2026 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates, latest moves, trade rumors as all 32 teams finalize 53-man rosters

NFL cut day explainer: How the waiver wire works
One popular question with NFL fans around cut day has to do with the waiver wire: How does it work?
Well, I'm glad you asked. All 32 teams have to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. After those 1,184 players are released, the ones that have four years of NFL experience or less will hit the waiver wire.
The waiver order is the same as the 2026 NFL Draft order, so here are the teams that will have first crack at making claims:
1. Raiders
2. Jets
3. Cardinals
4. Titans
5. Giants
6. Browns
7. Commanders
8. Saints
9. Chiefs
10. Bengals
The Raiders can claim as many players as they want, but if they claim a player, that guy automatically hits their 53-man roster, so they'd also have to release someone to make room for the new guy (If they claimed 8 players, they'd have to release 8 players to make room).
Any team looking to claim a player who was part of the initial cuts will have to turn their claim in by 1 p.m. ET on Monday. If two teams claim the same player, the player will go to the team that has a higher priority in the waiver order.
If a player clears waivers, he can re-sign with the team that just released him. Teams will generally go this route if they want to bring a player back as a member of the practice squad.