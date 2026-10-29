The 2026 NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away, and we've already seen some pretty wild movement. The New York Giants may have saved their season by trading for quarterback J.J. McCarthy; Marvin Harrison Jr. is now scoring touchdowns for the Houston Texans; the Indianapolis Colts seem to be taking offers for anyone and everyone.
Which other players could be traded in the coming days? Could Howie Roseman look to sell off a few pieces from the Philadelphia Eagles after they fell to 2-5 on Monday night? What about the Las Vegas Raiders? Do they find another trade partner for Maxx Crosby after their deal with Baltimore fell through this offseason?
Here are 25 potential trade chips, sorted into three tiers ranging from impact starters to sneaky rentals.
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Colts' star running back is one of the top players available at the trade deadline — if he is indeed available at the trade deadline. As Indy continues to lose games at 2-5, it could become more realistic. Taylor rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings this past week, and he ranks fifth in rushing on the season despite the Colts' lack of offensive success.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Barkley has struggled with multiple injuries this season, which have hurt his production. Through five games, he's averaging 48.8 rushing yards per contest and has scored just one touchdown. With the Eagles seemingly out of contention and Barkley in his age-29 season, maybe it makes sense to move him.
Maxx Crosby DE
LV Las Vegas • #98
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It felt like Crosby was going to be a Raider for life after the deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through, but now that Vegas has lost four straight games, could he be looking for a change of scenery again? A big question is what would general manager John Spytek accept for moving Crosby? He agreed on two first-round picks from Baltimore. Would a first-round pick and another mid-round pick suffice this time around?
Khalil Mack OLB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #52
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The veteran Mack has recorded three sacks in six games this season and has been a talked-about trade chip for weeks now. He's on an expiring deal playing for a winless team.
ARI Arizona • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Budda Baker is one of just seven players to make 1,000 tackles before age 30, and he's made eight straight Pro Bowls. Baker is still making plays every week and would be a true game-changing addition for a team if Arizona elected to part ways with him.
Daron Payne NT
WAS Washington • #94
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
A former Pro Bowl interior lineman in his age-29 season on an expiring deal whose production has dipped in recent years. A change of scenery would do him well, but Washington won't part ways with a talent like Payne for nothing.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #45
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Khalil Mack is the Chargers' pass rusher everyone is talking about, but LA has another intriguing talent in Tuipulotu. He made the Pro Bowl last year after racking up a career-high 13 sacks to go along with 20 tackles for loss. It was thought Tuipulotu was holding on for a new deal this preseason, since he's set to make less than $6 million in 2026, but he's been on the field. Through six games played, he's recorded 26 tackles and two sacks
Josh Sweat LB
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
ESPN has reported that Sweat has been a trade target for some time now. He recorded a career-high 12 sacks for Arizona in 2025 after following his former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, out west, but now that Gannon has been fired, Sweat could be looking for a new home.
Amani Hooker SAF
TEN Tennessee • #37
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hooker is a veteran safety who has recorded 46 tackles and two interceptions in six games played this year. He actually propelled the Titans to their one win of the season, recording 13 tackles and an impressive interception of Daniel Jones against the Colts. The Titans have the young Kevin Winston Jr. on the back end, along with veteran Tony Adams, who has really flashed this year. I'm not sure the Titans are actively shopping Hooker, but he could be moved if they found a good offer.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If the Colts are selling off pieces, then Josh Downs should be available. In fact, he requested a trade this week, per reports. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and has caught 26 passes for 307 yards this season. Downs' 1,964 yards from the slot since he entered the league ranks second in the NFL, per CBS Sports Research.
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The AFC South running back everyone wants is Jonathan Taylor, but maybe we should be talking more about Tony Pollard. He's on an expiring deal, would come much cheaper in a trade, and just ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Pollard and Derrick Henry are actually the only players in the NFL to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons.
Jerry Jeudy WR
CLE Cleveland • #3
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jeudy has caught just 16 passes for 171 yards this season, and he has fallen behind some young talent in that Cleveland rotation. Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns just two years ago. He needs a change of scenery where he can see more targets.
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Speaking of changes of scenery, BTJ could benefit from one. He's clearly fallen down the depth chart behind Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and rookie Josh Cameron. The Jaguars would want something decent in return for their former first-round pick, but they just don't trust him at this point.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
This tall speedster has caught just eight passes for 165 yards in five games played. It's worth mentioning that the Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on Johnston's rookie deal, which pays north of $16 million fully guaranteed in 2027.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #26
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Cornerbacks can be hard to find, and the veteran Jackson is on an expiring deal. He recorded eight tackles and two passes defensed through the first four games of the season. Jackson picked off a combined nine passes in 2024 and 2025.
Cedric Gray LB
TEN Tennessee • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
In his first full season as a starter last year, Gray racked up 164 tackles. That ranked fourth in the NFL and was the most tackles recorded by a Titan in a single season. It looked like Tennessee had found a legitimate starter at linebacker, but after missing the season opener with a concussion, Gray has played fewer than 50% of defensive snaps in five of six games. For context, he played 90.7% of defensive snaps in 2025. Maybe Robert Saleh doesn't view Gray as a fit in his scheme. That would make him available.
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fulton hasn't played more than 25% of defensive snaps in each of the last three games. Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed and Mansoor Delane are the top three corners in Kansas City.
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The AFC North first-place Browns are playing well with Deshaun Watson under center. Does that make Shedeur Sanders more expendable with Cleveland having Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green also on the roster? I'm not sure there's a clear-cut landing spot for a backup/developmental quarterback, but Sanders could be available if a team is interested.
Josh Uche LB
MIA Miami • #9
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
A veteran pass rusher who has recorded 25 tackles and one sack through six games. Uche's 73.6 overall PFF grade ranks 25th among 112 qualified edge defenders, and he could come cheaper than someone like Chop Robinson.
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jennings was the most underrated weapon on the San Francisco 49ers over the last couple of seasons, but he's caught just four passes for 43 yards in his first five games with Minnesota. The marriage simply hasn't worked, which potentially makes Jennings available for a Day 3 pick.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #5
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
A former No. 5 overall pick hasn't gotten to the quarterback this year. Thibodeaux has been a rumored trade candidate for quite some time now, but no partner has emerged. That could change since there are just 10 games remaining on his rookie deal.
TEN Tennessee
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ridley, who has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name, has caught just FIVE passes for 81 yards this year. He's been getting open, but his quarterback, Cam Ward, has struggled.
PHI Philadelphia
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
"Hollywood" signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason, but he has caught just two passes for 30 yards on the year. He could be a cheap trade chip for a receiver-needy team at the deadline.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Wright made the Pro Bowl last year with the Chicago Bears after leading the NFL in takeaways with eight, but he has not played a single defensive snap for the Jets this season after signing a one-year deal in free agency. What a bizarre situation.
Kelee Ringo CB
PHI Philadelphia • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I think Ringo, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, needs a change of scenery. The former fourth-round pick out of Georgia has the physical makeup you want at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. He's a special teams star, but teams need cornerbacks right now. I would take a flyer on him.