So far, quarterback injuries and a revolving door of quarterbacks represent defining aspects of the 2026 NFL season. That number reached 50 quarterbacks in Week 10, which would be a staggering amount for an entire season.

So where do they all stack up? The rankings were broken down into 10 tiers, with three quarterbacks getting their own tier.

Tier 10: Celler dwellers (8)

50. Joe Fagnano, Ravens

49. Carson Beck, Cardinals

48. Tyson Bagent, Bears

47. Cooper Rush, Falcons

46. Joe Milton III, Eagles

45. Tanner McKee, Eagles

44. Daniel Jones, Colts

43. Justin Herbert, Chargers

Nobody wants to be here, but their performances have nonetheless left them in the basement. Of all the quarterbacks in this group, Herbert is the most notable given all the success he experienced during his first six seasons in Los Angeles.

Herbert hasn't been good, but it's not all on him. His supporting cast hasn't carried its weight, and the Chargers' coaching staff (especially Jim Harbaugh and OC Mike McDaniel) aren't on the same page.

If there's a silver lining for Herbert, it's that Peyton Manning had a similar season at a similar point in his career. Manning bounced back all the way to the Hall of Fame. We'll see how Herbert responds to this adversity.

Tier 9: The Mendoza line (1)

42. Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Mendoza gets his own tier for two reasons: he's had just one start, and that start was a mixed bag. Overall, it was a promising debut for the No. 1 overall pick.

Facing Seattle's "Dark Side" defense, Mendoza went 11 of 13 in the first half and scored the only touchdown before intermission on a 10-yard run. Mendoza was less effective in the second half as Seattle ratcheted up the pressure. He finished with 143 yards on 17 of 29 passing in a 21-13 loss.

Tier 8: Baker & the unsung backups (11)

41. Kyle McCord, Dolphins

40. Carson Wentz, Vikings

39. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

38. Jalon Daniels, Buccaneers

37. Case Keenum, Bears

36. Shedeur Sanders, Browns

35. Gardner Minshew, Cardinals

34. Jameis Winston, Giants

33. Tyler Huntley, Ravens

32. Marcus Mariota, Commanders

31. J.J. McCarthy, Giants

Each of these backups experienced various levels of success.

McCarthy, traded from the Vikings to address New York's injury situation, is getting another chance (albeit temporary) to be an NFL starting quarterback. As was the case in Minnesota, McCarthy has shown signs of being a solid player in New York, but he still needs to work on his consistency, among other things.

Take last week, for example. McCarthy threw for 293 yards and a touchdown and made some plays with his feet, but he also threw an ugly interception that sealed New York's loss to Washington.

Daniels, the only rookie in this group, led the Buccaneers to their first win of the season, an upset in Dallas back in Week 5. A week later, he took Tampa Bay to overtime in an eventual loss to the Steelers.

Mayfield was included here because his performance this season is most in line with this tier. He threw just 14 combined passes in his two wins as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback. He made odd history in Week 8 by becoming the first quarterback since 1974 to win a start without completing a single pass.

Tier 7: Struggling starters (7)

30. Jacoby Brissett, Ravens

29. Kyler Murray, Vikings

28. Malik Willis, Dolphins

27. Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

26. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

25. Cam Ward, Titans

24. Sam Darnold, Seahawks

These quarterbacks have had moments of success this season, but those moments have often been overshadowed by shortcomings.

Hurts is dealing with something much bigger than football. He's been away from the team since blood clots were discovered following the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in London. The Eagles said at the time that Hurts' prognosis is "very good" and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Murray is listed as a starter here, but there's a very good chance that, barring injury, he has made his final start for the Vikings. Minnesota's production with him under center just wasn't up to snuff.

Tier 6: Middle of the pack (7)

23. Tyler Shough, Saints

22. Geno Smith, Jets



21. Drake Maye, Patriots

20. Deshaun Watson, Browns

19. Bo Nix, Broncos

18. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers



17. Bryce Young, Panthers

These guys aren't the first quarterbacks taken in fantasy football drafts, and for good reason: they don't consistently put up numbers. They are, however, above-average quarterbacks who once in a while show flashes of greatness, just not enough to be ranked higher.

Rodgers' production isn't close to what it once was, but he has continued to play good football (especially for a 42-year-old) while helping the Steelers get off to a 6-3 start. A big reason Rodgers hasn't had more success is Pittsburgh's lack of receiving weapons, a need that wasn't addressed at the trade deadline.

Nix had a slow start to the season, which was probably a byproduct of January's season-ending ankle injury. His play has improved in recent weeks, which is certainly good news for a Broncos team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Watson has struggled with his consistency and production from a touchdown standpoint (he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5), but he's been good enough to win six of his nine starts. Each of Cleveland's wins featured game-winning drives led by Watson.

Maye's tumultuous season took a disastrous turn Sunday when he suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury.

Tier 5: Success in Seattle (1)

16. Drew Lock, Seahawks

Each backup quarterback that has started a game this season has had various levels of success. None has been better than Lock, who is 3-0 this year as Seattle's starting quarterback. Lock's stellar play (he has had seven touchdowns, no picks, and has completed 73.1% of his passes) has led to rumblings about whether or not he should be the starter in Seattle moving forward.

Tier 4: Quality starters (5)

15. Jaxson Dart, Giants

14. Jayden Daniels, Commanders

13. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

11. C.J. Stroud, Texans

Stroud has put up good numbers, and he is far from Houston's biggest problem. Houston had seven players miss Sunday's loss to Cleveland due to injury. Their running game has been largely non-existent, and the defense has underperformed all year.

Prescott continues to be one of the league's most prolific passers, but most of his production has come against bad teams or when the Cowboys were trying to catch up, as was the case during Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Cousins' performance in Sunday's win over the Packers was nothing short of amazing. Just days after being traded from Las Vegas, Cousins threw a pair of scores and completed 67.7% of his passes while leading Minnesota to a 30-10 win. If Cousins keeps this up, the Vikings could very well win the NFL's hardest division, if not the Super Bowl.

Per usual, Daniels has been excellent this season when healthy. Dart was off to a strong start before an injury ended his sophomore season after just two weeks.

Tier 3: Bronze medalists (4)

10. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

9. Caleb Williams, Bears

8. Matthew Stafford, Lions

7. Jared Goff, Lions

Jackson was off to another strong start before a thumb injury derailed his season and the Ravens'. Williams missed three games earlier this season, and while his play has been mostly good, his production has been somewhat lacking (he has just three games with multiple touchdown passes this season). His four-pick performance in Chicago's Week 9 win over Tampa was a tough watch.

Stafford, the league's reigning MVP, has displayed remarkable resilience this season amid the Rams' early losses and injuries to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. He won't win a second MVP this season, but in some ways, Stafford's performance so far this season is just as impressive.

Stafford's predecessor in Los Angeles, Goff continues to play at a high level in Detroit. His success has led to continued success for the Lions, who are once again in the thick of the NFC North race.

Tier 2: Silver medalists (5)

6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

4. Jordan Love, Packers

3. Brock Purdy, 49ers

2. Josh Allen, Bills

All five of these guys have an MVP case.

Allen, the MVP front-runner for most of the season's first half, doesn't have as many touchdown passes (13) as his peers, but he does have a league-high 11 touchdown runs. He's also the catalyst for the Bills' 8-1 start.

Purdy has been rock solid all year for the 8-1 49ers, but it's fair to wonder whether his strong supporting cast will negatively impact his MVP chances. Regardless, Purdy is playing the best ball of his career and is a big reason why the 49ers are the cream of the NFC crop.

Love skyrocketed up the QB charts over the last six weeks prior to Sunday's setback to the visiting Vikings. Sunday's game exposed the Packers' beat-up offensive line and their lack of a running game without Josh Jacobs. Love is exceptional, but he can only do so much.

Lawrence is a chameleon in that he can conform to whatever the Jaguars need him to be on a weekly basis in order to win. That's led to some gaudy games for Lawrence and other games where he has excelled in a supporting role. That has helped the Jaguars get to 7-2.

Mahomes earned a spot in this tier following his performances over the last three weeks. Outside of the No. 1 quarterback on our list, no quarterback has played better over that span than Mahomes. In the Chiefs' last three games, Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions, completed 70% of his passes and averaged 304 passing yards per game. MVP-type stuff if you ask me.

Tier 1: The gold standard (1)

1. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Already the MVP favorite entering Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Burrow is now the clear front-runner. Against a team that defeated the Bengals back in Week 3, Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns while completing nearly 80% of his passes.

Burrow's performance not only strengthened his MVP case but also put him on a historic trajectory with eight games to play in the 2026 regular season. He is one of only five quarterbacks in NFL history with over 30 total touchdowns through nine games, according to CBS Sports Research. The other four (Tom Brady in 2007, Rodgers in 2011, Peyton Manning in 2013 and Mahomes in 2018) won league MVP:

Burrow is on track to create his own category for quarterback excellence by becoming the first quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season while also completing 70% of his passes. If he does that, he will have a strong argument when it comes to having the greatest passing season in league history.