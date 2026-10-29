Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. The Colts' star running back is one of the top players available at the trade deadline — if he is indeed available at the trade deadline. As Indy continues to lose games at 2-5, it could become more realistic. Taylor rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings this past week, and he ranks fifth in rushing on the season despite the Colts' lack of offensive success.

Saquon Barkley RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Barkley has struggled with multiple injuries this season, which have hurt his production. Through five games, he's averaging 48.8 rushing yards per contest and has scored just one touchdown. With the Eagles seemingly out of contention and Barkley in his age-29 season, maybe it makes sense to move him.

Maxx Crosby DE LV Las Vegas • #98

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. It felt like Crosby was going to be a Raider for life after the deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through, but now that Vegas has lost four straight games, could he be looking for a change of scenery again? A big question is what would general manager John Spytek accept for moving Crosby? He agreed on two first-round picks from Baltimore. Would a first-round pick and another mid-round pick suffice this time around?

Khalil Mack OLB LAC L.A. Chargers • #52

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. The veteran Mack has recorded three sacks in six games this season and has been a talked-about trade chip for weeks now. He's on an expiring deal playing for a winless team.

Budda Baker S ARI Arizona • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Budda Baker is one of just seven players to make 1,000 tackles before age 30, and he's made eight straight Pro Bowls. Baker is still making plays every week and would be a true game-changing addition for a team if Arizona elected to part ways with him.

Daron Payne NT WAS Washington • #94

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. A former Pro Bowl interior lineman in his age-29 season on an expiring deal whose production has dipped in recent years. A change of scenery would do him well, but Washington won't part ways with a talent like Payne for nothing.

Tuli Tuipulotu LB LAC L.A. Chargers • #45

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Khalil Mack is the Chargers' pass rusher everyone is talking about, but LA has another intriguing talent in Tuipulotu. He made the Pro Bowl last year after racking up a career-high 13 sacks to go along with 20 tackles for loss. It was thought Tuipulotu was holding on for a new deal this preseason, since he's set to make less than $6 million in 2026, but he's been on the field. Through six games played, he's recorded 26 tackles and two sacks

Josh Sweat LB ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. ESPN has reported that Sweat has been a trade target for some time now. He recorded a career-high 12 sacks for Arizona in 2025 after following his former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, out west, but now that Gannon has been fired, Sweat could be looking for a new home.

Amani Hooker SAF TEN Tennessee • #37

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Hooker is a veteran safety who has recorded 46 tackles and two interceptions in six games played this year. He actually propelled the Titans to their one win of the season, recording 13 tackles and an impressive interception of Daniel Jones against the Colts. The Titans have the young Kevin Winston Jr. on the back end, along with veteran Tony Adams, who has really flashed this year. I'm not sure the Titans are actively shopping Hooker, but he could be moved if they found a good offer.