2026 NFL schedule: Here is the full list of 272 games, including home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams
The full NFL schedule won't be released until May, but you can find out the 2026 opponents for each team right now
The 2026 NFL schedule won't be released until May, but you don't have to wait that long to find out who your favorite team is going to play. Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we know the 17 opponents for each of the 32 teams, which means we can take a sneak peak at the 272 games that will be on the docket in 2026.
Some of the biggest games on the 2026 schedule will include:
- Chiefs at Bills
- Bills at Rams
- Bears at Seahawks
- Steelers at Eagles
- Eagles at 49ers
- Patriots at Bears
- Texans at Packers
- Jaguars at Broncos
- Seahawks at Broncos
- Chargers at Rams
- Packers at Patriots
Each NFC team will be getting nine homes games this year, which means that conference will be hosting the majority of the international games. As a matter of fact, we already know that the Rams will be playing a game in Australia and that the Commanders and Falcons will both be hosting an international game this year. Unfortunately, we don't know where Washington and Atlanta will be playing just yet. The international schedule will be released at a later date.
With that in mind, let's check out the 2026 home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams.
How it works
- Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).
- The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle (four games).
- The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle (four games).
- Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.
- One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the NFC teams hosting the game in 2026.
Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 and revised in 2021 when the 17th game was added. Each team will play:
Mark your calendars
The 2026 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10, and run through Week 18, which will be played on Jan. 10, 2026.
The 2026 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 14, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LXI. And that is not a typo, the Super Bowl will be played on Valentine's Day for the first time ever.
2026 opponents
Here's the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens, Bears, Lions
Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Vikings, Packers, Rams
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Bears, Lions,
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Colts, Vikings, Packers, 49ers
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Steelers, Vikings, Packers
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Bears, Lions, Seahawks
New York Jets
Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Vikings, Packers
Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans, Bears, Lions, Cardinals
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Bills, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders
Cleveland Browns
Home: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers
Away: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles
AFC South
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Bills, Cowboys, Giants
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Chargers, Commanders, Eagles, Packers
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles, Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Commanders, Eagles
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Bears
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Steelers, Jets, Commanders, Eagles
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Lions
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks, Rams
Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Colts, 49ers, Cardinals
Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Bills, Dolphins, Titans, Rams, Seahawks
Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Cardinals, 49ers
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks, Buccaneers
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Texans, Colts
New York Giants
Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Jaguars, Titans, Browns
Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Lions, Texans, Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Steelers
Away: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans
Washington Commanders
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Texans, Colts, Bengals
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Patriots, Jets, Titans
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Texans
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Patriots, Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins, Colts
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers, Patriots, Jets
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Commanders, Browns, Steelers
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Browns, Steelers
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, Raiders
Away: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Giants, Bengals, Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Browns, Steelers, Chargers
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Bengals, Ravens
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Jets
Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills
Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Broncos, Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots
Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders