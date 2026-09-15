You cannot win the Super Bowl in Week 1. But you can't lose it, either. You certainly can put the right or wrong foot forward on the path to the championship. Swamping the preseason favorite in Australia like the San Francisco 49ers did is about the best start possible, while losing to a team in the mix for the No. 1 draft pick a la the Los Angeles Chargers will instill zero confidence in one's ability to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Week 1 is ripe for overreactions. Some takeaways will age poorly. What if they carry over into Week 2, though? What if the 49ers continue their hot start and take further command of the NFC West? What if the Chargers drop another game to a perceived bottom-dweller? The conversations about their respective trajectories will only grow stronger.

Each week this season, we will take a snapshot of the Super Bowl race and determine which teams are trending up, which are trending down, and which upcoming games will shake up the title race.

Here is the Super Bowl stock report heading into Week 2.

Super Bowl odds entering Week 2

Odds via DraftKings, +2000 or better

Stock up: 49ers are healthy and formidable

Maybe they are not fully healthy, but even with Alfred Collins on injured reserve, Mykel Williams on the PUP list and De'Zhaun Stribling set to miss at least a month, the 49ers are far closer to full strength now than they were at essentially any point in 2025. The issue with this team has never been talent but rather the ability to keep it on the field. For now, at least, the 49ers have enough tools in their belt.

The 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia was not just a wire-to-wire beatdown. It was also a statement to the entire NFC. The assumption is that the team that emerges as the NFC West champion will represent the entire conference in the Super Bowl. After one week, the 49ers look like the strongest team in football's most loaded division. That is saying a lot, considering the reigning Super Bowl champions and a Rams team that just about everyone thought would cruise to the postseason.

San Francisco's defense allowed just the third-lowest EPA per play of any team in the league in Week 1, and it did so against an offense that boasts the reigning MVP. On the other side of the ball, Mike Evans' arrival as a new weapon for Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel's return as a proven playmaker in this offense and Kaelon Black's emergence as a capable running mate for Christian McCaffrey helped the 49ers carve up what is supposed to be one of the league's stingiest defenses.

What was supposed to be the third-best team in its own division has the makings of a squad that could get back to the Super Bowl for the third time under Kyle Shanahan.

Stock down: Chargers dig themselves into a hole

When the NFL released the 2026 schedule, it set the Chargers up for an absolute gauntlet. Based on last year's win totals, the Chargers face the ninth-toughest slate of anyone in the league. It was vitally important for them to take advantage of two home games against projected bottom-dwellers before embarking on perhaps the most brutal eight-game stretch the league has to offer.

But they lost to the Arizona Cardinals. By 12 points. At SoFi Stadium. With two turnovers. The Cardinals never trailed in a game they went on to win, 26-14. Maybe Arizona is much better than everyone thought, and perhaps the Chargers are far worse than expected. Both things could be true.

The biggest problem for Jim Harbaugh right now is that every win in the first half of the season matters. With a schedule so grueling, he needs his team to at least tread water until December in order to have a chance at making it out of a competitive AFC West. Losing to a team that might be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick is not the right way to start.

Long shot of the week: Giants (+5000)

The John Harbaugh effect is already working its magic in New York. In the Giants' 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys, they displayed a heightened element of toughness on both sides of the ball, showed off a clearly improved Jaxson Dart and uncorked a new weapon in tight end Isaiah Likely, who might be the kind of X-factor that takes this offense to another level.

To be frank, the Cowboys defense might just still be terrible. That should not discount the Giants' performance too much, though. Harbaugh is as proven of a winner as nearly anyone else on the sidelines in this league and has a bevy of young talent at his disposal, and he made excellent use of it in the win -- caliber of opponent aside.

Plus, it was not just the offense that thrived on "Sunday Night Football." The Giants limited the potent Dallas offense to 20 points while containing Javonte Williams to a modest 41 yards and bottling up CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to the tune of a combined 72. It was a multifaceted, victorious effort by the home team in Harbaugh's debut, and one that suggested the Giants might already be closer to the top of the NFC than the bottom.

Week 2 games to watch

The most entertaining matchup of Week 2 is the one that opens the slate. The new Highmark Stadium will be rocking in its inaugural regular-season game. That is one of the three contests with the greatest Super Bowl implications this week.

Lions at Bills

Scoreboard operator, get ready for a busy day. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions both had their Week 1 games decided in the 30s, and that will likely be a trend for them all year, with two of the NFL's most talent-laden offenses and defenses that, though it was just one game, seem as shaky as they did a year ago. Both enter this Thursday night battle at 1-0, and once the contest is done, one team will boast two wins over postseason contenders right out of the gate.

Bengals at Texans

The mighty Houston Texans defense could not have drawn two tougher matchups to open the year. It failed its first test in the loss to the Bills and now faces another one with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase coming to town. There is no reason to believe that the NFL's most powerful defense is all of a sudden anything less than elite, but a second consecutive head-scratcher to open the year would cause at least a little bit of doubt to creep in. On the other side, the reworked Cincinnati Bengals defense has an opportunity against C.J. Stroud to prove that last week's promising effort was no fluke.

Jaguars at Broncos

There is a lot to be learned about the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming trip to the Mile High City. Are they really as good as they looked against the Cleveland Browns, or was their opponent just as bad as they come? And for the Denver Broncos, are there legitimate concerns, or did their Monday night loss say more about the Kansas City Chiefs being back than anything else? It is a step up in competition for the Jaguars and a spot where the Broncos need to get right. An 0-2 hole for Denver would raise a few early-season alarms as they seek a return to the AFC title game.