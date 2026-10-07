Twenty months ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were on top of the football world, having annihilated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a Super Bowl LIX beatdown that wasn't even as close as that one-sided score suggests. Jalen Hurts was Super Bowl MVP. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith caught touchdown passes in the win. Saquon Barkley had run for over 2,000 yards on the season. The offensive line was the best of the best. The defense was loaded with young talent all over the place.

It felt like it could last forever.

It didn't. The greatest cost of winning -- losing coaches and players to other teams -- loomed large. The 2025 Eagles were still talented enough to make the playoffs, but something was off. New offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was fired after one season. Brown was unhappy in his role and got traded to the Patriots. Hurts was up-and-down. Barkley fell off considerably, as did the offensive line.

They say the end comes slowly and then all at once, and that looks to be holding true for Philadelphia. Over the past two weeks, the Eagles got blown out by a Bears team starting 38-year-old third-string quarterback Case Keenum and then choked away a 10-point lead with under five minutes left against the Rams. Two days after that defeat, future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson retired, citing mental health, and a day later, the Eagles traded Cam Jurgens (and a seventh-round pick) to the Ravens, netting a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

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If the Eagles are indeed turning over a new leaf and focusing more on the future, there could be more moves before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. There is still a lot of talent on this roster, and the Eagles have already made hay with what they've pawned off; they currently own two first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2028. With just over a month to go before the deadline and significant trades already happening -- Jurgens to the Ravens this week, Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys last week -- here are three more Eagles worth monitoring.

Contract status: Signed 1-year, $7 million deal this offseason; free agent in 2027

The theme of the last two days -- and really this season -- is "It's hard to imagine the Eagles without ..." becoming reality. Johnson spent all 14 years of his all-time great career in the City of Brotherly Love. The offensive line had for so long been a strength, but offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland left this offseason, Landon Dickerson's been hurt, and now Johnson and Jurgens are gone.

It's hard to imagine the Eagles without Goedert, but here we are. The longtime star tight end tested free agency this offseason before returning to Philadelphia. He had two touchdowns in Week 1 but suffered a knee injury in Week 2. He has suffered several injuries in the past few years, not unlike Jurgens, and the Eagles drafted Eli Stowers in the second round this year. Stowers appears to be in a redshirt season, but if things really go off course, the Eagles might want to see what they have in him. Goedert is still productive, and he could fetch a Day 3 pick.

Landing spot: 49ers. The 4-0 49ers don't really have a need here, but pairing George Kittle with Goedert would make for an excellent tight end duo, and considering how many wide receivers have been hurt, more pass catchers are always helpful. San Francisco is currently using multiple tight ends on 28% of its snaps, its highest rate since 2019.

Contract status: Signed 1-year, $12 million deal this offseason; free agent in 2027

Tariq Woolen seemed like a strong fit for Philadelphia as the CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell, a spot the Eagles struggled with last year. Woolen has been better than his predecessors, but he's still allowing 12.5 yards per completion as the primary defender per PFF -- 37th out of 55 players who have been the primary defender at least 20 times this season. It's on pace to be the highest number since his rookie season.

Really, this isn't so much about Woolen being bad per se as it is a team that might not keep him around, potentially getting a decent return. Woolen's film looks better than the numbers -- he was on the wrong end of a few good-defense-better-offense moments against Puka Nacua in Week 4 -- and many teams are looking for cornerback help.

Potential suitor: Lions. Detroit was in on Joey Porter Jr. before he landed in Dallas, and Woolen's man coverage skills and size would help a secondary that needs all the cornerback help it can get.

Contract status: Signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal this offseason; free agent in 2027

The Eagles added A.J. Epenesa to be a rotational edge piece, but he is only playing 11% of Philadelphia's defensive snaps so far. A former first-round pick, Epenesa had 19 sacks from 2022-24 for the Bills and a solid 13.6% pressure rate in 2025. He garnered interest this offseason, at first agreeing to a one-year deal with the Browns before Cleveland backed out after his physical. If Philadelphia can garner any interest -- even a late-round pick swap -- for a player not playing much, moving Epenesa could be worth it. It's not the most exciting transaction, but contenders are often interested in late-season pass rush help.

Potential suitor: Falcons. Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has done a tremendous job this season making the most out of a defensive front mostly consisting of journeyman veterans. Perhaps Epenesa could be next.