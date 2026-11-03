Everyone is trying to figure out which NFL players will be traded before the Nov. 10 deadline. While trades will inevitably happen, there are several players who certainly won't be dealt over the next week. Specifically, there are 12 players who most likely won't be traded as their contract currently includes a no-trade clause. For any of those players to be traded, they would first have to agree to a trade.

Here's a rundown of the dozen players that most likely won't be traded, unless they waive their no-trade clause.

DE Will Anderson, Texans

Even if the Texans were considering dealing Anderson (they aren't), his no-trade clause would make that difficult. Anderson is in the first season of his massive, three-year contract, and the Texans, despite a disappointing start, don't appear to be heading into rebuild mode.

Anderson has gone consecutive games without a sack, but he still leads the NFL with 7.5 quarterback takedowns through eight weeks. Anderson's 16.5 sacks since Week 6 of the 2025 season is the third-most in the NFL over that span (behind only Myles Garrett and Chase Young).

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 73.0 YDs 2115 TD 20 INT 6 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

There's a better chance of astronauts landing on Jupiter next week than the Bengals trading Burrow, who is signed through the 2029 season.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old Burrow is having an MVP-caliber season and is the biggest reason for the Bengals' 5-2 start. The former Heisman Trophy winner currently leads the NFL in completion percentage and touchdown passes. Burrow threw five touchdowns in Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Titans.

DL Myles Garrett

Burrow was the quarterback Garrett sacked in Week 18 of the 2025 season to secure the NFL's all-time single-season sack record. That remains still Garrett's most recent sack, as he has been on the shelf since suffering an injury in Week 1.

Garrett appears to be nearing his return; Rams coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the team will open his 21-day return window this week.

QB Jared Goff, Lions

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 67.7 YDs 1964 TD 15 INT 1 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

Goff, who was famously traded from Los Angeles to Detroit back in 2021, has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Lions. It's been the perfect marriage of player and team.

In Detroit, Goff helped restore the roar for a franchise that hadn't done much winning prior to his arrival. Goff has also become one of the league's most prolific passers since being traded. Barring injury, he will pass Hall of Famer Dan Fouts on the NFL's career passing list by season's end. He's three touchdown passes away from passing Hall of Famer Joe Montana on the all-time list.

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 61.8 YDs 1398 TD 5 INT 10 YD/Att 6.59 View Profile

Of all the players on this list, Herbert is the player with the best chance of a trade. That would require Herbert to agree to waive his no-trade clause.

Would he? It's hard to know, but it's possible that Herbert would at least consider it if a contending team with a solid offensive line and skill players came calling. One team that comes to mind are the Vikings, who are 6-1 despite getting average play from the quarterback position. Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that could hinder his play moving forward.

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 57.8 YDs 933 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.06 View Profile

Unfortunately for Hurts, he is dealing with something way more serious than football. Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season after blood clots were found in his lungs last month. Fortunately, the Eagles said that his prognosis is "very good" and that he is expected to make a full recovery.

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 70.1 YDs 967 TD 6 INT 1 YD/Att 9.97 View Profile

Jackson may also miss the remainder of the season after suffering a right thumb injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Even if Jackson was healthy, there was virtually no chance that he was going anywhere this season. His injury does, however, raise questions about his long-term future in Baltimore. Jackson's current contract runs through next season. He will be 31 years old when his current deal is set to expire.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.7 YDs 1690 TD 17 INT 4 YD/Att 8.54 View Profile

Lawrence is in the midst of his finest NFL season. He's enjoying his highest completion percentage since 2022 and has thrown at least three touchdown passes four times. Lawrence leads the NFL in several categories that includes passer rating (112.6) and average yards gained per pass attempt.

Lawrence has also dramatically cut down on his mistakes with just four interceptions so far. This has all contributed to Jacksonville's 5-2 start.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 66.4 YDs 1795 TD 12 INT 4 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

While the Chiefs have lost two straight after a 5-0 start, Mahomes has continued to play well. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns (while completing 73.2% of his passes) during Sunday's close loss to the Broncos.

Mahomes is playing closer to his former MVP self this season. He's enjoying his highest passer rating since 2022, when he won his second league/Super Bowl MVP.

QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2046 TD 14 INT 5 YD/Att 6.77 View Profile

While Prescott continues to put up numbers, the Cowboys continue to pile up losses. Dallas is 3-5 despite having an offense that is seventh in the league in points scored. Prescott has been at the forefront of that production with 14 touchdown passes and a league-high 108 passing first downs.

Prescott's success this season made the Cowboys' decision to call 39 runs during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals all the more perplexing.

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.2 YDs 1748 TD 15 INT 4 YD/Att 8.28 View Profile

Purdy continues to be one of the league's most underappreciated stars. He's playing at an MVP level this season, which has been one of the main reasons for the 49ers' 6-1 start. Purdy paces the NFL in several categories that includes QBR and passing success rate.

Believe it or not, Purdy actually has the highest career passer rating (104.8) in NFL history. He won't, however, get his due respect until he leads the 49ers to a Super Bowl title.

QB Deshaun Watson, Browns

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 65.5 YDs 1806 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 7.25 View Profile

Watson is trying to make the most of the final year of his contract in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowler has played well enough to help the Browns get off to a 5-3 start. Watson has thrown over 300 yards in each of the Browns' last two games.

Watson threw for a season-high 324 yards this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, but he also sacked eight times in an eventual 27-6 loss. Watson's 33 sacks leads the NFL.