The 2026 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and already some major deals have come down across the league. For instance, the Chicago Bears just made a blockbuster trade, sending multiple picks (including two first-rounders) to the Tennessee Titans for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks also landed All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with Indianapolis. Those deals may have been the first, but there will certainly be more before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Most of the conversation surrounding the deadline has largely centered around pass rushers, running backs and wide receivers. That said, the quarterback market could also heat up as a few teams across the NFL could be on the hunt for a signal caller. That includes both the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, who each lost their starting quarterbacks. Then, there's the Minnesota Vikings, who could also eye an upgrade at the position with Kyler Murray struggling despite the team's 6-1 start to the year.

With that in mind, we combed the market and identified 10 veteran quarterbacks who could be available for the right price on the trade market.

10. Joe Milton III

Milton is on the active roster of the Eagles after he was signed off of the Cowboys practice squad. He's backing up starter Tanner McKee, who ascended the depth chart in the wake of Jalen Hurts being put on the shelf with blood clots in his lungs. While Philadelphia would lose some depth at the position, Howie Roseman could see shipping away Milton as an opportunity to continue gaining future draft capital, albeit in the Day 3 range.

The 26-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2024 out of Tennessee and spent his rookie season in New England before he was traded to Dallas in the spring of 2025. He's appeared in five games over the course of his career (one start) and has completed 69.8% of his passes for a 90.4 career passer rating. Milton is still raw, but has ability that could make him an intriguing addition.

9. Case Keenum

Case Keenum CHI • QB • #11 CMP% 66.0 YDs 355 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.7 View Profile

Keenum has started games this year for Chicago, so while he may be 38, he has recent starting experience that could be useful for a team looking for a QB. After Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent got hurt for the Bears earlier this year, Keenum started the club's Week 3 matchup against Philadelphia and impressed. He completed 24-of-34 (70.6%) for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another score on the ground in a 27-7 win over the Eagles.

Keenum also saw some action in Week 5, but the results were not as prolific, completing 11-of-19 for 108 yards and an interception. Still, he's shown an ability to come in and play at a serviceable level, which is really all you can ask for at this time of the year when searching for a quarterback.

8. Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton ATL • QB • #14 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Dalton is another notable name who could be had, as he's in a crowded quarterback room with the Atlanta Falcons. The 39-year-old began the year with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was released by the team on Oct. 9. He then signed on with the Falcons, who released Cooper Rush to make room for him on the roster. Dalton is currently in a quarterback room that consists of starter Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand.

Dalton made a brief appearance in the Eagles' Week 3 loss to the Bears, attempting one pass that was intercepted. While that doesn't exactly instill a ton of confidence, Dalton is a seasoned veteran who has 16 years and 169 career starts under his belt.

7. Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 100.0 YDs 8 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 4 View Profile

The Colts are blowing it up. They already traded away Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and Jonathan Taylor seems like he could be next if the price is right. If Indy is willing to move that caliber of player, trading Anthony Richardson for any sort of return should be on the table even after benching Daniel Jones late in the Week 8 loss to Jacksonville.

Richardson has been a bust so far for the Colts after they selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida. The 24-year-old is 8-7 as a starter and has a career completion percentage of 50.9% to go along with a 68.0 career passer rating. His raw ability and untapped potential could be of interest for a QB-needy team wanting to pick up a lottery ticket. For a rebuilding team like Indianapolis, extracting any value on the roster -- particularly for a player like Richardson, who is going to be a free agent this offseason -- makes too much sense.

6. Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston NYG • QB • #19 CMP% 57.0 YDs 957 TD 7 INT 5 YD/Att 6.06 View Profile

Winston is the backup in New York after he lost the starting job to J.J. McCarthy. After Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending knee injury, Winston initially got the nod and the 12-year veteran largely struggled, despite a 2-1-1 record as the starter. He completed 57% of his throws and had seven passing touchdowns to go with five interceptions over six games played. Most notably, Winston's arm strength appeared diminished, which helped pave the way for McCarthy -- who they acquired in a trade with Minnesota -- to leapfrog him on the depth chart.

While Winston may be past his prime, he's started 13 games over the past three seasons, so he's not the coldest quarterback on the market.

5. Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew ARI • QB • #15 CMP% 73.9 YDs 188 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 8.17 View Profile

Minshew might be the new QB1 in Arizona, which could eliminate him from this list. However, the Cardinals should eventually see what they have in rookie Carson Beck, so if they can get value for someone like Minshew, it'd be negligent not to pull the trigger. After coming in for the benched Jacoby Brissett, Minshew helped lead Arizona to a fourth-quarter rally against the Cowboys and pulled off the upset win in overtime. The veteran completed 17-of-23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the winning effort.

The 30-year-old began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019 and has bounced around the league since being traded out of Jacksonville in 2021. In all, Minshew has made stops in Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and Kansas City before arriving in Arizona, so he is no stranger to jumping into new systems. He's started 47 games over the course of his career and is 17-30 as a starter.

4. Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett ARI • QB • #7 CMP% 63.3 YDs 1719 TD 10 INT 7 YD/Att 5.64 View Profile

Brissett could be one of the quarterbacks who is truly available on the trade market, especially after he was benched for Minshew against Dallas last week. The 33-year-old started the first eight games of the season for Arizona, owning a 3-5 record while completing 63.3% of his throws and a 79.7 passer rating. Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals last year and had a 94.1 passer rating, so his production has slipped rather dramatically in 2026, which has since led to him finishing that Week 8 victory on the bench.

If Arizona is going to turn the keys over to Minshew, it makes Brissett expendable, especially with rookie third-round pick Carson Beck waiting in the wings. Brissett has started in 73 games over the course of his career and is 23-50 in those contests.

3. Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent CHI • QB • #17 CMP% 65.6 YDs 409 TD 0 INT 3 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

Caleb Williams is back healthy, which could make Bagent expendable. He was initially the top backup when Williams went down with a hamstring injury earlier this year, but had to give way to Case Keenum as the Week 3 starter after he landed in concussion protocol. Once he was cleared, Bagent did get the nod in Week 4 against New York, where he completed 25-of-34 for 268 yards and an interception. The following week, he started against the Packers, but was eventually benched for Keenum after completing 57.1% of his throws and two interceptions.

If Chicago feels comfortable with Keenum serving as the primary backup to Williams, Bagent becomes an intriguing trade chip as he's only 26 years old.

2. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins LV • QB • #8 CMP% 63.6 YDs 2124 TD 19 INT 5 YD/Att 7.51 View Profile

Cousins' future in Las Vegas is directly linked to the development of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. If the Raiders believe the rookie is ready to ascend atop the depth chart, Cousins becomes expendable on the trade market and maybe the most sought-after quarterback this deadline. After all, he's 4-4 as the Raiders starter, has thrown 19 passing touchdowns, and has a 101.4 passer rating through eight starts. He's had at least two passing touchdowns in seven of his eight games played this season.

In the right situation, Cousins could help a reeling team -- like Baltimore, who just lost Lamar Jackson due to a right thumb injury -- stay afloat in the playoff race.

1. Mac Jones

Mac Jones SF • QB • #10 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

It's unlikely that he's moved, but if you're ranking veteran quarterbacks who could be traded by the deadline, you have to at least mention Jones. He's arguably the top backup in the NFL, and given how well he filled in for Brock Purdy last year, the Niners would likely need to be blown away to deal him.

In eight starts last season, Jones owned an 8-3 record while completing 69.6% of his throws and averaging 268.9 passing yards per game. He also had a 97.4 passer rating. The former first-round pick has been mentioned in trade rumors in the past, but San Francisco has held a high price, and it's hard to imagine they'd budge now. Still, if a team is looking to truly make a splash, he would likely be atop their wish list.