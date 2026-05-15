2026 NFL schedule: Dates, times, TV, streaming, matchups for all 272 games
Here is the full week-by-week schedule for the 2026 season
The 2026 NFL schedule is officially released, and as always, is full of some very interesting matchups. While the opponents have been determined for months, we finally know when (and what network) the biggest matchups in the league will be taking place.
We know the Super Bowl LX rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be kicking off Week 1 (Wednesday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).
The league will also have a record nine international games, with contests being held in Australia, Brazil, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.
This season will also feature a game on Thanksgiving Eve, a Christmas Eve game and a tripleheader on Christmas.
Here is the complete week-by-week 2026 NFL schedule (all games on CBS will be streaming on Paramount+, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ABC and ESPN will be streaming on fubo:
Week 1
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 10
- 49ers vs. Rams, 8:35 p.m. ET (Netflix) -- Melbourne, Australia
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Buccaneers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Saints at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Jets at Titans, 1 p.m. ET
- Falcons at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cardinals at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Dolphins at Raiders, 4:25 p.m ET (Fox)
- Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 14
- Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Lions at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Sept. 20
- Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Eagles at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Packers at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Saints at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bengals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Browns at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Steelers at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Miami at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Colts at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 21
- Giants at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 24
- Falcons at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Chiefs at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Titans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Patriots at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bengals at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Panthers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Jets at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Seahawks at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Vikings at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
- Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
- Ravens vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) -- Rio De Janeiro
- Raiders at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Rams at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 28
- Eagles at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 4
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Colts vs. Commanders, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London
- Titans at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cardinals at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jaguars at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cowboys at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Packers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Jets at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Dolphins at Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Broncos at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Chargers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Lions at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 5
- Falcons at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Eagles vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London
- Raiders at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Vikings at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Giants at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- 49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 12
- Bills at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Carolina, Kansas City
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Seahawks at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Texans vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London
- Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Steelers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Saints at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Cardinals at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chargers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cowboys at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 19
- Commanders at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Patriots at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Oct. 25
- Steelers vs. Saints, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- Paris
- Browns at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Colts at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Giants at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- 49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Broncos at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Rams at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Packers at Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chiefs at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 26
- Cowboys at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Buffalo, Jacksonville, LA Chargers, Washington
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Panthers at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Titans at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Cardinals at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chargers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Patirots at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 2
- Bears at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Houston, New Orleans, NY Giants, San Francisco
Week 9
Thursday, Nov. 5
- Jaguars at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 8
- Bengals vs. Falcons, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- Madrid
- Jets at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Browns at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Lions at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Rams at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Raiders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Texans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Packers at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Buccaneers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 9
- Bills at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Pittsburgh, Tennessee
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Commanders at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Patriots vs. Lions, 9:30 a.m. ET (Fox) -- Munich, Germany
- Buffalo at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Kansas City at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- LA Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Seattle at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- San Francisco at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Steelers at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 16
- Chargers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jacksonville at NY Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Tennessee at Dallas, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- New Orleans at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- NY Jets at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Vikings vs. 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- Mexico City
Monday, Nov. 23
- Bengals at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, LA Rams, New England, Seattle
Week 12
Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Eve)
- Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix)
Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)
- Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)
- Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Friday, Nov. 27 (Black Friday)
- Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Nov. 29
- Baltimore at Houston, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- NY Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- NY Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Tennessee at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Patriots at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Nov. 30
- Panthers at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 13
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Chiefs at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Dec. 6
- Washington at Arizona, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Chargers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Commanders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- 49ers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Packers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Jaguars at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Panthers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Bills at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Texans at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 7
- Cowboys at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Ravens, Colts, Raiders, Jets
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 10
- Vikings at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Sunday, Dec. 13
- Denver at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Houston at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Tennessee at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- LA Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- NY Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Bills at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 14
- Steelers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
BYES: Arizona, Dallas
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 17
- 49ers at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Seahawks at Eagles, 5 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Bears at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)
Sunday, Dec. 20
- Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cleveland at NY Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Miami at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- NY Jets at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Dallas at LA Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Lions at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 21
- Patriots at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 16
Thursday, Dec. 24
- Texans at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Friday, Dec. 25
- Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)
- Bills at Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)
- Rams at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)
Saturday, Dec. 26
- TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- TBD, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday, Dec. 27
- Tampa Bay at Atlanta, TBD
- Washington at Minnesota, TBD
- Carolina at Pittsburgh, TBD
- Cincinnati at Indianapolis, TBD
- New England at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- LA Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Tennessee at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)
- San Francisco at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Jaguars at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 28
- Giants at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 17
Thursday, Dec. 31
- Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)
Saturday, Jan. 2
- TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
- TBA at TBA, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock exclusive)
Sunday, Jan. 3
- LA Rams at Tampa Bay, TBD
- Denver at New England, TBD
- Kansas City at LA Chargers, TBD
- Washington at Jacksonville, TBD
- Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Minnesota at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
- New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- NY Giants at Dallas, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Las Vegas at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Detroit at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 4
Texans at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Week 18
Saturday, Jan. 9
- TBA at TBA, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)
- TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)
- TBA at TBA, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)
Sunday, Jan. 10
- NY Jets at Buffalo
- Jacksonville at Indianapolis
- Las Vegas at Kansas City
- Tennessee at Houston
- LA Chargers at Denver
- Miami at New England
- Cleveland at Cincinnati
- Pittsburgh at Baltimore
- Chicago at Minnesota
- Detroit at Green Bay
- Dallas at Washington
- Tampa Bay at New Orleans
- Philadelphia at NY Giants
- Seattle at LA Rams
- Atlanta at Carolina
- San Francisco at Arizona
- TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Note: The teams playing in the Saturday tripleheader and the Sunday primetime game in Week 18 won't be announced until January.