who they're being forced to cut will shop him around so they can try and get some compensation for him. The other reason we see multiple trades in the lead up to cut day is because you'll have a situation where Team A is eyeing a player on Team B's roster. If Team B cuts the player, that player is subjected to waivers and he might get claimed before Team A can get him, so making a trade for the player makes more sense. 

With that in mind, Bryan DeArdo came up with a list of several players who might be dealt between now and Sunday: 

  • Colts QB Anthony Richardson
  • Cardinals EDGE Josh Sweat
  • Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. 
  • Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
  • Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. 

Porter might be most notable name listed above and that's because he's currently at an impasse with the Steelers in contract negotiations. If the two sides can't get a deal done, the Steelers might end up deciding that they'd be better off dealing him away. 

DeArdo included a total of 10 players on his list of trade candidates and if you want to know who might be on the move this weekend, be sure to check out this full story here

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 3:00 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 11:00 am EDT
 
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NFL veterans on the chopping block: Players who could get cut

There haven't been any big cuts just yet, but that could certainly change over the next 24 hours. If you're for the biggest names who might be on the chopping block this year, Carter Bahns has you covered. He went through and came up with a list of 20 guys who could get released before Sunday's deadline. 

  • Panthers TE Darren Waller
  • Titans QB Will Levis
  • Bills WR Mecole Hardman
  • Texans WR Sterling Shepard
  • Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • Jaguards RB Ameer Abdullah
  • Chiefs' EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
  • Jets DT Mazi Smith
  • Colts WR Laquon Treadwell

For the rest of the names on Carter's list, you'll have to check out his full story here

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 2:40 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 10:40 am EDT
 
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Giants kicking battle is over: Michigan rookie wins the job

With roughly 32 hours to go until the cut deadline, the Giants seem to be the only team making news. During their 23-6 win over the Jets on Friday night, Dominic Zvada drilled three field goals (23, 46, 53) and that was all John Harbaugh needed to see to officially hand him the kicking job. 

"I thought he did great," Harbaugh said after the game. "He'll win the job. He'll be the kicker."

Zvada had been in a kicking competition with Ben Sauls, which means Sauls will likely be released by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday unless the Giants can find another team that might want to make a trade for him. One potential landing spot could be with the Jets. They have Jason Sanders, but it's hard to imagine him sticking around after he missed a field goal and an extra point on Friday night against the Giants. 

As for the  Zvada, the former Michigan kicker signed with the Giants in May and ended up doing enough to win the job. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 2:25 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 10:25 am EDT
 
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Giants seem open to keeping Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham might end up surviving cut day. After watching Odell catch three passes for 53 yards against the Jets on Friday, John Harbaugh was asked if Beckham has done enough to make the roster. 

"I don't want to like say exactly who's making it right now and not, what the considerations are. And things can happen. But I think I would answer the question yes," Harbaugh said after the Giants' 23-6 win over the Jets. "I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure."

If Odell does make the team, he'd be in line to play in his first game for the Giants since 2018. The Giants made Beckham a first-round pick in 2014 and he had five strong seasons in New York before being traded to Cleveland following the 2018 season. 

At 33 years old, Beckham would be thrilled to make the 53-man roster. 

"It would mean everything to me if I made it," Beckham said.

OBJ caught a total of 7 passes for 76 yards for the Giants in their three preseason games. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 2:15 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 10:15 am EDT
 
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Ravens-Giants trade: John Harbaugh gets another player from Baltimore

New Giants coach John Harbaugh has spent the offseason collecting players from his former team and he added another one on Saturday after his Giants agreed to make a trade with the Ravens. 

Here's a look at the details of the deal (via ESPN): 

GIANTS GET: DL C.J. Okoye
RAVENS GET: 2028 seventh-round draft pick

Okoye is a Nigerian who entered the NFL as part of the league's international pathway program in 2023. He ended up seeing his first NFL action last season while playing under Harbaugh in Baltimore. He'll add some depth to the Giants' defensive line and the Ravens will get a pick that they can use down the road. 

John Breech
August 29, 2026, 2:04 PM
Aug. 29, 2026, 10:04 am EDT
 
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AFC North back with more cuts: Steelers release 11 players

With roughly 48 hours to go until the NFL's cut deadline, only two teams have announced any major moves. First, there was the Browns, and now, we have the Steelers, who released 11 players on Friday. 

Here's the full list: 

  • TE Jaheim Bell
  • OL Greg Crippen
  • DB Jaylon Guilbeau
  • DB Jack Henderson
  • DB Brandon Hill
  • WR Jakobie Keeney-James
  • DB Tamon Lynum
  • DB Daryl Porter
  • WR Cornell Powell
  • RB Alex Tecza
  • WR Isaiah Winstead

One of the biggest questions in Pittsburgh revolves around the quarterback position. The Steelers have four quarterbacks on their roster (Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar) and it will be interesting to see if they keep all of them. Mike McCarthy hinted this week that the team might just go that route. 

If you're wondering why only two teams have announced any cuts so far, it's because both the Steelers and Browns have already played their final preseason game (They both played Thursday night). There are 10 games being played on Friday night, and after those are over, things should get pretty crazy, so Saturday could be a busy day in the NFL. 

John Breech
August 28, 2026, 10:16 PM
Aug. 28, 2026, 6:16 pm EDT
 
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The cuts have started: Browns release 12 players

The cut deadline won't be here until Sunday, but the Browns have decided to get an early start on things. The team cut 12 players on Friday afternoon and here's the full list: 

WAIVED: 
TE Drew Biber
T Jeremiah Byers
P Nik Constantinou
S Christopher Edmonds
CB Nate Evans
DT Coziah Izzard
DT Patrick Jenkins
CB Jeremiah McClendon
T Izavion Miller
DE Jamil Muhammad
WR Ben Patterson
TE Jermaine Terry II

CONTRACT TERMINATED 
CB Tre Avery
CB Tyler Hall
T Tyre Phillips
TE Jack Stoll (from injured reserve)

This list doesn't include any names that are all that surprising. That being said, it will be interesting to see what the Browns end up doing at quarterback because Todd Monken strongly hinted this week that they won't be keeping four on their roster, so Dillon Gabriel or Taylen Green could eventually be traded and/or cut. 

John Breech
August 28, 2026, 7:52 PM
Aug. 28, 2026, 3:52 pm EDT
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