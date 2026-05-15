The 2026 NFL schedule is officially released, and as always, is full of some very interesting matchups. While the opponents have been determined for months, we finally know when (and what network) the biggest matchups in the league will be taking place.

We know the Super Bowl LX rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be kicking off Week 1 (Wednesday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

The league will also have a record nine international games, with contests being held in Australia, Brazil, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

This season will also feature a game on Thanksgiving Eve, a Christmas Eve game and a tripleheader on Christmas.

Here is the complete week-by-week 2026 NFL schedule (all games on CBS will be streaming on Paramount+, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ABC and ESPN will be streaming on fubo:

Week 1

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 10

49ers vs. Rams, 8:35 p.m. ET (Netflix) -- Melbourne, Australia

Sunday, Sept. 13

Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Buccaneers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bills at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Saints at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jets at Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Raiders, 4:25 p.m ET (Fox)

Commanders at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 14

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Lions at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 20

Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Eagles at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saints at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Steelers at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Miami at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Colts at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 21

Giants at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

Falcons at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chiefs at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Titans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Patriots at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Panthers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jets at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seahawks at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Ravens vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) -- Rio De Janeiro

Raiders at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Rams at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 28

Eagles at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Colts vs. Commanders, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London

Titans at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cowboys at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jets at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Dolphins at Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Broncos at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chargers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Lions at Panthers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 5

Falcons at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 11

Eagles vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London

Raiders at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Giants at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 12

Bills at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Carolina, Kansas City

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 15

Seahawks at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 18

Texans vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- London

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Steelers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saints at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cardinals at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chargers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cowboys at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 19

Commanders at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 22

Patriots at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 25

Steelers vs. Saints, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- Paris

Browns at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Giants at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Broncos at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Rams at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chiefs at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 26

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Buffalo, Jacksonville, LA Chargers, Washington

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 29

Panthers at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 1

Titans at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Ravens at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cardinals at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chargers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Patirots at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 2

Bears at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Houston, New Orleans, NY Giants, San Francisco

Week 9

Thursday, Nov. 5

Jaguars at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 8

Bengals vs. Falcons, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) -- Madrid

Jets at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Lions at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Rams at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Raiders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Buccaneers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 9

Bills at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Pittsburgh, Tennessee

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12

Commanders at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Patriots vs. Lions, 9:30 a.m. ET (Fox) -- Munich, Germany

Buffalo at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Kansas City at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

LA Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Steelers at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 16

Chargers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 22

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville at NY Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Tennessee at Dallas, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

New Orleans at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

NY Jets at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Vikings vs. 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- Mexico City

Monday, Nov. 23

Bengals at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, LA Rams, New England, Seattle

Week 12

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Eve)

Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 27 (Black Friday)

Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 29

Baltimore at Houston, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

NY Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

NY Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Patriots at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 30

Panthers at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, Dec. 3

Chiefs at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 6

Washington at Arizona, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chargers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Commanders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

49ers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jaguars at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Panthers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bills at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 7

Cowboys at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Ravens, Colts, Raiders, Jets

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

Vikings at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 13

Denver at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Tennessee at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

LA Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

NY Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bills at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 14

Steelers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BYES: Arizona, Dallas

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 17

49ers at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Seahawks at Eagles, 5 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bears at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Dec. 20

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland at NY Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

NY Jets at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Dallas at LA Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Lions at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 21

Patriots at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 24

Texans at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Friday, Dec. 25

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Bills at Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Rams at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saturday, Dec. 26

TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

TBD, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 27

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, TBD

Washington at Minnesota, TBD

Carolina at Pittsburgh, TBD

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, TBD

New England at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

LA Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Tennessee at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

San Francisco at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 28

Giants at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 17

Thursday, Dec. 31

Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Saturday, Jan. 2

TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

TBA at TBA, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock exclusive)

Sunday, Jan. 3

LA Rams at Tampa Bay, TBD

Denver at New England, TBD

Kansas City at LA Chargers, TBD

Washington at Jacksonville, TBD

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

NY Giants at Dallas, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Las Vegas at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 4

Texans at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 18

Saturday, Jan. 9

TBA at TBA, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

TBA at TBA, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, Jan. 10

NY Jets at Buffalo

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

Las Vegas at Kansas City

Tennessee at Houston

LA Chargers at Denver

Miami at New England

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Chicago at Minnesota

Detroit at Green Bay

Dallas at Washington

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Philadelphia at NY Giants

Seattle at LA Rams

Atlanta at Carolina

San Francisco at Arizona

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Note: The teams playing in the Saturday tripleheader and the Sunday primetime game in Week 18 won't be announced until January.