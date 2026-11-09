2026 NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest rumors, buzz and news in final two days to make deals

Deal or no deal? It's that time of year again when GMs across the NFL are working the phones to wheel and deal before the 2026 trade deadline hits on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

Some clubs are working to bolster their rosters in hopes that a move or two will propel them to Super Bowl contention and possibly even hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done. For others, they're taking a hard look at themselves and coming to the sobering conclusion that 2026 won't bear much fruit, and that they're best served by shipping pieces away to better build for tomorrow. No matter which side of the coin teams are on, it sets the stage for a hectic period on the NFL calendar.

Already, deals have come in in the lead-up to the deadline. Most notably, the Chicago Bears sent two first-round picks to Tennessee as part of a blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons. Moreover, the Texans acquired wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Cardinals, and the Jaguars gave the secondary a boost by landing Jessie Bates in a deal with the Falcons.

The trades are expected to come in hot-and-heavy, so allow us to help you sift through all the madness. Below, you can find our live blog for the deadline, where we'll collect all the latest credible rumors and deals that come down throughout the NFL.