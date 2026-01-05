The 2026 NFL schedule won't be released until May, but you don't have to wait that long to find out who your favorite team is going to play. Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we know the 17 opponents for each of the 32 teams, which means we can take a sneak peak at the 272 games that will be on the docket in 2026.

Some of the biggest games on the 2026 schedule will include:

Chiefs at Bills

Bills at Rams

Bears at Seahawks

Steelers at Eagles

Eagles at 49ers

Patriots at Bears

Texans at Packers

Jaguars at Broncos

Seahawks at Broncos

Chargers at Rams

Packers at Patriots

Each NFC team will be getting nine homes games this year, which means that conference will be hosting the majority of the international games. As a matter of fact, we already know that the Rams will be playing a game in Australia and that the Commanders and Falcons will both be hosting an international game this year. Unfortunately, we don't know where Washington and Atlanta will be playing just yet. The international schedule will be released at a later date.

With that in mind, let's check out the 2026 home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams.

How it works

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 and revised in 2021 when the 17th game was added. Each team will play: Home and away against its three division opponents ( six games ).



).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle ( four games ).



).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle ( four games ).



).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings ( two games ). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.



). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the NFC teams hosting the game in 2026.

Mark your calendars

The 2026 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10, and run through Week 18, which will be played on Jan. 10, 2026.

The 2026 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 14, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LXI. And that is not a typo, the Super Bowl will be played on Valentine's Day for the first time ever.

2026 opponents

Here's the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Ravens, Bears, Lions

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Vikings, Packers, Rams

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Bears, Lions,

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Colts, Vikings, Packers, 49ers

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Steelers, Vikings, Packers

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Bears, Lions, Seahawks

New York Jets

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Broncos, Raiders, Browns, Vikings, Packers

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans, Bears, Lions, Cardinals

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Bills, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders

Cleveland Browns

Home: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers

Away: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles

AFC South

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Bills, Cowboys, Giants

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Chargers, Commanders, Eagles, Packers

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Commanders, Eagles, Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Commanders, Eagles

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Bears

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Steelers, Jets, Commanders, Eagles

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Lions

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks, Rams

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Colts, 49ers, Cardinals

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Bills, Dolphins, Titans, Rams, Seahawks

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Cardinals, 49ers

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks, Buccaneers

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Texans, Colts

New York Giants

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Jaguars, Titans, Browns

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Lions, Texans, Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Steelers

Away: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bears, Jaguars, Titans

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Texans, Colts, Bengals

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Patriots, Jets, Titans

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Texans

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Patriots, Jets

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins, Colts

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers, Patriots, Jets

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Commanders, Browns, Steelers

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Browns, Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, Raiders

Away: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Giants, Bengals, Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Browns, Steelers, Chargers

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Bengals, Ravens

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Jets

Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Broncos, Raiders

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Falcons, Chiefs, Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots

Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders