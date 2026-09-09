The NFL is back.

For just the second time ever, the season is starting on a Wednesday, with the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl 60.

The fact that both teams are in this position is something few saw coming entering the 2025 season. The Seahawks had a nice showing in 2024 in their first year under Mike Macdonald, but they moved on from quarterback Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for Sam Darnold and Klint Kubiak at their respective positions and also traded away DK Metcalf. It looked more like a team in semi-transition than a team ready to win a Super Bowl. The Patriots, meanwhile, were coming off a 4-13 season and looked years away from contending.

But the NFL is full of surprises, and 2025 proved it. There will be more surprises in 2026, making picking teams both exciting and challenging. Here is how the CBS Sports NFL staff -- writers, editors, analysts and researchers -- envision this season playing out.

Voters: Pete Prisco, Leger Douzable, Emory Hunt, Mike Renner, R.J. White, Ryan Wilson, Jordan Dajani, Josh Edwards, Bryan DeArdo, Tyler Sullivan, Garrett Podell, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Zach Pereles, Doug Clawson

NFC East

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The Eagles became the first team in over 20 years to repeat as NFC East champions, but our voters see a new face emerging atop the division. The Cowboys had a huge offseason adding defensive talent -- both in terms of players and coaches -- to complement a high-flying offense.

NFC North

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The NFC North is the only division that features all four teams getting at least one vote as division champion, and for good reason: All four teams posted winning records last season. There are significant questions for all four teams that prevent them from joining the upper echelon of Super Bowl favorites, but this will be a dogfight.

NFC South

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The Buccaneers' four-year reign atop the division ended last season at the hands of the Panthers, who, eight months later, are the only team in the division not to receive a vote to win it. The Saints' strong finish to 2025 helps them garner significant consideration from our voters.

NFC West

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Rams (10 votes) Seahawks (5)

The Rams are Super Bowl favorites and, in turn, NFC West favorites. The 10 votes they received were tied for second-most among any projected division winner. Seattle received five division nods, while San Francisco somewhat surprisingly gets zero.

NFC wild cards

Seahawks (10 votes) Eagles (7) Bears (6)

Others receiving votes: Rams (5), Cowboys (5), Packers (4), 49ers (4), Vikings (2), Panthers (1), Lions (1)

NFC total playoff votes

Rams: 15 (10 NFC West champion, 5 wild card) Seahawks: 15 (5 NFC West champion, 10 wild card) Cowboys: 13 (8 NFC East champion, 5 wild card) Eagles: 13 (6 NFC East champion, 7 wild card) Lions: 9 (8 NFC North champion, 1 wild card) Bears: 9 (3 NFC North champion, 6 wild card) Buccaneers: 8 (8 NFC South champion) Packers: 7 (3 NFC North champion, 4 wild card) Saints: 6 (6 NFC South champion) 49ers: 4 (4 wild card) Vikings: 3 (1 NFC North champion, 2 wild card) Giants: 1 (1 NFC East champion) Falcons: 1 (1 NFC South champion) Panthers: 1 (1 wild card)

Cardinals, Commanders received 0 votes.

AFC East

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Bills (8 votes) Patriots (7)

Last year, Buffalo was the unanimous pick in the AFC East, and that seemed reasonable given the Bills had won the division five straight years and the other three teams were coming off rough seasons. But Drake Maye's superstar rise fueled one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory, and now, it's a hotly contested vote.

AFC North

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The Bengals have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, with Joe Burrow injuries and a pourous defense being the two major reasons. While Cincinnati can't guarantee Burrow's health, it did invest heavily in the defense to complement the offense, not unlike the Cowboys.

AFC South

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The Texans' 12 AFC South champion votes are the most for any division in this exercise. The defense is excellent, and Houston is hoping an upgraded offensive line and running game can get C.J. Stroud back on track. The Jaguars won't just go away, though: They won eight straight games to finish the 2025 regular season, with Trevor Lawrence finding his stride in Liam Coen's offense.

AFC West

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The Broncos ended the Chiefs' nine-year streak atop the division last season and are now poised to make it back-to-back AFC West crowns, according to our voters. The Chiefs aren't even expected to finish second in the division, with the Chargers earning four nods compared to Kansas City's one.

AFC wild cards

Ravens (8 votes) Chiefs, Chargers, Bills (7 each)

Others receiving votes: Broncos (4), Bengals (4), Texans (3), Steelers (2), Patriots (2), Jaguars (1)

AFC total playoff votes

Texans: 15 (12 AFC South champion, 3 wild card) Bills: 15 (8 AFC East champion, 7 wild card) Bengals: 14 (10 AFC North champion, 4 wild card) Broncos 14 (10 AFC West champion, 4 wild card) Ravens: 13 (5 AFC North champion, 8 wild card) Chargers: 11 (4 AFC West champion, 7 wild card) Patriots: 9 (7 AFC East champion, 2 wild card) Chiefs: 7 (1 AFC West champion, 6 wild card) Jaguars: 4 (3 AFC South champion, 1 wild card) Steelers: 2 (2 wild card)

Browns, Colts, Dolphins, Jets, Raiders, Titans received 0 votes.

NFC champion

Rams (8) Seahawks (3) Cowboys (2) Giants, Eagles (1 each)

AFC champion

Broncos (5) Bengals, Bills (3) Ravens (2) Jaguars, Texans (1 each)

Super Bowl LXI champion

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Rams: 7

Zach Pereles: "The Rams have the best roster, the best coach, two of the best defensive players of all time, an MVP-caliber quarterback, an excellent offensive line and a superstar wide receiver who can take over against even the best defenses. I get that there's pressure, but remember the Rams' Super Bowl-or-bust 2021 team? They won it all. I believe Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will do it again."

"The Rams have the best roster, the best coach, two of the best defensive players of all time, an MVP-caliber quarterback, an excellent offensive line and a superstar wide receiver who can take over against even the best defenses. I get that there's pressure, but remember the Rams' Super Bowl-or-bust 2021 team? They won it all. I believe Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will do it again." Garrett Podell: "Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans have fantastic defensive lines and secondaries, but the gap between the two teams' respective offenses is as wide as the Grand Canyon. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald ride off into the sunset at SoFi Stadium as two-time Super Bowl champions."

"Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans have fantastic defensive lines and secondaries, but the gap between the two teams' respective offenses is as wide as the Grand Canyon. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald ride off into the sunset at SoFi Stadium as two-time Super Bowl champions." Tyler Sullivan: "Los Angeles is the betting favorite for a reason. They have all-time talent on both sides of the ball, and Sean McVay is one of the best coaches we have in the NFL. They'll prioritize health over a division title during the regular season and then unleash in the playoffs."

"Los Angeles is the betting favorite for a reason. They have all-time talent on both sides of the ball, and Sean McVay is one of the best coaches we have in the NFL. They'll prioritize health over a division title during the regular season and then unleash in the playoffs." Jared Dubin: "It's always dangerous to pick the so-called super team to win the Super Bowl. A lot of times, that only leads to disappointment. I just don't see that happening with the Rams, who are too loaded with top-flight talent."

"It's always dangerous to pick the so-called super team to win the Super Bowl. A lot of times, that only leads to disappointment. I just don't see that happening with the Rams, who are too loaded with top-flight talent." Josh Edwards: "The Rams came so close last year and all they have done this offseason is add Myles Garrett, Matthew Stafford and Trent McDuffie. Short of sustaining multiple injuries, which is possible with an older roster, picking anyone other than Los Angeles feels like an exercise in just trying to be different."

"The Rams came so close last year and all they have done this offseason is add Myles Garrett, Matthew Stafford and Trent McDuffie. Short of sustaining multiple injuries, which is possible with an older roster, picking anyone other than Los Angeles feels like an exercise in just trying to be different." John Breech: "The NFL is an unpredictable league where anything can happen, but the Rams feel inevitable, so I'm taking the Rams."

"The NFL is an unpredictable league where anything can happen, but the Rams feel inevitable, so I'm taking the Rams." R.J. White: "It's hard to go against the superteam in Los Angeles, even if the odds say something will happen to trip them up. I wouldn't bet on them winning because of how skewed the Super Bowl odds market has become, and on that front I like the Broncos as a value play after they got stronger in the offseason as last year's No. 1 seed."

Broncos: 3

Mike Renner: "They may have a Lombardi already if Bo Nix didn't break his ankle. Adding Jaylen Waddle fixes easily their biggest weakness from a season ago."

"They may have a Lombardi already if Bo Nix didn't break his ankle. Adding Jaylen Waddle fixes easily their biggest weakness from a season ago." Leger Douzable: "The Broncos' defense leads them to championship, with Bo Nix being clutch when they need him."

"The Broncos' defense leads them to championship, with Bo Nix being clutch when they need him." Bryan DeArdo: "Sean Payton leads Denver to its fourth Super Bowl title on the strength of a dominant defense and the play of emerging star QB Bo Nix."

Ravens: 2

Emory Hunt: "Lamar Jackson further cements his 1st ballot hall of fame resume with a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles."

"Lamar Jackson further cements his 1st ballot hall of fame resume with a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles." Doug Clawson: "The stars will align for the Ravens, who have 1-2 years left of MVP football from Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry will still be a monster, and they will live up to expectations on the defensive side with the Jesse Minter hire, the addition of Trey Hendrickson and return of Nnamdi Madibuike."

Bengals: 1

Jordan Dajani: "Joe Burrow's MVP season culminates with a Lombardi Trophy."

Bills: 1

Ryan Wilson: "Josh Allen has his WR1, the defense should be more aggressive under Jim Leonhard, and they finally get over the hump with Joe Brady now the head coach."

Jaguars: 1

Pete Prisco: "The Jaguars are a better team than a year ago. They might not win as many games, but they will be better prepared for the playoffs this time around."