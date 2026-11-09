 Skip to Main Content

2026 NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest rumors, buzz and news in final two days to make deals

Keep it locked here for all the news ahead of the Nov. 10 cutoff

By
1 min read
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a
Imagn Images

Deal or no deal? It's that time of year again when GMs across the NFL are working the phones to wheel and deal before the 2026 trade deadline hits on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. 

Some clubs are working to bolster their rosters in hopes that a move or two will propel them to Super Bowl contention and possibly even hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done. For others, they're taking a hard look at themselves and coming to the sobering conclusion that 2026 won't bear much fruit, and that they're best served by shipping pieces away to better build for tomorrow. No matter which side of the coin teams are on, it sets the stage for a hectic period on the NFL calendar. 

Already, deals have come in in the lead-up to the deadline. Most notably, the Chicago Bears sent two first-round picks to Tennessee as part of a blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons. Moreover, the Texans acquired wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Cardinals, and the Jaguars gave the secondary a boost by landing Jessie Bates in a deal with the Falcons. 

The trades are expected to come in hot-and-heavy, so allow us to help you sift through all the madness. Below, you can find our live blog for the deadline, where we'll collect all the latest credible rumors and deals that come down throughout the NFL. 

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants appear to be out on Jonathan Taylor

If Jonathan Taylor is traded, it reportedly probably won't be to the Giants, who instead have apparently shifted their focus on improving the interior of their defensive line. The Giants (who traded Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals this offseason) are 27th in the NFL in average YPC allowed and are 32nd in the league in red zone efficiency. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 9, 2026, 2:32 PM
Nov. 09, 2026, 9:32 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers reportedly not looking to make a big splash before deadline

The Steelers are not selling any of their players and are not looking to make a big splash before the trade deadline, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The report alluded to Josh Downs, the Colts' receiver who has been linked to trade rumors for weeks. Pittsburgh needs help at receiver, but they probably won't overspend/mortgage their future in order to get him or anyone else. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 9, 2026, 2:19 PM
Nov. 09, 2026, 9:19 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Will McDonald IV informs Jets he wants to be traded

Pass rusher Will McDonald IV has informed the Jets that he wants to be traded, according to NFL Network. The former first-round pick is said to be frustrated with his usage this season and would like more opportunities. McDonald has played 50% or more of New York's defensive snaps just three times this season. On Sunday, he was on the field for 24 defensive snaps (36.4%). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jessie Bates bids farewell to Atlanta

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars acquire Jessie Bates in trade with Falcons

The Jaguars are making a big splash on the eve of Tuesday's deadline, sending a future second and fifth-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for All-Pro safety Jessie Bates, according to ESPN

You can read our full write-up on the deal here: 

Jaguars acquire All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III from Falcons ahead of NFL trade deadline
Tyler Sullivan
Jaguars acquire All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III from Falcons ahead of NFL trade deadline
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Why the Packers Could Miss the NFC Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    NFC Playoff Picture: Can the Bucs Win the NFC South?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Patriots Cling to No. 7 Seed After Loss to Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Buccaneers at Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Bears Survive Bucs Rally for 4th Straight Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Bears Win Despite Four Interceptions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Analyzing Todd Bowles' Blitz Scheme

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Breaking Down the NFL Sunday Week 9 Winners

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Cardinals at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Seahawks Win 11th Straight vs. Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Seahawks QB Breakdown: Sam Darnold vs. Drew Lock

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Raiders at 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Texans at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Packers at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Texans Rout Chargers Behind Stroud's 5 TDs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Texans Rout Winless Chargers Behind C.J. Stroud

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Brock Purdy Leads 49ers to NFL-Best 7-1 Record

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Fernando Mendoza Time for Raiders?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Jets at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NFL Week 9 Highlights: Rams at Commanders

See All NFL Videos