There have been four in-season trades since the 2026 NFL campaign kicked off five weeks ago, and each of them involved a big-name player. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the most recent mover with the NFC West's last-place team sending him to the Houston Texans, and he joined Cam Jurgens, Joey Porter Jr. and J.J. McCarthy as those to be dealt ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

More transactions are on the way, with less than a month to go until the deadline. The time of year has arrived at which teams have to decide whether to spend on impact players who can help them win right now or to sell off their best assets and look ahead to the future. Veterans on expiring contracts playing for bad teams are always the likeliest to be dealt in-season, and there are a number of them who come to mind after the first quarter of the 2026 season.

Some trades may not move the needle all that much. Others will feature star players or prospects like Harrison who may deliver breakout seasons with new teams.

Here are five players with at least one career Pro Bowl selection who could be next in line to be traded.

Khalil Mack, EDGE, Chargers

The Chargers' season went down the drain before it ever really started. They were supposed to open the year at 2-0 before embarking on a gauntlet of a schedule, but they dropped both of those games as favorites and still have not won a game in five tries. Since things are clearly not working in Los Angeles, it might be time for a complete reboot. And even if they do not tear everything down, Khalil Mack still makes loads of sense as a trade candidate.

Mack is 35 years old but on pace for his most sacks since 2023, when he finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. This might be one of the Chargers' last chances to trade him for something meaningful, especially since he is on a one-year contract. There is no guarantee he returns in 2026, and if he does, the Chargers cannot bank on him playing like this again. A playoff team would be better suited to benefit from Mack's late-career efforts than one still searching for its first victory.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

Surprisingly, with three wins in five games, the Browns are not in a position to move their veterans for more draft picks. All of the youth they acquired in the last few drafts is beginning to pay off. But what if there was a way for them to secure even more draft capital without losing any meaningful production from a lineup that has been better than expected? That would be a reality if they put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block.

At 27 years old and two years removed from a 1,229-yard Pro Bowl season, Jeudry still has value. He would be a starting-caliber wide receiver on a number of teams. The Browns are simply no longer a fit for him as they commit more to their younger options like rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, who are tied for the team lead in targets. Jeudy has just two starts on the year, and his eight receptions are only the sixth-most on the roster. It looks as though Cleveland is phasing out a player it signed to a $52.5 million deal in 2024. He should have a market among teams in search of receiving depth.

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

The offense in Tennessee is a mess. There are only a couple of obvious building blocks on that unit in quarterback Cam Ward and wide receiver Carnell Tate, while just about everyone else faces an uncertain future. Tony Pollard, at 29, is significantly older than those two foundational pieces, is in the last year of an affordable contract and is not quite as productive as he was in his first two seasons with the Titans. That profile makes him a potential mover as the franchise all but certainly looks to stockpile more draft picks in the slog of a rebuild.

The Titans can turn to Tyjae Spears and rookie Nicholas Singleton if they part ways with Pollard. Neither might give the offense the same kind of rushing ability that Pollard would, but that is not the point. The Titans are still in "play the long game" mode rather than in a position to flesh out a high-powered offense. A playoff-bound team could give up a draft pick to acquire Pollard as a No. 2 running back.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Cardinals

The Cardinals already made one trade, so they are clearly keen to sell. They are still a ways out from their contention window in the loaded NFC West and need to keep stacking young difference-makers like Trey McBride and Jeremiyah Love. Moving Josh Sweat gives them an opportunity to add to their stash of draft picks, which just got even more robust with the acquisition of a second-rounder and sixth-rounder in the Harrison trade.

There was some buzz in the offseason that Sweat wanted out of Arizona. General manager Monti Ossenfort said in August that the team had no intention of trading him, and Sweat dispelled this month the narrative that he wanted a new contract. Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, so there might be something brewing behind the scenes even though all parties involved are publicly on the same page about Sweat remaining a Cardinal.

Daron Payne, DT, Commanders

Following their botched overtime execution in Week 5, the Commanders stand in sole possession of last place in the NFC East. This has the makings of another potential lost season, rather than another step towards Super Bowl contention, with Jayden Daniels as the franchise quarterback. And while teams with standout quarterbacks on rookie contracts typically seek to add veterans rather than part with them, if Washington deems this year a lost cause, it might try and get whatever it can in return for players who are not part of the long-term future. Daron Payne could be in that group.

Payne's four-year, $90 million contract voids at the end of the season, so the Commanders have a decision to make on whether to re-sign him for a second time. In the years since they paid up to keep a then-Pro Bowler, Payne has not replicated the production of his breakout, 11.5-sack 2022 season. Me might have overstayed his welcome but could be an impactful addition to another team who would not have to pay as much to retain him in 2027 as the Commanders did four years ago.

Which player will be moved first?

Who becomes the next player to hit the trade market largely depends on which team pulls the plug on its season first. The Chargers might be that team, considering they are off to an 0-5 start and face a brutal schedule between now and the trade deadline with road games against the Chiefs and Rams and a home date with the Texans. Things will probably get worse before they get better in Los Angeles, so it is only a matter of time before they put their roster in motion.

Mack is about as clear-cut a trade option as any player in the league, not just because of the Chargers' struggles, but also due to his status as a high-performing, aging veteran on an expiring contract. Teams will likely call about him, if they have not already. One to monitor would be the Bears, who need edge rusher help as they work toward a return to the playoffs, and who are quite familiar with Mack, considering he spent four years of his prime in Chicago.